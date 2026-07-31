Generative and Agentic AI in diagnostics

For most of the last decade, medical AI in India earned its place by doing one thing well. It generated a report. A cardiac reading interpreted. A radiology image flagged. A pattern surfaced. The doctor made the decision. The AI stayed in the background.

AI (Pixabay)

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That era is ending. A new generation of diagnostic AI does something meaningfully different. It does not just describe the picture. It acts on it. It triages a patient before the doctor sees them. It flags a medication risk before the prescription is written. It escalates a case a busy clinician might have queued for tomorrow. This is what people mean by agentic AI in diagnostics. It takes initiative inside the care pathway.

Whether Indian healthcare should trust it is now a live question. The honest answer: it depends entirely on how it is built and what it is designed to do.

There is a design choice at the heart of every agentic system. Is the AI built to support the clinician, or built to route around her? These sound similar. In practice, they produce completely different products and completely different consequences for patients.

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{{^usCountry}} An agentic AI that supports the clinician flags what she might otherwise miss, prepares information she would have gathered anyway, and hands her back a sharper decision. She stays in the loop. She stays accountable. The system amplifies her judgment instead of overriding it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An agentic AI that supports the clinician flags what she might otherwise miss, prepares information she would have gathered anyway, and hands her back a sharper decision. She stays in the loop. She stays accountable. The system amplifies her judgment instead of overriding it. {{/usCountry}}

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An agentic AI that routes around the clinician produces answers directly for the patient, sometimes without a human ever seeing them. It may be efficient. But when it is wrong, no one caught it. When a treatment decision follows, no clinician stood behind it. That is not a technology risk. It is a system design risk. And the two AI systems can look almost identical from the outside.

This is not theoretical. Having spent the past decade deploying AI-powered diagnostic technology across hundreds of clinical settings, the pattern I have watched repeat itself is this. AI systems that make the clinician more capable get adopted, trusted, and scaled. AI systems that try to substitute for her, no matter how technically impressive, get abandoned inside a year. The clinicians know. The patients know. And the outcomes bear it out.

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Trust in agentic AI cannot be manufactured through marketing. It has to be built into the architecture of the system. Four conditions matter.

First, the AI must operate transparently. A clinician needs to see why the system flagged what it flagged. A black box that says trust me will never earn adoption, and it should not. Second, the human must remain accountable. In every serious clinical decision, a human should be responsible for the outcome, with the AI as decision support, not decision maker. Third, outputs must be validated in real clinical environments, not only in labs. India’s frontline is unlike any test setting. Devices work in 40-degree heat. Connectivity drops. Staff rotate. If the AI has not been proven in those conditions, it has not been proven at all. Fourth, the patient must remain at the centre. Agentic AI that produces excellent triage but leaves the patient with no understandable next step has failed the person it was meant to serve.

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As agentic AI moves from experiment to deployment, the questions healthcare leaders in India should be asking are not primarily about model accuracy. They are about design intent. Who does the AI serve? Where does human judgment enter the loop? What happens when it is wrong, and who catches it? Does the patient leave with agency, or with instructions from a system they cannot question?

These are not technical questions. They are choices. And the choices we make now will shape the trust patients place in this technology for a generation. The AI that succeeds will not be the smartest. It will be the one that made every clinician more capable and every patient more informed. That is a bar worth insisting on before adoption.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ashissh Raichura, founder & CEO, Scanbo Technologies.