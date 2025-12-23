Why the social sector needs to prioritise collaboration and compassion

In impenetrable rooms in the centre of New Delhi, policies are calibrated to accelerate development for all of India, from coastal regions to the mountains, for rural communities and the urban poor. When we say policy flows top-down, we can appreciate the very top and have a basic understanding of the very bottom. But what about the numerous levels in between, differentiated by only degrees of positionality? What about the vast horizontal scope for impact, and consequently, sustainable change? Philanthropy

India’s economic growth is as fast as it is unequal. It’s hard to visualise the depth or extent of this inequality beyond catchy statistics and pithy headlines. Development professionals face an uphill task: To work for the benefit of the ‘most vulnerable’, without a clear picture of how many varied segments this term consists of, how their challenges differ from one another, and how even the best intentions don’t always make for the most impact.

One approach to address this is reimagining non-profits as horizontal, solidarity-based organisations. This involves dismantling the strict boundaries between management and beneficiaries, and creating systems that champion cross-learning and growth opportunities for each member. As India’s social sector redoubles its efforts towards a Viksit Bharat, one critical question we must ask ourselves is how we can create a cadre of talent that is both professional and compassionate, tailored to the complexity and scale of the Indian development project.

Twenty-six years ago, a simple exercise introduced by SEWA (Self-Employed Women's Association) grew exponentially because of the depth of practice it created. The Exposure and Dialogue Programme began with a basic premise: Understand before acting. This involved placing organisational leaders in the homes of member women, so the management could learn first-hand about women’s experiences, lifecycle needs, and the countless invisible challenges that only manifest on the ground. Beyond deepening understanding for leaders, it opened up fertile ground for new strategies to emerge, born out of collaboration, cocreation, and empathy.

What this demonstrated is the sheer power that horizontal organisations can unlock. Cooperatives, unions, and decentralised structures at the grassroots level not only give voice and representation to a diverse mix of marginalised people but also spur government machinery into action, which is designed to respond to the needs of the collective instead of individuals, even if they number millions.

Strong grassroots organisations that empower members economically and socially are invaluable collaborative partners for not only the government, but any development professional seeking to address issues systemically and holistically.

The development trajectory in India is evolving fast while solving for age-old issues. Poverty alleviation, gender justice, nutrition, and education remain key priorities for government, non-profits, community organisations, and funders. What is heartening to see is how the sector is now beginning to organise and come together to adopt collaborative strategies. These help leverage the strengths and expertise of each, while accelerating the impact that siloed efforts would not be able to achieve.

Development management infuses professionalism into the sector, which is not only critical for outcomes but is crucial for instilling respect and dignity for each person who commits to making India better for all. When leadership roles in social purpose organisations are open to the cadre of grassroots members, it ensures that representation isn’t tokenistic, but catalytic. This requires investing in leadership skills and training, complementing their lived experiences with the necessary professional skillset that development programming requires.

As India’s economy grows, development capital will increase in tandem. Additionally, rising philanthropies and an increase in data accessibility and quality will further create tremendous potential for the social sector to solve for the needs of a billion people. This is a unique time for the nation, when we have the capital, the momentum, and the will to move the needle on development for all. This won’t be top-down or bottom-up, but must move all around us, driven by confidence and compassion.

This article is authored by Mirai Chatterjee, director, SEWA Social Security and Mona Dikshit, associate director--PGP-DM Programme, ISDM.