AI push in classrooms prompts states to recalibrate policies

The conversation around Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India’s school system has shifted decisively from intent to implementation. What was once a policy ambition is now entering classrooms, with the Centre’s plan to embed AI and Computational Thinking (AI & CT) beginning from Class III in the 2026-27 academic year aligned with NEP 2020 and NCF SE 2023, beginning to translate into action.

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As implementation gathers pace, states are beginning to recalibrate policy frameworks to align with the national push. This shift is increasingly visible on the ground, with Maharashtra and Goa among the latest to formally begin integrating AI into school education systems. In March, the government of Maharashtra announced plans to introduce AI-enabled classrooms across nearly 80,000 government schools, signaling how quickly the agenda is moving from policy to execution. The initiative, backed by an outlay of ₹42 crore, is aimed at improving both student learning outcomes and teacher efficiency.

Similarly, Goa’s draft AI policy which was announced earlier this week, proposes AI fundamentals as a compulsory subject from Classes VI to XII by academic year 2027-28, with planned investments in AI labs, Centres of Excellence, and a Konkani large language model. Together, these moves point to a broader shift of how states are no longer passive adopters but active policy shapers responding to the Centre’s rollout. They also build on momentum across other states that have already begun experimenting with AI-led interventions in education.

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{{^usCountry}} For instance, last year, Gujarat approved an Action Plan for Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (2025-2030) that includes the creation of a State-level AI data repository, and the application of AI tools in education among other sectors. Similarly, Tamil Nadu rolled out its TN SPARK programme to introduce students in Classes VI to IX to AI, coding and interactive online tools, while Andhra Pradesh has signed multiple agreements aimed at advancing AI-led school transformation and skilling. In Karnataka and Telangana, AI-driven tools are already being deployed in government schools to strengthen Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) through assisted learning programmes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For instance, last year, Gujarat approved an Action Plan for Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (2025-2030) that includes the creation of a State-level AI data repository, and the application of AI tools in education among other sectors. Similarly, Tamil Nadu rolled out its TN SPARK programme to introduce students in Classes VI to IX to AI, coding and interactive online tools, while Andhra Pradesh has signed multiple agreements aimed at advancing AI-led school transformation and skilling. In Karnataka and Telangana, AI-driven tools are already being deployed in government schools to strengthen Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) through assisted learning programmes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The national framework was reaffirmed at a stakeholder consultation in October 2025, where Sanjay Kumar, secretary, department of school education and literacy (DoSeL), described AI education as a “basic universal skill” linked to foundational learning. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) constituted an expert committee chaired by Prof. Karthik Raman of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to develop the AI & CT curriculum. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The national framework was reaffirmed at a stakeholder consultation in October 2025, where Sanjay Kumar, secretary, department of school education and literacy (DoSeL), described AI education as a “basic universal skill” linked to foundational learning. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) constituted an expert committee chaired by Prof. Karthik Raman of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to develop the AI & CT curriculum. {{/usCountry}}

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In April 2026, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed that the AI & CT curriculum will cover Classes III to VIII. He described the rollout as a step towards future-ready learning, supported by structured modules, teacher handbooks and robust student assessment frameworks designed to build foundational skills such as logical thinking and problem-solving.

The macro context underscores the urgency. India accounts for around 16% of the global AI talent pool, yet ranks 89th out of 109 countries on AI proficiency. The direction is evident; the pace of system-wide response remains the next question.

As the system scales, edtech is moving from a supplementary layer to core infrastructure. An October 2025 report by Ernst & Young India indicates that 60% of higher education institutions now view AI as a strategic priority, with more than half already integrating generative AI into learning processes.

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At the India AI Impact Summit earlier this year, R Balasubramaniam, member of NITI Aayog and former member-HR of the Capacity Building Commission, observed that AI is no longer an emerging possibility but already embedded in how students learn, search, write and solve problems, shifting the question from adoption to responsible integration.

The Summit also demonstrated how domestic edtech players are building for the school ecosystem. Extramarks, an edtech company based out of Noida, for instance, showcased its AI suite, Extra Intelligence, featuring curriculum-aligned tools including AI-powered teacher assistants, assessments, and multilingual learning. Designed to support both classroom and after-school learning, the platform enables teachers to personalise lessons with interactive content and collaborative activities, while offering students AI-powered instant doubt resolution and support beyond school hours. It also includes AI-enabled evaluation of handwritten subjective responses in traditional pen-and-paper tests, reducing teachers’ assessment time.

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Public investment is beginning to align with ambition. The Union Budget 2025-26 allocated ₹500 crore for a Centre of Excellence in AI for education, signaling long-term national commitment to the sector.

The next phase will test coordination. Aligning curriculum frameworks, teacher training, infrastructure readiness, and technology platforms across states will determine whether the rollout achieves both scale and impact.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sanjay Kumar Kuanar, dean, Birla School of Engineering & Technology and chairperson, AI Task Force, Birla Global University.

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