Tech exporters are entering a new phase of global growth

India’s technology export story is entering a harder phase: Global demand is rising, but so is the complexity of serving it. India has already proved that it can deliver technology services to the world. The bigger question now is whether a wider base of firms can turn global demand into stronger businesses at home.

Technology (Pixabay)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India’s services exports have surpassed $418 billion, with software services continuing to drive momentum. The technology workforce is nearly 5.8 million strong, and net hiring was estimated at 126,000 in FY25. These numbers show scale, but the next phase will be judged by outcomes: better jobs, deeper skills, stronger companies and more resilient local enterprises.

This has become more urgent because India’s trade map is expanding. The country’s free trade agreement network now covers nine agreements across 38 partner countries, with recent pacts opening pathways into markets such as the UAE, Australia, EFTA countries, the UK, Oman and New Zealand. For technology exporters, this is not only a policy development, but it also changes the practical reality of doing business globally.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A wider trade web gives Indian firms access to more buyers. It also brings more currencies, compliance systems, documentation requirements, buyer expectations and payment behaviour. The opportunity is larger, but the operating bar is higher. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A wider trade web gives Indian firms access to more buyers. It also brings more currencies, compliance systems, documentation requirements, buyer expectations and payment behaviour. The opportunity is larger, but the operating bar is higher. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The US remains critical to India’s software services exports, but the market mix is widening. In FY25, the US share declined from 54.1% to 52.9%, while Europe’s share rose from 30.8% to 32.8%. Software exports to Europe grew 14.3%, compared with 4.9% growth to the US. The Gulf is also becoming a stronger demand centre for digital services, with the GCC ICT market estimated at US$139.33 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $242.07 billion by 2031. Europe and the Gulf are now serious growth corridors for Indian IT, SaaS, cloud, AI, cybersecurity, digital services and engineering companies.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

These corridors are not alike, as Europe offers large and steady demand, but it tests operating maturity. Buyers often expect strong data protection, detailed documentation, clear service-level commitments, structured procurement and predictable delivery. Technical capability may open the door, but compliance discipline and reliability decide whether the relationship becomes long term.

The Gulf presents a different equation altogether. Demand is being shaped by investments in AI, fintech, cloud, digital government, data centres, smart infrastructure and enterprise digitisation. The pace is often faster, and exporters need local market understanding, responsiveness, relationship-building and flexible commercial thinking. In both corridors, remote delivery alone is no longer enough. Indian firms must deliver from India while making the client experience feel local.

This is the sharpest challenge for small and mid-sized exporters. Many can build software, manage cloud systems, run cybersecurity projects, support AI implementation or deliver app and web development. But global expansion requires more than delivery capability. It requires pricing discipline, contract clarity, documentation, receivables management, compliance awareness and financial predictability.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The pressure is most visible in cash flow. Signing an overseas client is only the first step. The real test is whether the business can collect money on time, track receivables clearly and plan operations in India with confidence.

Different buyers may prefer to pay in different currencies. Some contracts are linked to project stages, while others involve regular collections. For an exporter serving multiple markets, this creates practical challenges around invoicing, settlement, reconciliation, currency exposure and cash-flow visibility.

These are not minor administrative issues as they affect hiring, salaries, project timelines and customer delivery. If payments are delayed, deductions are unclear or settlements are difficult to reconcile, the impact is felt inside the business. A company may even hesitate to take on a larger global contract because cash flow is not predictable enough.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That is why cross-border payments must be seen as part of export competitiveness. Reliable payment infrastructure helps exporters collect from international clients, set market-appropriate billing terms, track receivables and manage settlements with clarity. When firms know what has been billed, collected and made available, they can make better business decisions.

This predictability has a domestic multiplier as every overseas technology contract can support work across engineering, AI, cybersecurity, cloud operations, finance, documentation, sales, customer success and delivery. It can help firms hire, train, professionalise processes and move from one-off projects to long-term client relationships. A global payment is not just an inflow. It is the link between overseas demand and enterprise-building at home.

India’s expanding trade web needs a stronger operating backbone. Firms must learn how to price for different corridors, reduce buyer friction, meet market-specific compliance expectations and manage receivables with discipline. The broader ecosystem must also keep pace through simpler export documentation, clearer compliance pathways and financial infrastructure built for modern service exporters.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The next export advantage will belong to firms that combine talent with trust. Technical skills will matter, but so will clear documentation, reliable delivery and transparent payment processes. Market access will matter, but so will the ability to meet different buyer expectations without creating pressure on the business at home.

India has the talent, ambition and credibility to lead this phase. The priority now is to ensure that exports strengthen the businesses behind them. That means more predictable income, better-run teams, stronger skills and companies that can grow without becoming fragile.

India’s next technology export leap will not come only from winning more global clients. It will come from building exporters that can turn global demand into stable, scalable businesses at home.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Gaurav Shisodia, VP & country manager, Payoneer India.