Building peace through gender-inclusive urban policies

Gender-based violence (GBV) is not just a social issue—it is a fundamental human rights challenge and an alarming global crisis that is a structural impediment to peace and development. In India alone, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reported over 4.45 lakh cases of crimes against women in 2022. These numbers reflect the persistence of patriarchal mindsets, economic disparities, and systemic gaps in legal awareness and justice. Addressing GBV effectively will require a nuanced approach that tackles the root causes of violence, dismantles harmful societal norms, and fosters inclusive, participatory solutions.

Peacebuilding, in its most effective form, is about fostering environments where all individuals can thrive free from fear. It involves addressing the root causes of conflict—such as poverty, discrimination, and lack of education—while building trust, promoting inclusivity, and empowering communities to challenge harmful societal norms. The prevention of GBV is inextricably linked to this vision. Tackling such violence requires a holistic approach that goes beyond enforcement to engage stakeholders across sectors, driving cultural shifts and systemic change.

The connection between peacebuilding and GBV is best illustrated through targeted, data-driven interventions that prioritise community engagement and trust-building. Recent initiatives in Indian cities like Faridabad and Chennai highlight the potential for transformative change when local communities collaborate with authorities to address these challenges.

In Faridabad, the Red Dot Foundation worked with local law enforcement to collect and analyse data on incidents of sexual harassment and violence using its crowd-mapping platform, Safecity. The findings identified hotspots of harassment, which enabled targeted interventions. Police officers underwent gender sensitivity training to understand the lived realities of women in public spaces, fostering empathy and building trust.

The impact of these efforts extended beyond the immediate reduction of harassment. A participatory safety audit revealed deep-seated fears and frustrations among women, with one participant sharing her harrowing experience of enduring years of domestic abuse. Through the initiative, she gained access to resources and information that empowered her to reclaim agency over her life. The intervention demonstrated how community-focused peacebuilding efforts could break cycles of silence and create safer environments for women and girls.

In Chennai, similar efforts under the Gender Lab initiative leveraged community reports of harassment to design systemic interventions. Practical measures such as improving street lighting, enhancing transport security, and running public awareness campaigns were implemented in collaboration with local authorities. These initiatives addressed safety concerns while fostering trust and dialogue between citizens and governance structures.

Both examples underscore the importance of aligning peacebuilding principles with actionable solutions for GBV. Trust-building, education, and advocacy are critical to empowering communities and fostering a culture of accountability and respect.

At its essence, peacebuilding is about addressing structural inequalities and creating conditions for lasting societal harmony. GBV directly undermines these efforts by perpetuating systems of oppression and fear. For peacebuilding to be successful, it must prioritise the safety and dignity of vulnerable populations, particularly women and girls.

In India, patriarchal norms, socio-economic disparities, and cultural taboos around reporting violence have entrenched GBV as a pervasive issue. However, integrating peacebuilding principles into GBV prevention strategies can help dismantle these barriers. Initiatives that educate communities about gender equality, provide safe spaces for dialogue, and build trust between citizens and institutions are pivotal.

Moreover, data-driven approaches can amplify these efforts by identifying patterns of violence and informing policy decisions. Crowdsourced platforms like Safecity demonstrate how technology can empower women to share their experiences, enabling authorities and stakeholders to respond effectively. These tools not only address immediate safety concerns but also challenge harmful societal norms, driving long-term cultural shifts.

As India observes the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, there is an urgent need to reimagine safety as a collective responsibility. GBV is not merely a social issue—it is a barrier to peace, equity, and progress. Addressing it demands a holistic approach that integrates the principles of peacebuilding with practical, community-driven interventions.

The examples from Faridabad and Chennai serve as powerful blueprints for change. They demonstrate that combating GBV requires not only strong governance but also the active participation of communities. When citizens, law enforcement, and policymakers work together, they can create environments where women and girls feel safe, valued, and empowered.

Peacebuilding begins at the grassroots level, with small, meaningful actions that collectively transform societies. By addressing GBV through trust-building, education, and systemic change, we can move closer to a future where peace is not just an aspiration but a lived reality for all.

Safety is not just the absence of violence—it is the presence of trust, understanding, and shared responsibility. By addressing gender stereotypes, fostering dialogue, and equipping communities with resources, we can create environments where women and girls feel respected, valued, and, above all, safe. As we mark this global campaign against GBV, let us remember that lasting change begins when we reimagine safety not as an abstract ideal but as a lived reality built on collective action. The blueprint is clear—what remains is our commitment to making it a reality.

This article is authored by ElsaMarie D’Silva, Rotary Peace Fellow and founder, (India) and president, Red Dot Foundation Global (USA).