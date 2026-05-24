Rethinking learning in the age of AI

I have been in enough school auditoriums and university convocation halls over the past decade to recognise the moment when a speaker pauses, looks out at the graduating class, and says something like the world you are entering is changing faster than ever before. The audience nods. The parents photograph. The speech continues. And nothing, in the actual design of the education those students just received, has changed at all. Artificial intelligence

That gap — between what we say about the future and what we actually build for it — is what keeps me awake at night.

I have spent 25 years in classrooms — as a student, as a teacher, and as someone who has built programmes that have reached hundreds of thousands of children across countries. What we face is not a skills gap. It is not an infrastructure problem. It is not even, at its core, a technology problem. What we face is a design problem. We are running a 19th-century operating system on 21st century hardware and wondering why everything keeps crashing.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is often framed as a threat to jobs. That framing is already outdated. What AI is doing right now is rendering obsolete many of the cognitive operations that formal education is designed to produce — recall, summarisation, pattern recognition, and structured argument from a fixed body of knowledge. These are precisely the things a good language model does faster and more reliably than any student trained for years to do them.

So, the question is not how we teach students to use AI. The question is what remains irreducibly human when AI can do everything we have been measuring.

I think the answer is creativity — but not creativity as we have been defining it. Creativity, properly understood, is a composite capacity. It is artistic: the ability to make meaning from feeling and translate lived experience into form. It is cognitive: Not the storage of answers, but the quality of questions — the habit of inquiry and the tolerance for complexity. It is collaborative: the capacity to work with people whose minds work differently from yours. And it is innovative: The imagination that sees a real problem and asks what if.

These dimensions--what I call the Creative Intelligence model--are not a curriculum. They are a way of understanding what education is actually for, now that everything else can be automated.

The second shift concerns where knowledge lives.

For several centuries the answer was simple: universities, libraries, and the credentialled expertise of scholars. That model is not collapsing, but it is no longer sufficient.

Some of the most interesting learning I have witnessed has happened at the edges of institutions. Sixteen-year-olds designing a community energy audit and presenting their findings to a municipal engineer. A student building a platform for local artisans while being mentored by a professor she has never met in person. A girl in a government school discovering that she understands fractions through rhythm in a way she never could through a textbook.

In each of these cases, knowledge was not transmitted. It was encountered — in the middle of a real problem, with real stakes, and in conversation with people who cared about the outcome.

This is what I mean when I talk about Knowledge Hubs rather than universities. Not the abolition of universities — I teach at one, and I believe in what they can do at their best — but an expansion of where serious learning can happen. The university is one node in a much larger network.

The third challenge is the modularity crisis.

Education is still experienced as a linear journey: school, college, credential, career. That sequence made sense when careers were stable and knowledge moved slowly. Neither condition holds today.

What learners need is the ability to acquire capabilities in response to evolving contexts — to learn in sprints rather than marathons, and to combine knowledge from domains that curriculums still treat as separate: Music and mathematics, biology and design, economics and empathy.

Modular education is not simply about shorter courses. It is about a different relationship between learning and life — one where education is not something you finish, but something you return to continuously.

The fourth challenge is the necessity of rest.

We have built an educational culture that treats busyness as virtue and exhaustion as evidence of seriousness. But transformation requires space. The creative breakthroughs I have witnessed almost never happen in the middle of full schedules. They happen in what I call the White Space — the walks, the silences, the mornings when there is no deliverable.

The capacity to rest and restore is not a luxury. It is the condition under which serious work becomes possible.

What we face, then, is a world moving faster than our institutions and asking questions our curricula were not designed to answer.

The path forward is not panic, and it is not simply bolting new technologies onto old structures. It is returning to first principles — asking what a human being actually needs in order to live and work with intelligence, creativity, and integrity in the world that is coming.

And it begins with the willingness to say plainly: what we have been doing is not enough.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Anil Srinivasan, founder, KRUU and distinguished professor, Krea University.