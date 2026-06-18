Can we trust algorithms with our money?

On May 7, 2026, the IMF put it plainly, that AI could bring the global financial system to its knees. Not a rogue trader. Not a market crash. Just thousands of institutions running the same logic, sharing the same infrastructure, exposed to the same crack in the wall. The question is simple. When it fails, who is standing in the room?

Artificial Intelligence

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The rules are being rewritten in real time. The European Union’s AI Act requires strict oversight for financial advisory systems, deeming them as high-risk services due to the increased intervention of AI. India itself is strengthening its laws through the Digital Persons Data Protection Act of 2023 and subsequent amendments and laws require a consent driven data collection and dissemination system and lays responsibility of transparency on the firms handling personal and sensitive data, especially financial data.

The straightforward conclusion is the need to engineer trust in AI-driven finance. Like any other new technology, trust in AI-run finance needs to be built from the ground up since it is not solely technical in nature. It operates under risk and uncertainty, relies on incomplete information, and is deeply influenced by human behaviour. AI systems, by contrast, are built on historical data and statistical inference. This mismatch creates a structural vulnerability where models that train based on the available patterns may produce incorrect results in new conditions, especially when faced with unforeseen economic instability

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Contemporary research suggests that AI improves efficiency in areas such as fraud detection and portfolio optimisation due to its vast data and analytical prowess. However, it also bears the risks of bias, opacity and an unintended encouragement of systemic fragility. This primarily results from the data available to train and optimise AI systems {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Contemporary research suggests that AI improves efficiency in areas such as fraud detection and portfolio optimisation due to its vast data and analytical prowess. However, it also bears the risks of bias, opacity and an unintended encouragement of systemic fragility. This primarily results from the data available to train and optimise AI systems {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The foundation of trust in new technology relies entirely on the availability of complete information on its workings. A primary concern with regards to AI in finance is its inherent ‘black box’ nature, implying that it cannot always explain the thought process behind an inference or a finding, making it extremely risky for both individuals and institutions to have complete faith in the same. This information asymmetry creates a high-risk environment especially since even senior executives cannot explain the rationale behind decision-making and hence cannot take accountability for the following execution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The foundation of trust in new technology relies entirely on the availability of complete information on its workings. A primary concern with regards to AI in finance is its inherent ‘black box’ nature, implying that it cannot always explain the thought process behind an inference or a finding, making it extremely risky for both individuals and institutions to have complete faith in the same. This information asymmetry creates a high-risk environment especially since even senior executives cannot explain the rationale behind decision-making and hence cannot take accountability for the following execution. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Regulations are being explored to address this gap, but approaches differ significantly across jurisdictions. Europe has elected to move forward with a comprehensive, rules-based system that focuses primarily on classification, auditability, and enforcement. On the contrary, India is pursuing a more flexible, principle-based, almost theoretical approach, relying on existing legal frameworks to tackle emerging risks.

This distinct divide is indicative of two very different priorities: certainty and adaptability. Existing legal frameworks are adept and enhance the accountability of technology companies and stakeholders, however, they harbour the increasing risk of becoming obsolete in the face of the rapid pace of the evolving technological landscape. Flexible legal frameworks on the other hand encourage innovation but run the risk of leaving significant gaps in enforcement of laws.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Legal frameworks have recently begun to evolve, but underlying tensions remain. There is already significant pushback from industry bodies, citing overreach in implementing data protection laws on AI systems that they are using, which highlights the complex task of pinning accountability among all involved actors.

The deeper issue, however, is not regulation alone, but also incentive. Financial systems are built on the basis of multiple aligned incentives and credible accountability mechanisms, and AI complicates both. The responsibility for an algorithmic decision is often distributed across developers, data providers, and deploying institutions. This diffusion weakens the incentive for any single actor to fully internalise the risks, hence making the whole system less reliable for the final user.

There is also a systemic dimension. AI models trained on similar datasets and optimisation goals may behave in correlated ways. In stable conditions, this can improve efficiency, whereas in volatile markets, it can intensify shocks. If multiple institutions respond to the same signals in the same way, the result may be increased market instability rather than resilience. Trust, therefore, cannot be reduced to accuracy alone. Therefore, trust cannot be reduced to accuracy alone. It is necessary to include resilience, transparent decision-making and a clear line of responsibility. The convergence of institutional and technological properties means that safeguards from both industries must be modernized and implemented for trust to develop.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Emerging policy discussions increasingly emphasise privacy by design and responsibility by design as foundational principles. Safeguards such as data minimisation, audit trails, and proof of reasoning must be built into systems from the outset rather than being tagged on as secondary additions. This shift is an indication that trust cannot be relegated to secondary importance in a world where AI is looked at with some sense of suspicion. At the same time, there is growing recognition that human oversight remains mandatory. Sovereign financial advice systems are undoubtedly efficient, but they are not yet robust enough to handle complex, high-stakes decisions. Hybrid models where AI is responsible for making recommendations and humans have final decision-making powers is a significantly more reliable approach

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The trajectory of AI in finance will likely mirror earlier technological transitions. Initial phases of rapid adoption are followed by periods of correction, standardisation, and institutionalisation. The difference this time is the speed and scale at which AI operates, making the costs of failure potentially larger and more systemic. For consumers, this means that AI should be viewed as a powerful tool, not a perfect advisor. In the case of financial institutions, it implies a need to invest not just in technology, but in governance, risk management, and accountability frameworks. Finally, for policymakers, the challenge is to create systems that are both adaptive and enforceable, and create a clear chain of responsibility in case of a lapse.

Ultimately, trust in AI-driven finance will not emerge from the sophistication of algorithms alone. It will depend on whether the surrounding ecosystem including laws, institutions, and incentives can ensure that when the algorithm is wrong, someone is clearly and effectively held accountable.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by AV Arunkumar, director, IFIM Institution.

artificial intelligence See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON