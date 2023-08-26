AI will not replace the existing workforce, lack of upskilling will

Whether we like it or not, we're currently living in a world where AI is becoming the cool kid on the block. It’s like that new gadget everyone's raving about – making things quicker, easier, and more eﬃcient. But the story isn’t entirely rosy. With job competition heating up and skills becoming as trendy as the latest viral meme, AI could potentially turn an already tough job market into an even tougher playground.

The good news is that this isn't a permanent game-changer. Whenever a fancy new technology struts onto the scene, there's always that initial shock and awkwardness. AI's no diﬀerent in that sense.

Let's zoom out and see how AI's mixing things up on a grand scale. The whole integration of AI into diﬀerent industries has done some major remodeling of the job market. Automation, machine learning, and all that tech wizardry have streamlined processes, increased eﬃciency, and allowed for the exploration of vast data sets that were previously inconceivable to process manually.

However, amidst this transformation, the notion that AI will replace the existing workforce en masse is a misconception that deserves reconsideration. It’s not entirely on point.

Remember that ﬁrst-day-of-school jitters when you thought the new kid would steal your lunch money? AI's not here to steal your job lunch money. It's more like it's pushing us to level up our game.

While some routine tasks have indeed been automated, this has paved the way for new job roles that harness the capabilities of AI. It’s important to recognise that AI is not merely a destroyer of jobs, but rather a catalyst for the evolution of work.

The growing demand for AI-specialised roles paints a more nuanced picture of the relationship between AI and the job market. Industries across the spectrum, from healthcare to ﬁnance, are increasingly seeking professionals who can leverage AI to drive innovation, optimise operations, and make strategic decisions.

Fancy titles like data scientists, machine learning engineers, AI developers, and the ethical AI champions have taken centre stage. These aren't just jobs; they're like VIP passes to the AI extravaganza. These gigs demand a deep dive into AI know-how, skills in creating and tweaking AI models, and a sense of AI ethics that's sharper than a tack, creating a new realm of opportunities.

While all these AI-specialised roles sound like the next big thing, there's a sneaky challenge lurking around – our ever-changing skill requirements. As the job market transforms, the skills demanded by employers are also evolving at an unprecedented pace. The real threat to the existing workforce is not AI itself but rather the lack of upskilling initiatives that would empower individuals to embrace the changing landscape.

Upskilling is more than just a gold star on your resume. It’s the secret sauce that bridges the gap between yesterday's skills and tomorrow's job demands. Simply put, upskilling is not merely an option; it's a necessity. It’s the bridge that connects the gap between the traditional skillset and the demands of the modern job market. Individuals who are proactive in upskilling themselves can transition into new roles that align with the technological advancements of our time. The reluctance to upskill is what truly puts jobs at risk.

Picture this: AI’s the track, and we're the runners. But this isn't a one-time sprint. It’s a marathon where learning is your energy drink. Having been in the coding and upskilling space for nearly a decade, it’s one constant that diﬀerentiates the ﬁghters from the champion – the zeal to learn new skills.

To thrive in an AI-driven world, professionals must cultivate a growth mindset and adopt a commitment to lifelong learning. The idea of learning as a one-time event has become obsolete; instead, it’s an ongoing journey that ensures adaptability and relevance.

The narrative surrounding AI and the job market is not one of replacement but transformation. AI will create new opportunities and reshape the landscape of work, but its successful integration depends on our willingness to embrace change and invest in our own growth.

Instead of fearing the rise of AI, we should focus on equipping ourselves with the skills that will make us indispensable in this evolving economy.

All in all, AI’s not out to steal the show. It's more like the director that’s shaking up the script.

This article is authored by Ankush Singla, CEO and co-founder, Coding Ninjas, Indian coding platform.