Next big education divide could be AI readiness

Two conversations last month made me realise just how differently schools in India are approaching AI. AI (AFP)

One school leader said, “AI is just another passing fad. It will fade away. The internet came, smart boards came, yet we continue to teach the way we always have, and our results remain strong.”

Another school asked me, “Can we have teachers simply speak into a tablet and let AI evaluate their preparation? Can AI auto-correct answer sheets and provide detailed, question-level feedback that teachers often don't have the time, or sometimes even the ability to deliver?”

Both schools serve students from similar socio-economic and regional backgrounds, yet their perspectives on AI could not have been more different. That contrast stayed with me. It wasn't just a difference in technology adoption, it reflected a much deeper divide in how schools perceive the role of AI in education.

What became increasingly evident to me was that India’s conversation around AI in education is progressing across two very different realities. In some schools, discussions have already moved towards AI tutors, adaptive learning systems, and classroom co-pilots. While in many of the remaining schools, however, school leaders are still trying to determine whether AI is an opportunity, a distraction, or a threat. This disconnect matters because India’s future workforce will not emerge only from a handful of institutions. It will emerge from lakhs of schools spread across India, where the understanding of AI remains limited and uneven.

What makes this challenge particularly complex is that AI adoption in schools is not binary. Schools are not simply ‘using AI’ or ‘not using AI’. They exist across very different stages of readiness, often shaped by geography, awareness, leadership confidence, and institutional capacity. For many principals, there is still no practical framework to understand where their school stands or what meaningful adoption should actually look like.

At one end of the spectrum are schools that remain in a passive wait and watch mode. These are schools that are at Level 1 of AI adoption. AI is viewed as a distant phenomenon associated with Silicon Valley companies or urban technology ecosystems rather than something that will fundamentally influence classrooms. These schools that fail to engage with AI may eventually become disconnected from the student expectations and slowly lose relevance.

The next shift or Level 2 begins with AI literacy. Teaching students about AI - what is AI, how is it built, what biases and risks of AI, how to use it, what are the good uses and bad uses. Schools at Level 2 are taking the lead in educating their students about AI. And for this, they are first investing in training their teachers because it’s up to informed educators to really bring these tools into classes effectively, not just use them blindly.

Level 3 is where AI starts reducing the everyday workload of schools. Across India, teachers and school leaders spend an extraordinary amount of time on administrative tasks such as timetable planning, lesson preparation, parent communication, assessment creation, marking, scheduling and reporting. These are necessary tasks, but they often take time away from teaching, observation and student support. AI has the potential to take away this workload and do it better than a tired or overworked teacher. The significance of this shift is not technological efficiency alone. It is the possibility of giving educators back their most limited resource, time.

At Level 4, pedagogical transformation starts becoming possible. For decades, we have known that 1:1 tutoring delivers significantly higher student learning outcomes than the 1:40 teaching prevalent in most classrooms. But 1:1 tutoring is expensive. With AI tutors, that barrier can now be brought down. Teachers can now work with AI tutors and create a schedule where a human teachers teaches in a 1:40 setting and an AI tutor checks for understanding and remediates before the next class, so that all students can move ahead with understanding! Some schools are adopting AI tutors and moving to Level 4. And at Level 4 the human teacher’s role shifts from content delivery alone to mentorship, judgement, motivation, and human connection.

The highest level, Level 5 of AI adoption is transformation, where we can completely reimagine schools around 1:1 tutoring. Such schools are coming up in different parts of the world and are yet to show up in India but that is only a matter of time. The possibilities at Level 5 are immense--extreme personalisation, explosion of subject options and personalised learning pathways. Skills and courses that were hitherto impossible because of local teacher constraints can now be offered in Level 5 AI schools anywhere. Level 5 is where AI stops being a support tool and becomes a genuine equaliser, bridging gaps in skill, geography, and access.

India’s AI debate in education should, therefore, move beyond fear, hype, or token experimentation. The schools that succeed over the next decade will not necessarily be the ones with the most technology, but the ones that understand how technology can strengthen human learning. AI in schools is no longer a question of future readiness alone. It is increasingly becoming a question of educational equity itself.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sumeet Mehta, co-founder & CEO, LEAD Group.