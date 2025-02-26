How startups are expanding remote health care

The health care industry is going through a revolutionary change, fueled by the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and telemedicine. These technologies are changing the way medical services are delivered, making healthcare more accessible, efficient, and cost-effective. The role of start-ups in this revolution is highly significant, as they are utilising AI-powered solutions to bridge the gap between healthcare providers and patients, especially in underserved regions. With this approach, startups can work on integrating AI solutions into telemedicine platforms for enhancing diagnostics, remote patient monitoring, and establishing more personalized treatment plans. This article explains how AI is changing telemedicine, the most prevalent trends that define the sector, and challenges that will be critical to address for full exploitation. As per the report of GlobeNewswire, the digital health market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during 2023-2030 with the driving forces of AI-based diagnostics and telemedicine platforms. Startup (iStock)

AI is transforming telemedicine by enhancing patient care through automated diagnostics, virtual consultations, and predictive analytics. With AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants, patients can receive preliminary assessments, schedule appointments, and access medical advice without waiting for a health care professional. This helps reduce the burden on doctors and improve efficiency.

AI algorithms are scanning humongous patient data to detect the pattern and then giving an accurate diagnosis. Some examples include detecting early signs of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer using AI-based tools.

Several startups are leveraging AI to expand telemedicine services and bridge healthcare gaps. These companies focus on:

· Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM): AI-powered wearables and devices track vital signs in real time, helping doctors monitor patients remotely. Startups like HealthifyMe, Biofourmis, Cliniv Health Tech LLP, and Signel Biomedical provide AI-driven RPM solutions that assist in chronic disease management.

· AI-assisted diagnostics: Qure.ai, Niramai, and ViviSTAR Biologics use AI for faster and more accurate diagnosis. Qure.ai specializes in the interpretation of radiology scans, Niramai leverages AI for early breast cancer detection through thermal imaging, and ViviSTAR Biologics applies spectral analysis for early brain tumor detection. Dontin is also making waves with AI-powered at-home oral scans and dental clinic management.

· Virtual consultations and chatbots: Startups like mfine, Practo, and Carewell360 integrate AI chatbots into their platforms, enabling instant medical consultations. Carewell360 specifically focuses on gynecology consultations for women in non-metro areas. AI-powered assistants such as Augsidius’ AstraAI provide doctors with clinical decision support by referencing over 20,000 disease profiles and treatment guidelines.

· Predictive health care analytics and hospital AI solutions: AI models analyse health data to predict disease outbreaks and individual patient risks. Startups like Health Catalyst, Innovaccer, VaidhyaMegha, SETV (Medona), and Aarogya ID provide cloud-based AI solutions to streamline hospital workflows, diagnostics, and health insurance automation. Apex Cura enhances hospital operations, managing queues, records, and dialysis tracking, while Kode Blue enables real-time data sharing between ambulances and hospitals.

· Medical data security and interoperability: EH Note leverages blockchain technology to ensure secure and seamless medical data management across healthcare institutions.

With many developing nations around the world, such as in India, lack of good-quality healthcare remains prevalent in the villages and distant rural areas. AI and telemedicine have stepped in to ease this situation. Virtual consultation with remote diagnostics enables patients from all underdeveloped regions to stay in touch with doctors. Such AI-based health platforms eliminate lengthy travel requirements that make access easier.

Moreover, AI-based analytics aid in the tracking of disease outbreak trends and resource management. This proactive health care delivery through telemedicine also develops areas where medical infrastructures are scarce. For instance, Forbes reports that AI-based telehealth solutions are not only expanding access to health care but also improving specialist consultations through advanced data analytics.

Despite the tremendous strides made, there are several challenges in the incorporation of AI-based solutions within telemedicine:

· Data privacy and security: AI uses large amounts of patient data, which creates concerns about data breaches and confidentiality. Strong cybersecurity measures and regulatory frameworks are required to ensure patient privacy.

· Infrastructure limitations: The digital infrastructure is often lacking in rural areas, such as high-speed internet and electronic health records (EHR) systems, which are a prerequisite for the effective functioning of AI-powered telemedicine.

· Regulatory barriers: AI in healthcare needs to adhere to strict regulations that ensure decisions are made ethically and unbiased. Governments and health agencies should establish guidelines for healthcare applications through AI in telemedicine.

· Digital literacy: The patients as well as many health care professionals lack the technical know-how in order to implement AI-enabled telemedicine properly. Training plans are needed to develop this lack of expertise gap.

AI-led telemedicine is ready to take off in a rapid growth curve as the digital health market is forecasted to reach $1.6 billion in India alone by 2025, and AI technologies are sure to play an even more integral role in this respect.

The future innovations would be AI for robotic surgeries, real-time language translation for telemedicine consultations, and advanced applications of personalised medicine. Telemedicine will continue growing with investments in AI research and infrastructure, bringing high-quality health care to millions worldwide.

AI and telemedicine are changing the health care landscape, making medical services more efficient and accessible. Startups are at the forefront of this revolution, integrating AI to improve diagnostics, patient monitoring, and virtual consultations. Challenges remain, but strategic investments and policy frameworks can help overcome these barriers. As AI continues to evolve, its role in telemedicine will only grow, paving the way for a smarter, more connected, and inclusive health care system.

This article is authored by Anirudh Reddy, head of operations, DST Math.