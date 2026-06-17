AI is redefining access to business technology

For decades, the digital divide in business was not merely a question of internet access or technical skills. It was also a matter of affordability. While large corporations could invest millions in sophisticated software systems to manage finances, inventory, human resources and customer relationships, smaller enterprises often had to make do with a patchwork of spreadsheets, accounting tools and manual processes. The result was a two-tier business landscape in which access to technology frequently determined the ability to scale, compete and survive.

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That equation is beginning to change. The emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), coupled with the growing influence of open-source innovation, is creating a new technological environment in which advanced business tools are becoming accessible to organisations that were previously priced out of the market. In many ways, this shift represents one of the most significant developments in the democratisation of technology since the spread of affordable internet connectivity.

The transformation is particularly relevant for developing economies such as India, where millions of micro, small and medium enterprises form the backbone of economic activity. These businesses contribute significantly to employment generation and local economic development, yet many continue to operate with limited digital infrastructure. Historically, the cost of enterprise software has acted as a major barrier. Comprehensive business management systems were often designed with large organisations in mind, requiring substantial investments not only in software licences but also in implementation, training and maintenance.

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{{^usCountry}} AI is now changing the way people interact with technology itself. Traditional enterprise systems typically relied on complex interfaces filled with forms, menus and workflows that demanded specialised training. AI-powered conversational systems are replacing much of that complexity with natural language interactions. Employees can increasingly perform tasks simply by asking questions or issuing instructions through chat-based platforms. The implications extend beyond convenience. By reducing the learning curve associated with enterprise software, AI lowers another major barrier to digital adoption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AI is now changing the way people interact with technology itself. Traditional enterprise systems typically relied on complex interfaces filled with forms, menus and workflows that demanded specialised training. AI-powered conversational systems are replacing much of that complexity with natural language interactions. Employees can increasingly perform tasks simply by asking questions or issuing instructions through chat-based platforms. The implications extend beyond convenience. By reducing the learning curve associated with enterprise software, AI lowers another major barrier to digital adoption. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This evolution reflects a broader shift in the relationship between humans and technology. Rather than requiring workers to adapt to machines, technology is becoming more capable of adapting to human behaviour. The workplace of the future may not be defined by employees mastering increasingly complicated software applications, but by intelligent systems capable of understanding and responding to ordinary language. Such developments have the potential to reshape organisational structures, workforce training and productivity across sectors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This evolution reflects a broader shift in the relationship between humans and technology. Rather than requiring workers to adapt to machines, technology is becoming more capable of adapting to human behaviour. The workplace of the future may not be defined by employees mastering increasingly complicated software applications, but by intelligent systems capable of understanding and responding to ordinary language. Such developments have the potential to reshape organisational structures, workforce training and productivity across sectors. {{/usCountry}}

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The rise of open-source platforms further strengthens this transformation. Open-source development has long been associated with collaboration, transparency and innovation. Today, it is also becoming a vehicle for technological inclusion. By making advanced software available at little or no cost, open-source ecosystems challenge traditional business models and enable smaller firms to access capabilities that were once reserved for large corporations. In doing so, they contribute to a more level playing field within the digital economy.

Yet accessibility alone does not guarantee adoption. Trust remains one of the most significant challenges facing AI-powered business systems. Organisations are understandably cautious about allowing intelligent agents to participate in financial transactions, regulatory compliance processes or customer-facing operations. Questions surrounding accountability, reliability and transparency remain central to the future of AI deployment. Businesses must be confident that these systems can operate accurately and consistently, particularly in environments governed by strict regulatory requirements.

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This concern has given rise to another emerging field: AI testing and verification. Unlike conventional software, AI systems do not always produce identical outputs under identical conditions. Their behaviour can be probabilistic rather than deterministic, creating new challenges for quality assurance. As AI becomes embedded in critical business functions, the ability to evaluate, monitor and govern intelligent systems will become just as important as developing them.

The significance of these developments extends beyond technology itself. They touch on broader questions of economic inclusion, competitiveness and social change. When advanced digital tools become affordable and accessible, opportunities expand for entrepreneurs, small business owners and emerging enterprises. The advantages of technological sophistication are no longer confined to organisations with deep pockets. Instead, innovation becomes available to a much wider segment of society.

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At a time when nations are competing to establish leadership in artificial intelligence, the most profound impact of the technology may not be found in headline-grabbing breakthroughs or futuristic predictions. It may emerge from quieter transformations taking place in offices, workshops, clinics and retail stores. The true promise of AI lies not only in creating smarter systems but in expanding access to the tools that enable people to build, manage and grow their businesses.

If the digital revolution was defined by connecting people to information, the next chapter may be defined by connecting businesses of every size to capabilities that were once beyond their reach. In that sense, AI is becoming more than a technological innovation. It is becoming a great leveller.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Unnati Katiyar, editor.

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