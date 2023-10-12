How AI and cybersecurity synergy are shaping the future

It is undeniable that ever since technological advancement took centre stage, how we work, live, and communicate has changed dramatically. In fact, with great opportunities, technology has also brought various concerns, with cybersecurity being the most significant. Among various new-age technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI), a branch of computer science focusing on building smart devices replicating human cognitive abilities, has emerged as a helping hand and an indispensable weapon to combat cybercrime. Thus, around 76% of enterprises have adopted AI and ML solutions to stay ahead of destructive hackers, as per the Forbes report. Artificial Intelligence (REUTERS)

Depending on one's perspective, be it business or government, AI could be the best or worst thing to happen to cybersecurity. In any event, expect the two to be inextricably linked for a long time. But today, the convergence of AI and cybersecurity is ushering in a new era by standing out as game changers in our hyperconnected world, where the digital environment evolves at a breakneck pace. Their convergence is altering how firms and governments operate, develop, and grow and how they defend themselves. Thus, this collaboration is more than a fad; it is a transformative force destined to revolutionise governmental processes, ensuring more openness, efficiency, and resilience. So, let's delve into the synergy between AI and cybersecurity that is reshaping the future.

The emergence of artificial intelligence has already begun the process of revolutionising business and government operations. As a result, AI, with the ability to learn and adapt, cybersecurity has reached a new level of sophistication. In contrast to traditional systems, which rely on pre-programmed reactions, AI advancements analyse trends, detect abnormalities, and respond to threats in real-time. This dynamic security technique dramatically improves an organisation's ability to protect against cyber threats.

As cyber threats advance and become more blasé, AI plays a growing role in government cybersecurity efforts. In this regard, new-age technology assists governments in detecting and responding to cyberattacks more quickly and effectively, lowering the risk of harm and disruption. However, the integration of AI into cybersecurity is not without challenges. One of the key issues is the possibility of bad actors manipulating AI systems. Cybercriminals can exploit AI system flaws, turning them against the organisations they were supposed to defend.

As a result, to combat concerns around cybersecurity, the private organisation government has taken certain cybersecurity initiatives, including Cyber Surakshit Bharat, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), and so on. As the volume and complexity of cyberattacks increase, governments and businesses must continually improve their cybersecurity procedures to manage possible hazards.

The synergy between AI and cybersecurity is where true innovation unfolds. Thus, AI is bolstering the effectiveness of cybersecurity systems in several ways:

1. Enhancing data privacy: Data privacy is paramount in the digital age, and administration requires safeguarding citizens' personal information. AI-powered tools are instrumental in identifying and mitigating data breaches, ensuring compliance with data protection regulations, and enhancing citizens' trust in their government. The synergy between AI and cybersecurity enables India to adopt the best data privacy and security practises.

2. Streamlining administrative processes: AI-driven automation is revolutionising administrative processes within the government. Tasks that were historically labour-intensive and prone to error can now be automated, decreasing inefficiencies and improving governance's overall efficacy. For instance, AI-enabled chatbots can now handle common citizen queries, freeing human resources for more complex work. Furthermore, AI can analyse massive volumes of data to discover areas where public service delivery can be improved through optimised resource allocation.

3. Enhancing decision-making: Today, in an era where decision-making is important, data-driven governing has become essential for good governance. AI's capacity to process and analyse data more rapidly than humans offers policymakers valuable insights and a deeper understanding of complex subjects, facilitating more informed decision-making in areas such as economic policies, disaster response strategies, and urban planning.

The combination of AI and cybersecurity can impact our future drastically. The synergy of AI and cybersecurity is ushering in India's new era of good governance. Because of strengthened cybersecurity, simpler administrative processes, and data-driven decision-making, the Indian government and organisations are better positioned to serve their citizens effectively and transparently. Additionally, embracing this revolutionary force will be critical to ensuring an efficient, secure, and transparent future as technology advances. Thus, the path forward is clear: embrace the power of AI and collaboration in cybersecurity for a brighter, more resilient future.

This article is authored by Sanjay Kaushik, managing director, Netrika Consulting.

