How innovative technologies are shaping public safety

India's internal security framework is undergoing a significant transformation, with an increasing reliance on the private sector to address contemporary security challenges. The role of private security has expanded to incorporate advanced technologies, skilled personnel, and strategic partnerships, complementing traditional public safety services. This shift is particularly noticeable in urban areas, where public services often struggle to keep pace with the rising demands of a growing population. Technology (Representational Image/Pixabay)

The private sector has become instrumental in areas such as cybercrime prevention, enhanced surveillance, and sector-specific security solutions for healthcare and infrastructure. Initiatives like cybersecurity efforts underscore the vital role that both start-ups and established companies play in supporting government objectives. As India sets its sights on becoming a developed nation by 2047, public-private partnerships are becoming increasingly prominent. These collaborations aim to address emerging internal security challenges, including terrorism, insurgency, cybercrime, and economic offences.

Internal security in India is managed by both the central and state governments, with the ministry of home affairs (MHA) leading the formulation and coordination of policy. Despite these efforts, significant challenges persist, including a low police-to-population ratio compared to G7 nations, extensive case backlogs in courts, and low conviction rates. These issues strain law enforcement agencies, particularly in rapidly urbanising areas.

Although the government has allocated more funding to internal security projects, inefficiencies such as underutilisation of funds and slow public procurement processes continue to hinder progress. Overcoming these challenges will require leveraging the strengths of both the government and the private sector to create a robust internal security framework.

Technological innovations are redefining public safety by offering creative solutions to challenges faced by law enforcement and emergency responders. From improving response times to enabling data-driven decision-making, technology is playing a pivotal role in enhancing public safety initiatives.

Smart surveillance and monitoring systems: Modern surveillance systems represent a considerable advancement over traditional CCTV setups. By integrating high-definition cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, these systems enable real-time monitoring and the automatic detection of suspicious activities. This allows law enforcement to respond rapidly, preventing crimes before they occur.

Robotics: Robotics is set to play a significant role in both security and facility management, with specific applications including washroom cleaning, where robots will handle undesirable tasks such as cleaning human-generated waste, and facade cleaning for high-rise buildings in risky areas. Currently, robots are already being utilized in large open-area lobbies of commercial hotels for cleaning tasks. In the security domain, they are being considered for deployment in large open spaces or areas with toxic gases, functioning as moving camera sensors to patrol instead of relying on stationary guards.

CCTV cameras: Widely deployed in public spaces, businesses, and residential areas, CCTV cameras serve as both a deterrent to criminal activity and a valuable tool for investigations with recorded footage.

Drones for aerial surveillance: Drones equipped with high-resolution cameras provide live video feeds, making them indispensable in search-and-rescue operations and disaster assessments.

Geospatial data analysis: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) combine crime data, traffic patterns, and other metrics, supporting disaster preparedness and enabling informed decision-making.

Facial recognition systems: These systems enhance security at public events and help in locating missing persons, although they also raise privacy concerns, necessitating robust regulatory frameworks.

2. Predictive policing for crime prevention: Predictive analytics has emerged as a powerful tool in crime prevention. By analysing large datasets, including historical crime records and social media activity, predictive models can identify potential crime hotspots, allowing for proactive resource deployment.

Crime heatmaps: Visual representations of crime data help law enforcement focus resources on high-risk areas, thus enhancing community safety.

Behavioural analysis tools: These tools analyse the behaviour of potential offenders, enabling early intervention and rehabilitation to reduce recidivism rates.

3. Enhanced emergency communication systems: Efficient communication during emergencies is crucial, and technological advancements have greatly improved the ability to share real-time information between public safety agencies and the public.

AI-powered dispatch systems: These systems prioritise emergency calls based on severity, ensuring that critical cases are addressed swiftly.

Mobile apps for reporting emergencies: Dedicated smartphone applications allow users to report incidents, submit photographic evidence, and alert officials quickly.

Disaster alert systems: These systems detect imminent threats and send automated alerts to affected areas, enabling timely evacuations and saving lives.

As India progresses towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, establishing a robust internal security framework is essential. The integration of advanced technologies and the fostering of strategic public-private partnerships will be crucial in addressing both traditional and emerging security threats. By encouraging collaboration between the government and the private sector, harnessing technological innovations, and implementing supportive policy frameworks, the private sector can play a transformative role in ensuring public safety and contributing to India’s long-term economic stability.

This article is authored by Dhiraj Singh, CEO, SIS Ltd.