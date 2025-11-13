India’s techade: Accelerating 5G realities and shaping the 6G future

As India enters its defining techade, connectivity stands as the foundation of our nation’s digital ambitions. From powering smart cities and connected factories to enabling secure financial ecosystems and inclusive digital services, telecom networks are the arteries of Digital India. Over the last few years, India has not merely deployed 5G, it has demonstrated to the world what a large-scale, inclusive and innovation-led rollout looks like. Today, as the country consolidates its position as a global 5G leader, the focus is already shifting to shaping the contours of 6G, a frontier where India’s early leadership in R&D, standards and indigenous technology design is setting a new global benchmark. New developments in mobile cellular technology. (Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay )

In less than two years, India has achieved one of the fastest 5G rollouts globally. What distinguishes India’s 5G story is its focus on use-case maturity rather than just coverage metrics. Through pilot projects in mining, ports, agriculture and manufacturing, telecom operators, in collaboration with startups, academia and enterprises, are demonstrating how 5G can enhance productivity, safety and sustainability. The creation of 5G use-case labs across IITs and universities is further nurturing local innovation and ensuring that India’s digital growth is grounded in domestic intellectual capital.

India’s leadership in 5G is not accidental; it is the outcome of visionary policymaking and coordinated action between the government, industry and academia. The policy ecosystem, encompassing spectrum reforms, the new Telecommunications Act and production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, has created a foundation where innovation and investment reinforce each other.

Even as 5G deployment continues, India is already preparing for the next leap in 6G, which promises hyper-personalised connectivity, intelligent networks and seamless integration of communication and computing. Under the Bharat 6G Mission, India is among the first nations to establish a long-term roadmap for 6G R&D and standardisation, involving global collaborations and indigenous testbeds.

Indian researchers and companies are actively contributing to ITU and 3GPP standardisation processes, shaping protocols and architectures for the networks of the future. Initiatives such as telecom research labs, start-up accelerators and the Bharat 6G Alliance are ensuring that India is not a passive recipient but an active architect of global 6G standards.

The early emphasis on AI-native networks, green telecom and quantum-safe communications reflect India’s ambition to align 6G with national priorities of security, sustainability and sovereignty. By linking the 6G roadmap with Aatmanirbhar Bharat, India is not only driving R&D but also positioning itself as a global hub for next-generation design, manufacturing and intellectual property.

As India’s digital footprint expands, securing its telecom infrastructure becomes paramount. The sector’s role has evolved beyond connectivity. It is now a critical enabler of national security, financial integrity and citizen trust. The government’s recent initiatives such as the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP), the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) and the Chakshu portal illustrate how India is leveraging telecom intelligence to combat cyber threats, spoofing and fraud.

At the same time though, the requirement remains from the growth of OTT services riding on telecom networks without proportional regulatory responsibilities, which raises questions of fairness and sustainability. This needs to be addressed essentially.

Telecom networks are also the backbone of India’s critical information infrastructure, supporting defence communications, emergency response and digital governance systems. Ensuring resilience through trusted supply chains, indigenous manufacturing and quantum-secure networks will be essential as we move towards 6G and beyond. Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and its members continue to work closely with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to develop frameworks that reinforce both technological sovereignty and user trust.

India’s telecom-led digital transformation is supported by progressive policy interventions that recognise the sector’s strategic importance. The Telecommunications Act, 2023, streamlines licencing, promotes ease of doing business and modernises the regulatory architecture to support innovations in satellite, D2M broadcast, IoT, etc.

Complementing this, the PLI scheme for telecom and networking products has catalysed investments in domestic manufacturing, reducing import dependence and nurturing an ecosystem of component suppliers, design houses and R&D centres. The government’s focus on Make in India for the world is turning India into a credible export hub for telecom equipment and software-defined network solutions.

However, sustaining this momentum requires continued policy support such as rationalising levies, ensuring predictable spectrum pricing and promoting infrastructure sharing to optimise capital efficiency. A forward-looking regulatory approach, coupled with public–private collaboration, can unlock the next wave of digital infrastructure investments.

The next decade will redefine how nations connect, communicate and compete. For India, the convergence of 5G maturity, 6G ambition, policy foresight and indigenous innovation marks a once-in-a-generation opportunity to lead the global digital transformation.

By building secure, sustainable and sovereign telecom networks, from the metros to the mountains, India is not just participating in the techade; it is defining it.

This article is authored by Lt. Gen. Dr SP Kochhar, director general, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).