Can technology help in disasters, emergencies and rescue operation?

Natural calamities, disasters and accidents are some of the greatest challenges we confront. Recent events like the devastating railway accident and cyclone Biparjoy are examples where we have had to contend with emergencies. What can possibly be done to minimise damage and losses to lives and property? But with the rapid advancement of technology, there could be enhancement of both prevention, mitigation and damage control methods for crises; 5G technology, the latest generation of mobile networks, is emerging as an instrumental tool for rapid response and efficient coordination in such situations. Technology(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay )

Whether it is the fury of nature like an earthquake, flood, or a tragedy like an accident, timely intervention can significantly mitigate the impacts. Here, the role of 5G becomes crucial, as it promises near-instantaneous communication and data sharing, crucial for successful disaster response efforts.

Traditional disaster response relies heavily on human input and coordination, which often results in delayed response times. With 5G technology, IoT (Internet of Things) devices can collect and relay real-time data about such incidents instantly. For example, in railway accidents, timely availability and fast relay of data like the number of trains involved, the severity of the crash and the number of passengers, can help expedite the deployment of emergency services, possibly saving more lives.

In disaster management, coordination between different response units is of utmost importance, and here too, technology is making a difference. In traditional disaster response models, the chain of information often becomes a bottleneck. However, 5G’s capacity for Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) allows for seamless integration of thousands of devices and systems, ensuring that every response unit, whether on ground or in a control room, receives real-time updates. The key now lies in making this technology accessible and integrated into our disaster response systems.

An example in the case of Cyclone Ana, which hit the Australian coast earlier this year, displays the role of technology in monitoring and effectively using early warning systems. Meteorologists were able to collect detailed data about the cyclone faster than ever, which improved the accuracy of their predictions. This helped evacuate people in the cyclone's path in advance, reducing potential casualties. Additionally, 5G-enabled drones were deployed for immediate damage assessment post-cyclone, facilitating faster recovery and relief operations.

Current networks are often unable to handle the surge in communication demands during disasters.

High-speed and high-capacity networks are incredibly useful in search and rescue operations. Quick and accurate location identification can be critical in situations where people are stranded or trapped due to a natural disaster or accident. In such instances, drones equipped with thermal imaging and connected via 5G can swiftly survey large areas, transmitting real-time images and data back to the rescue teams, expediting the tracking of location of survivors.

5G would also play a pivotal role in the recovery phase following a disaster. Its capabilities aid in damage assessment, resource allocation and rehabilitation efforts, allowing a more streamlined and efficient recovery process. Post Cyclone Ana, 5G-enabled drones and IoT devices were utilised for a quick assessment of the damage, pinpointing the most affected areas. This real-time data collection and analysis facilitated efficient allocation of resources, thus speeding up the recovery process.

Moreover, the advent of 5G is opening doors to the utilisation of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) in disaster management. By leveraging 5G's high-speed and low-latency network, remote experts can provide real-time guidance to on-ground teams. This technological assistance can prove critical in emergency medical situations, and even in pre-disaster training simulations, equipping rescue teams to respond more effectively to real disaster situations.

According to a 2023 study by the World Economic Forum, leveraging 5G in disaster management could reduce the response time by up to 30%, potentially saving millions of lives annually. The same study suggested that with widespread 5G adoption, economic losses due to natural disasters could decrease by 20%.

However, to harness these benefits in disaster management, nations worldwide need to prioritise the technology's rollout. This will require collaborative efforts from government bodies, technology developers and telecom service providers.

Despite the immense possibilities that 5G technology brings to disaster management, challenges such as infrastructure investment, security concerns and mass-scale technological adoption remain. However, considering the potential benefits, the effort to overcome these hurdles is imperative. As the world continues to grapple with natural and man-made disasters, the integration of technology into disaster management strategies could be the key to reducing their devastating impacts.

This article is authored by Lt. Gen. SP Kochhar, director general, Cellular Operators Association of India.

