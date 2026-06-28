Changing face of marriage in India

Marriage is one of the most enduring institutions in human society. Found in every known culture throughout history, it organises reproduction, defines family boundaries, and gives children a recognised place in the social order. Marriage

In India, marriage as an institution has changed as families transition from cohesive extended-family structures to more nuclear and individualistic ones. Most recently, when men and women do think about marriage, it's later in life, after they are more mature and choosier about their partners. Parenthood is no longer assumed within marriage.

Traditionally, in most middle-class families, it has been assumed that a child is born, goes to school and college, gets a job, marries, and has children. For a long time, marriages were arranged, usually by parents, the extended family, friends, and professional matchmakers.

But in the last several decades, these assumptions have been challenged by young people who have not chosen this linear life trajectory. By choice or circumstance, they have been or are single. Both choices are difficult, as is marriage.

According to the 2011 Census data, India has the largest number of single women in its history, with a 39% increase from 51.2 million in 2001 to 71.4 million in 2011. By 2026, this figure would have increased.

There are also nearly three times as many widowed, separated and divorced women as men. For instance, between 1991 and 1994, 8% of all women in India were widows, compared with just 2.5% of men, according to research by Martha Alter Chen of the Harvard Kennedy School. This is because only 9% of India’s widows ever remarry, whereas male widowers are far more likely to remarry.

People choose to remain unmarried for personal and cultural reasons. They may have been hurt in a marriage or a committed relationship, and one or both partners may have decided to end it. Others deliberately choose a single life because they have a career, are financially independent, and do not seek a partner to complete them. The advantages of staying single include the freedom to explore one’s interests and reduced emotional and financial responsibilities.

There are some disadvantages to remaining single, including a lack of intimacy, apprehension about health and financial security, safety concerns, and perceived discrimination in the workplace and in society. While singlehood has become more acceptable over time, it's still difficult for single women, especially single mothers with children.

A more recent trend is that younger Indians are choosing to remain single. The National Statistics Office’s Youth in India Report 2022 found that 23% of young Indians aged 15–29 (or Gen Z as they are called) are not interested in marriage, up from 17.2% in previous years.

There is also a decline in the age at marriage. The percentage of women married by age 20 has declined from 72.4% in 2005-06 to 52.8% in 2019-21.

With increased women’s education, greater entry into the workforce, and a desire for financial independence, they, in most cases, gain the agency to pursue the lifestyle of their choice. They can then choose to marry later or not marry at all.

According to the Women and Men in India 2025 report by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI), the number of women in managerial positions has increased by 102.54% between 2017 and 2025. For men, the increase is 73.80%. More women are in senior positions, earn more, and have greater responsibility. Expecting them to fulfil traditional roles as homemakers and child carers is a big ask.

The average age at marriage and at becoming a parent is also changing. In a 2024 survey, around 44% of respondents said the ideal age for marriage was 22.7 years, and just over 25 years was the ideal age for having the first child. In the same year, over 50% of Indians were married, and over 43% were never married. This share was higher among women than among men during the same period.

Yet, women and men continue to seek romance and committed partnerships, such as marriage. How they are meeting is also changing. According to a 2024 survey by the research firm Rakuten Insight, the majority of respondents of both sexes reported using mobile dating apps daily, and 28% of male respondents reported using them several times a week.

Bharat Matrimony provides online matchmaking and marriage services in India through the internet and mobile platforms. The number of paid subscriptions was nearly one million in the financial year 2025, up from about 571,000 in 2014.

In a survey conducted in India among couples planning to marry between April 2024 and March 2025, 60% reported meeting through offline channels, such as work connections, family introductions, or social gatherings. One-third met online.

The expectations around committed relationships and marriage are also shifting. A comprehensive study by Aisle, India’s homegrown dating app for meaningful relationships, found that among 3,400 urban Indian singles, commitment is increasingly accepted. In this study, 97% of women across generations prioritise commitment and reject the casual-dating paradigm that dominated in previous years.

Outside of romance, there are other kinds of commitments, based on friendship and camaraderie. Couples who were once together live apart but remain friends. Those who are separated or divorced and have children raise them together while living apart. Same-sex couples live together, and friends also live together and share homes.

While the divorce rate in India is low compared to global levels, this is also because the annual divorce rate is not published as a single figure. The data is derived from the Census and family court case volumes. The last census was conducted in 2011. Family court disputes remain high. Urban areas show a stronger rise than rural areas. There is anecdotal evidence that many couples struggle in unhappy marriages.

Individuals are redefining the rules of marriage, and for most Indians, marriage and parenthood are being entered into more deliberately and with greater maturity. For both men and women, earlier socialisation around a linear life trajectory and around notions of how to be a wife, husband, father, mother, or a couple is no longer as effective.

Only through redefining relationships can marriage, as an institution, endure.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Anita Anand, development and communications consultant, Goa.