When insolvency is not a shortcut

In business, disputes are inevitable. What matters is how they are handled. In recent years, insolvency proceedings under the IBC have increasingly been deployed as a pressure tactic in ordinary commercial disputes. A single demand notice can trigger reputational damage, investor anxiety, lender concern, and the real risk of loss of control.

NCLAT ruling. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The recent ruling of the NCLAT on warranty and performance claims is therefore significant. Its message is clear: disputes concerning warranties, product defects, quality issues, and post-supply performance do not belong in insolvency proceedings. This is not merely a technical legal clarification. It signals a necessary correction in commercial behaviour.

The principle itself is not new. Since the Supreme Court’s ruling in Mobilox, the position has been clear that where a genuine dispute exists, insolvency cannot be invoked. What the NCLAT has done now is apply this settled rule to a recurring commercial context involving warranty claims, product defects, and post-supply performance disputes.

Warranty claims sit at the core of modern commercial contracts, especially in sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, and technology. They reflect carefully negotiated allocations of risk, often supported by liability caps, exclusions, indemnities, cure periods, testing mechanisms and agreed dispute resolution mechanisms.

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{{^usCountry}} These arrangements mirror commercial reality. Disputes over performance or defects rarely crystallise into clean, admitted liabilities. They evolve through inspections, testing, expert reports, and ongoing correspondence, with one side asserting breach and the other denying it. These are not undisputed dues but contested narratives requiring adjudication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These arrangements mirror commercial reality. Disputes over performance or defects rarely crystallise into clean, admitted liabilities. They evolve through inspections, testing, expert reports, and ongoing correspondence, with one side asserting breach and the other denying it. These are not undisputed dues but contested narratives requiring adjudication. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yet, many such disputes have been reframed as unpaid dues and pushed into insolvency proceedings. The strategy is obvious: Even a disputed claim can be leveraged through the threat of insolvency to compel settlement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet, many such disputes have been reframed as unpaid dues and pushed into insolvency proceedings. The strategy is obvious: Even a disputed claim can be leveraged through the threat of insolvency to compel settlement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This is where the distortion begins. Invoking insolvency in such cases cuts across the contract, bypasses agreed dispute mechanisms and introduces disproportionate coercive pressure. A negotiated commercial disagreement is transformed into an existential event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is where the distortion begins. Invoking insolvency in such cases cuts across the contract, bypasses agreed dispute mechanisms and introduces disproportionate coercive pressure. A negotiated commercial disagreement is transformed into an existential event. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The NCLAT has now drawn a firm line. It recognised that warranty disputes require detailed examination and cannot be decided within the summary framework of insolvency. It has reaffirmed that insolvency law addresses a company’s inability to pay, not its refusal to accept a disputed claim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NCLAT has now drawn a firm line. It recognised that warranty disputes require detailed examination and cannot be decided within the summary framework of insolvency. It has reaffirmed that insolvency law addresses a company’s inability to pay, not its refusal to accept a disputed claim. {{/usCountry}}

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This distinction carries significant consequences. For businesses, particularly in cross-border transactions, predictability is critical. Warranty frameworks are negotiated on the assumption that disputes will be resolved through agreed contractual processes. Allowing such disputes to escalate into insolvency undermines that bargain and introduces uncertainty inconsistent with global commercial practice.

The ruling restores balance. It ensures that negotiated protections such as limitation of liability clauses, indemnity regimes, and contractual dispute mechanisms cannot be sidestepped through insolvency pressure. It reinforces that the commercial bargain cannot be rewritten through procedural leverage. The message is straightforward: the IBC is not a substitute for arbitration, nor a fast-track recovery tool dressed in insolvency language.

For creditors and suppliers, this should prompt a strategic reassessment. Not every unpaid invoice constitutes operational debt fit for insolvency action. Where the dispute concerns quality, specifications, delays, defects, warranty exposure, or performance obligations, an insolvency filing is unlikely to succeed and may weaken commercial credibility.

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For companies, the decision offers meaningful protection. Routine commercial disputes can no longer be as readily escalated into existential threats, reducing pressure to settle unmeritorious claims out of fear rather than legal merit.

The broader implication lies in investor confidence. Concerns regarding the unpredictable use of insolvency proceedings have often been voiced by lenders, private equity participants, and foreign investors. While the IBC was enacted to address genuine financial distress, its occasional use as a pressure tactic has raised concerns about commercial certainty. Decisions of this nature help restore confidence by demonstrating judicial discipline.

They also reflect economic reality. Where the corporate debtor is a solvent and functioning enterprise, insolvency law cannot be used to destabilise the business merely because a contested claim remains unresolved.

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There is another overlooked dimension. For listed companies, even the issuance of an insolvency notice may trigger disclosure obligations under securities law, attract analyst scrutiny, depress market sentiment, and affect share price. The mere notice for the initiation of IBC-related proceedings can therefore inflict immediate commercial consequences irrespective of the merits of the underlying claim. That is precisely why courts and tribunals have repeatedly cautioned against misuse of the IBC as a bargaining weapon.

Ultimately, this approach redirects parties to the proper forums for resolving complex commercial disagreements. Insolvency remains a remedy of last resort for genuine default, not a strategic instrument in contested business relationships.

For the market, the message is simple: Insolvency is powerful, but it is not a shortcut. That clarity strengthens confidence in the system.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dheeraj Nair, Vishrutyi Sahni, partners and Muskaan Gupta, associate, JSA Advocates & Solicitors.

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