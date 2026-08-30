Conversational AI’s comprehension of customer context is transforming modern contact centres

Typically, contact centres are the first line of engagement between a company and its customers. As customer expectations rise, there is a parallel increase in pressure on contact centre agents and their customer experience (CX) managers. Consequently, CX managers must continue enhancing satisfaction levels even as they control costs. One will agree that this is not an easy task under any circumstances.

Artificial intelligence. (Thinkstock)

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In such scenarios, conversational AI agents – like chatbots and virtual assistants – are helping transform modern contact centres by working at exponential speeds while decoding the intent and context of calling customers. The same would take human customer care executives many minutes to understand after asking a series of questions. Conversely, AI agents can handle large volumes of customer queries instantly and provide specific responses while being available 24x7x365 for follow-up support. In case of complex issues, these are escalated seamlessly to human executives.

Organisations are already seeing tangible benefits from AI-powered conversational solutions. In high volume service environments, these solutions are helping automate routine interactions, streamline processes and improve resolution rates, while enabling human agents to focus on more complex issues. Significantly, AI-powered chatbots can understand customers’ intent, context and emotional tone. As a result, these interactions seem more human. Moreover, as conversational or agentic AI solutions can be integrated smoothly with CRM and omnichannel platforms, they ensure a uniform experience across voice, chat, email and social media.

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{{^usCountry}} Some elaboration is required to understand how AI converts conventional, reactive support centres into proactive, engaging and predictive customer care hubs. Here, two dimensions are at play. Consider insurance. In certain low-value cases, an AI agent can process the request independently. But for more complex cases, humans need to be kept in the loop. Likewise, complaints or sensitive situations in health care automatically need human intervention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some elaboration is required to understand how AI converts conventional, reactive support centres into proactive, engaging and predictive customer care hubs. Here, two dimensions are at play. Consider insurance. In certain low-value cases, an AI agent can process the request independently. But for more complex cases, humans need to be kept in the loop. Likewise, complaints or sensitive situations in health care automatically need human intervention. {{/usCountry}}

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The dual dimensions at play here are, first, business or brand decisions about how an organisation wants to engage with its customers, balancing costs against the customer experience. Second are the regulatory requirements and interactions that humans must lead.

At one level are the conversational AI agents, which differ from legacy IVR (interactive voice response) systems. These are not flow-based NLU (Natural Language Understanding) or NLG (Natural Language Generation) agents operating within predefined pathways. Traditional IVRs are akin to horses with blinders, which can only follow one specific route.

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Agentic AI, on the other hand, enjoys autonomy. It can understand intent. It senses what the customer requires, defines the likely outcomes, validates a specific outcome and then acts. AI agents understand customer needs dynamically without following a rigid script. That represents the difference between autonomous AI agents and humans with limited understanding.

Consider banking. An irate customer calls because annual charges were deducted from her ‘free-for-life’ card. The AI agent quickly reviews the customer’s transaction records via APIs (application programme interfaces) to check whether such charges have been levied previously. Depending on the review, the AI agent takes swift autonomous action. On the other hand, a human agent normally needs to switch between multiple systems to do this, which is cumbersome and time-consuming.

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An equally important capability is Smart CX, which analyses transcripts and interaction documentation from the entire customer conversation. Conventional contact centre quality teams sample barely 2-4% of interactions. Smart CX evaluates 100% of interactions, ensuring highly customised, data-driven training. This continuously improves conversational AI agents over time, enhancing resolution and containment rates as well as customer satisfaction.

The continuous feedback loop makes conversational AI a highly valuable managed service since the system learns and improves ceaselessly. Customers can interact through traditional channels, such as email, web, chat and voice. Depending on the model, conversational AI can either sit upfront or work alongside existing systems to create seamless customer journeys. The shift from script-reading agents to AI-augmented workforces is no longer a potential plan. It is already being deployed at scale.

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When companies evaluate contact centre partnerships, generally, there are two main questions. (a) How much money will it save them? (b) What will it do for their customer experience and how swiftly? When companies ink a five-year contract with an Agentic AI service provider, the drop in TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) can be about 40–65%, alongside a 5–7% improvement in customer satisfaction. These results are visible within six to 12 months. Unlike historical approaches, this is a radically different transformation.

If Agentic AI is embedded across customer journeys, contact centre interactions are autonomously resolved up to 50% of the time, reducing the average handling time. Driven by intelligent, experience-centric design, adoption rises by 20% even as self-service turns more intuitive.

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Since operational excellence also increases with scale, companies are seeing more productive results. For example, real use cases indicate that ownership costs drop by 40%–50% with automation and right-shoring. Before they reach an agent, smarter self-service and routing controls 40%–45% of contacts. Faster contextual support boosts customer satisfaction rates by 15–20%. Human agents also become more effective, as intelligent assist tools drive 35% productivity gains. Once root-cause problems are resolved in time, repeat contacts drop by 25%.

Significantly, these transformations are sustained over the long-run. Backed by analytics and generative AI feedback loops, performance improves steadily across the years. AI-enabled contact centres soon shift from a reactive problem-solving approach to a proactive value-creation mode. These digital agents have transformed contact centres into a proactive, empathetic, efficiency-driven experience. As AI manages routine happenings, humans handle the delicate moments. Truly a winning proposition for human-AI interactions.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Alexander Kloubek, managing director, Global Go to Market Leader for AI/Agentic Contact Centre, NTT DATA.