AI in space operations: Opportunities and challenges

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies evolve, they hold immense potential for transforming space operations. However, there are significant challenges for both Earth-based and onboard AI, including cybersecurity threats, supply chain vulnerabilities, and the complexity of operating in extreme environments. Given the sector’s strategic nature, the national security implications of these challenges make it imperative that India adopts a comprehensive approach to AI development in space. It must leverage its own strengths as well as strategic collaborations with trusted partners to balance innovation with security. This brief examines how key spacefaring countries are integrating AI into their space operations, identifies their strengths and areas of development, and charts a way forward for India’s AI-driven space ambitions. AI (iStock)

In the new golden age of space exploration, AI is pushing the boundaries of human capabilities even further than previously imagined possible—by revolutionising space operations, from planning and automation to launch and communication. As the sector goes through a period of exponential growth, AI will be a key to unlocking the full potential of space exploration and creating breakthroughs for anticipated commercial ventures such as space tourism.

India has acknowledged the importance of this niche. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Respond Basket 2023 included eight research areas focused on AI and Machine Learning (ML). It has also launched initiatives like the ‘AI for Space and Geospatial Innovation: ISRO Immersion Startup Challenge’ in 2024, that is aimed at fostering the development of AI applications in space.

However, like in any other sector, AI in space is fraught with challenges and uncertainties. Given the sector’s strategic nature, these threats are posed not just to the operations but to national security, overall. India can learn from and partner with other spacefaring nations to address these challenges while driving innovation in its domestic ecosystem. This brief examines how key countries are deploying AI in space operations, the challenges they face, and their strengths and areas of development. It outlines a path for the future of AI in space.

