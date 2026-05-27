Are your AI investments building intelligence?

Most CIOs are asking the wrong question about AI. And it is costing them.

Artificial Intelligence

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AI is not replacing enterprise software. But it is rewiring how enterprises operate, and in the process exposing a deeper architectural shift that most organisations have not yet fully recognised. The root cause of most failed AI investments is almost always the same: loop fragmentation — context, decision, and learning operating as disconnected parts rather than a reinforcing system. The real question that actually matters is this whether AI investments are building Applied Intelligence systems that understand context, act autonomously, and improve continuously or simply layering automation onto workflows designed for human navigation.

Across industries and process chains, a clear pattern is emerging. The enterprise stack is separating into distinct layers, each with a different future in an AI-driven world. At the foundation sit systems of record — ERP platforms, regulated vertical systems, financial and clinical applications. These execute transactions that carry legal, audit, or safety implications. AI will not replace them, not because it lacks capability, but because autonomy in these domains is constrained by liability and governance. In fact, these systems become more valuable because they contain the deepest encoded knowledge of how the business actually operates.

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{{^usCountry}} At the other extreme lies the experience surface — intake, routing, coordination, advisory workflows, proposal generation, incident capture. These functions were built for human interaction: Forms, queues, approvals, manual interpretation. AI agents perform them faster, continuously, and at scale. This is where visible disruption is already happening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the other extreme lies the experience surface — intake, routing, coordination, advisory workflows, proposal generation, incident capture. These functions were built for human interaction: Forms, queues, approvals, manual interpretation. AI agents perform them faster, continuously, and at scale. This is where visible disruption is already happening. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Between these layers sits the most consequential battleground of the next decade: the AI operating layer. Most organisations are not explicitly designing for this layer. They are discovering it indirectly through a growing patchwork of tools. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Between these layers sits the most consequential battleground of the next decade: the AI operating layer. Most organisations are not explicitly designing for this layer. They are discovering it indirectly through a growing patchwork of tools. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The first is the Context Loop. Intelligence begins with understanding not just data, but meaning — how information relates to a specific customer, transaction, constraint, or risk. Systems of record play a crucial role here because they encode domain logic accumulated over years of operation. Without contextual grounding, AI agents generate outputs that are fast but unreliable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first is the Context Loop. Intelligence begins with understanding not just data, but meaning — how information relates to a specific customer, transaction, constraint, or risk. Systems of record play a crucial role here because they encode domain logic accumulated over years of operation. Without contextual grounding, AI agents generate outputs that are fast but unreliable. {{/usCountry}}

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The second is the Decision Loop. This is where contextual understanding translates into action — routing work, prioritising cases, triggering interventions, adjusting parameters, executing tasks autonomously. It determines whether AI remains advisory or becomes operational. Control of this loop increasingly defines competitive advantage because it governs how the organisation actually behaves.

The third is the Learning Loop. Every action produces an outcome; every outcome produces feedback. Capturing those signals and feeding them back into models, policies, and context allows performance to improve over time. This is what turns automation into a compounding capability rather than a static toolset. Yet the learning loop is neglected for structural reasons, not technical ones. Feedback signals are scattered across systems — outcomes live in ERP, overrides in workflow tools, corrections in email. Capturing them requires instrumentation that was never planned at deployment. There is also an organisational dynamic: The teams that built the automation often lack the mandate to retrain the models. The result is AI that executes but never improves — a capability with a ceiling rather than a compounding asset.

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Without systematic learning, you are running AI experiments not building intelligence.

Consider two insurance carriers that both deployed AI-powered claims triage in 2023. The first connected intake to decisioning but built no feedback mechanism. Cycle times dropped 30% and then plateaued. The second built all three loops: intake fed decisioning, and every adjuster override became a training signal. By month eighteen, their model was outperforming human review on 60% of case types and improving monthly. Same investment horizon. Fundamentally different architecture. One organisation had purchased AI. The other had built intelligence.

The pattern repeats across logistics, financial services, health care operations, and manufacturing. The gap between AI that performs and AI that compounds is almost never about the model. It is about whether the loops are connected.

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AI disruption follows one principle: the integration of the context, decision, and learning loops.

Where these loops are fragmented, displacement is highest. Where they are integrated, resilience is strongest. Processes with scattered context, manual decisioning, and weak feedback loops are easily replaced. AI agents unify context, act faster, and continuously improve. In contrast, regulated and domain-intensive systems remain resilient because context is deep, decisions are governed, and learning is tightly controlled. In high-risk, real-world environments, humans remain part of the learning loop making hybrid intelligence the norm.

The rise of agentic AI in 2025 has made this architectural gap impossible to ignore. Agents can now act autonomously at scale but whether they act intelligently depends entirely on whether the three loops are in place. Without them, you are not deploying intelligence. You are deploying speed without judgment.

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The implication is simple: Disruption follows loop fragmentation, not SaaS categories. For CIOs, the priority is clear to strengthen the loops. Systems of record anchor context. Experience layers accelerate decisions. The decision layer must be owned. Because whoever controls the loops controls the intelligence.

What is unfolding is not a product cycle but a transition in how organisations function. Applied Intelligence is not something that can be purchased off the shelf. It is an operating model in which context, decision, and learning continuously reinforce one another. The debate about AI versus SaaS will eventually fade because it frames the future as a replacement problem. The real transformation is architectural. AI will not eliminate enterprise software. It will expose which parts of that software contribute to intelligence and which merely supported human workarounds.

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Organisations that understand this distinction early will shape the next generation of enterprise operations. Those that do not may find that their technology stack has become faster without becoming smarter.

Here is the question worth looking at--in your current AI portfolio, which investments are feeding a learning loop and which are simply running faster? If you cannot answer that, you are not building intelligence. You are renting automation.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Vineet Moroney, chief transformation officer, Xoriant.

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