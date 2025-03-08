Accelerate Action: Empowering women to lead change

International Women’s Day is a powerful reminder of the indomitable spirit of women and the strides made toward gender equality. Over the years, through collective determination and resilience, we've seen tremendous progress. Our journey continues with boundless opportunities ahead. This year's theme, Accelerate Action, challenges us to build upon our achievements with renewed vigour, creating a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Women empowerment (Voices of Youth)

Across the globe, the transformative power of education has steadily unlocked doors that were once firmly shut. Increasingly, girls are not only entering schools but advancing into higher education, shaping academic discourse, and breaking into careers once considered the exclusive domain of men. In the critical arenas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), the presence of women is no longer a rare exception--they now represent 34% of global STEM graduates, a number that continues to rise through dedicated initiatives, mentorship platforms, and inclusive institutional policies.

This expansion in educational access is naturally feeding into leadership pipelines across sectors. The corporate landscape has begun to reflect this shift, albeit gradually. The doubling of female CEOs within the Fortune 500 is not merely a statistical footnote--it marks a fundamental recalibration of leadership dynamics. In health care, where women constitute nearly 70% of the global workforce, their impact extends far beyond clinical care. From driving scientific research to leading administrative innovation, women’s contributions collectively generate an estimated $3 trillion annually, underscoring both the economic imperative and the societal value of their leadership.

Yet, progress alone is insufficient without structured mechanisms to sustain and accelerate it. Research by McKinsey & Company (2024) unequivocally highlights the economic advantages of gender diversity - organisations with higher female representation in leadership are 39% more likely to outperform financially. However, these outcomes do not emerge organically; they require deliberate strategies, spanning from structured mentorship and leadership development to clear succession planning and systemic dismantling of bias.

A key aspect of this acceleration lies in ensuring that leadership development begins early and extends across career stages. When organisations - particularly in sectors such as healthcare, where the future of care delivery hinges on diverse thinking - commit to nurturing talent at every level, they not only enrich their leadership pipelines but also cultivate perspectives that sharpen both clinical and operational innovation. Diversity, in this sense, is not merely a metric, it is a competitive edge.

Equally vital is the cultivation of organisational cultures where inclusion is not an isolated initiative but a lived reality. Flexibility in work arrangements, affordable childcare, and robust equal pay frameworks are not ancillary benefits; they are foundational to enabling women’s full participation and advancement. At Aster, this commitment is reflected not only in the growing representation of women across leadership roles but also in the deliberate efforts to break traditional silos--women are increasingly at the helm of clinical, operational, and business functions, demonstrating that leadership is not defined by gender but by vision, competence, and resilience.

However, policies alone cannot drive cultural transformation. Unconscious biases--often deeply ingrained-- must be confronted through consistent awareness programmes, leadership accountability, and performance frameworks that value inclusivity as a core competency. Organisations that embed these values within their leadership DNA ultimately create ecosystems where talent flourishes, innovation thrives, and barriers gradually dissolve.

No single entity--whether corporate, governmental, or societal--can drive this transformation in isolation. The creation of inclusive economies and equitable workplaces demands a collaborative approach, one where businesses, policymakers, educational institutions, and civil society converge to dismantle systemic barriers. Inclusive hiring practices, leadership acceleration programmes, and advocacy for gender-sensitive policies collectively create an ecosystem where opportunities are not dictated by gender, but by potential and performance.

Public policy, too, plays a defining role. Legislative frameworks that safeguard equal pay and workplace safety, coupled with targeted policy interventions, form the essential scaffolding upon which sustainable gender equity can be built. When these policies converge with committed action from the private sector and proactive community engagement, their impact is amplified, ensuring that progress is neither episodic nor fleeting, but enduring and transformative.

The evidence is clear - economies, industries, and organisations stand to gain when women ascend to leadership. Businesses with diverse leadership outperform, innovate faster, and demonstrate greater resilience in times of crisis. Yet these gains are not automatic; they are the result of deliberate, sustained action.

The private sector, in particular, must embrace its responsibility as a catalyst for change--setting clear goals for female representation in leadership, rigorously measuring progress, and holding leadership accountable for delivering on these commitments. When paired with enabling public policies and supportive societal norms, these actions create a virtuous cycle - one where talent, ambition, and leadership are unshackled from outdated biases.

In today’s evolving world, trends from the book 2030 says women are more educated, live longer, inherit wealth, create their own wealth and become both creators and consumers of the economy. Any company or nation that doesn’t prioritise the women’s agenda will lose out in the long term. So, when the facts and evidence is so clear--what is stopping us from pressing the pedal on this? Progress for families, communities and nations will get accelerated if we give this the appropriate priority.

The 2025 theme Accelerate Action is a timely clarion call. Gender equality is not merely a moral imperative; it is a strategic necessity for economic resilience and social progress. By acting with intent, urgency, and collective purpose, we not only pave the way for women’s leadership but also craft a future where success is defined by vision, ability, and impact--not gender.

This article is authored by Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director, Aster DM Healthcare India.