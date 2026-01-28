Forces shaping the future of learning and jobs in 2026

Technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) are revolutionising education, skills and jobs in India. In 2026, an interplay of five forces will shape how Indians learn, and how institutions equip their students, teams and citizens with future skills. At the heart of this transformation lie new possibilities to make skill development inclusive and accessible, at the scale India needs. AI (AFP)

Generative AI (GenAI) remains the most in-demand skill, both in the job market and for online learners -- India now records three GenAI enrollments every minute, up from one every minute just a year ago.

In 2026, Coursera data predicts agentic AI will be the fastest-growing skill. Knowing the right prompts will no longer be sufficient as companies deepen their adoption of agentic AI, designing autonomous systems that turn LLMs from assistants into active contributors that execute complex tasks on their own. This leap will unlock a new wave of productivity and dramatically expand what teams can accomplish. A new EY-CII report shows nearly half of Indian enterprises (47%) now have multiple GenAI use cases live, marking a shift from pilot to performance. However, the report flags a shortage of skilled AI talent shortages as a major barrier for 59% of organisations. It notes that employee skilling in AI and adjacent technologies will be critical going forward.

The real differentiator will be companies that invest in building the right capabilities--creating workforces that are not just AI-aware, but AI-fluent. These organisations will lead the next decade of innovation and growth.

Learning is no longer something that happens outside work – it’s going to be embedded in the work itself. AI is collapsing the long-standing divide between training and on-the-job performance, as people increasingly turn to LLMs for real-time help.

Over the last year, learning has become the fourth-most common use case for LLMs. This trend will continue in 2026 as AI makes learning more adaptive, personalised, and contextual. Learners will be guided to the right courses, start at the level that matches their prior knowledge, and learn in their preferred format--and this will be grounded in the context of their organisation. Global engineering and construction leader L&T is helping its workforce develop AI skills through the GenAI content library. With the help of an AI-powered tool, L&T has contextualised and developed custom content that integrates AI competencies with their own projects. This is making learning immediately relevant to employees' daily work.

From corporate India to the informal workforce, GenAI will open up new possibilities for learning in the flow of work, benefiting diverse learners. The Yuva AI for All course on Coursera, launched by the Government of India under the ministry of electronics and information technology and the IndiaAI Mission, reflects this ambition at scale. The initiative introduces foundational AI concepts using Indian examples, emphasises safe and responsible AI use, and highlights real-world applications and future opportunities. With a nationally recognised certificate and a goal of reaching one crore citizens, it shows how inclusive, AI-powered learning can help close capability gaps across regions and professions.

When learning moves into the flow of work, it is used more often, applied more effectively, and delivers measurable outcomes. Organisations and institutions that operationalise this shift in 2026 will be the ones that turn AI’s potential into tangible productivity gains and durable capability.

In 2026, we’ll see the next wave of enterprise value come not from deploying AI tools, but from equipping people across all functions to use them in the context of their roles. Indian enterprises are gearing up for this transformation. Research by the World Economic Forum shows that 86% of Indian employers (vs 77% globally) plan to reskill and upskill their existing workforce to better work alongside AI.

The real opportunity will lie in building role-based learning systems that map job functions to the specific skills and credentials employees need – and ensuring those skills can be verified and applied. When leaders invest in this kind of role-based learning infrastructure, AI’s productivity potential will become tangible.

In the changing work order, organisations that continue to treat AI as a technology deployment challenge instead of a talent and capability challenge, will fall behind. As employees work with agentic AI, evolving skills and roles will require new capabilities through continuous learning, for seamless collaboration with AI.

As Indian employers embrace skills-first hiring, micro-credentials will move from the margins into the architecture of higher education and talent plans. 2026 will be the year policy makers, employers, and educators align behind credit-bearing micro-credentials, as job skills take centre-stage.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) allows students to earn up to 40% of their degree credits through online courses. This is enabling institutions to flexibly upgrade their curriculum. At Vishwakarma University in Pune, students can enroll for credit-bearing micro-credentials to become job-ready, with customised track programmes that focus on AI and driving employment outcomes. A growing number of Indian students will benefit from this ecosystem, as colleges integrate micro-credentials in graduate programs, across high-demand areas like AI, cloud and data analytics.

Protecting academic integrity will be the key to this transition. While AI raises new risks of misconduct, technology is also making it possible to verify authentic learning at scale. AI-powered academic integrity and proctoring tools have drastically reduced low-effort behaviour, plagiarism, and misconduct. As policy, employer acceptance, and robust integrity systems come together, credit-bearing micro-credentials will rapidly become the trusted currency of a skills-first future.

In 2026, employers will look for a mix of skills while hiring freshers. As companies adopt agentic AI, AI proficiency will be a critical capability, regardless of a student’s major--from collaborating with AI, to integrating it into creative work and solving real-world problems. Universities have begun building AI-fluency among students through blended learning. Symbiosis Law School is integrating AI learning in legal education. Sister Nivedita University (SNU) in Kolkata has centered its curriculum around GenAI. SNU students are encouraged to fuse GenAI capabilities with their core fields like computer science, engineering, the sciences and business.

Building employability skills will be top of mind for universities in 2026 – KGiSL Institute of Technology, Coimbatore, has launched over 30+ career pathways, to prepare candidates for MAANG (Meta Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google) roles and interviews.

Alongside technology and AI skills, demand for soft skills is going to increase. The International Labour Organization observes that skills like creativity, empathy, teamwork and critical thinking will be crucial in the age of AI -- skills that Indian universities are helping their students build online.

Graduates and working professionals who master in-demand job skills in 2026 will be the biggest gainers. As Indian online learners have shown us, connecting learning to opportunity can open up new opportunities and fast-track careers, even in the fastest-changing job market.

This article is authored by Ashutosh Gupta, managing director, India and Asia Pacific, Coursera.