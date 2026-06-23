From welfare beneficiaries to equal partners

The position of women in Indian society occupies a complex matrix where ancient cultural veneration, progressive constitutional guarantees, and deep-seated systemic inequalities constantly collide. On one hand, Indian women are scaling unprecedented heights, breaking barriers in combat aviation, leading multinational corporations, piloting space missions, and spearheading grassroots political movements. On the other hand, the reality for a vast majority remains tethered to structural patriarchy, characterised by restricted autonomy, economic marginalisation, safety apprehensions, and the disproportionate burden of unpaid care work. This stark dichotomy is never more visible than during election cycles, where political parties suddenly position women at the dead centre of their manifestos and campaign rhetoric. In recent state and national elections, the Indian woman has transitioned from being a passive, family-aligned voter to a distinct, highly sought-after, and decisive electoral constituency. However, as the dust settles post-elections, a critical question inevitably arises: Does this intense political wooing translate into structural, long-term empowerment, or does it fade away as mere election rhetoric once the polling booths close?

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To analyse whether the post-election landscape offers genuine transformation or static continuity, one must look at the nature of contemporary political outreach, which heavily relies on cash-transfer schemes and welfare tangibles. Recent elections have witnessed an intense competition among political parties to launch direct benefit transfers targeted specifically at women. Initiatives like Maharashtra’s Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behna Yojana, and Karnataka’s Gruha Lakshmi scheme have been hailed as game-changers for providing direct financial liquidity to millions of women. For a rural or lower-income woman, an assured monthly deposit offers an immediate safety net, allowing her a degree of financial agency, the ability to counter household nutritional poverty, or the means to manage personal emergencies without relying on male relatives. However, critics argue that while these welfare measures provide critical short-term relief, they often address the symptoms of gender inequality rather than its root causes. When political campaigns focus almost exclusively on transactional doles, they run the risk of treating women merely as beneficiaries of charity rather than active agents of economic growth. If these cash transfers are not paired with structural investments in higher education, safe public transport, child-care infrastructure, and targeted job creation, the fundamental socio-economic position of women remains largely unaltered once the election cycle concludes.

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{{^usCountry}} The economic dimension of women's position in India reveals a glaring paradox: Despite rising educational attainment among girls, the Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR) has historically lagged behind global averages, though recent official data shows a gradual upward trajectory, driven largely by self-employment in rural areas. The true measure of post-election intent lies in whether newly formed state governments move beyond freebies to dismantle the barriers keeping women out of formal employment. For instance, the safety of women in public spaces and workplaces remains a colossal hurdle that directly impacts their economic mobility. Recent public outcries over horrific incidents of gender-based violence, such as the tragic case of the postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, underscore that deep-seated safety anxieties continue to restrict women's freedom to choose night shifts, commute long distances, or even pursue ambitious career paths. When political parties promise suraksha or safety in their manifestos, the post-election reality must reflect more than increased police patrolling or reactive measures. It requires sustained budgetary allocations for gender-responsive urban planning, well-lit public transit systems, strict enforcement of workplace harassment laws like the POSH Act, and a judicial-administrative apparatus that ensures swift, dignified justice without victim-blaming. Without these foundational changes, political promises of safety risk remaining hollow campaign catchphrases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The economic dimension of women's position in India reveals a glaring paradox: Despite rising educational attainment among girls, the Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR) has historically lagged behind global averages, though recent official data shows a gradual upward trajectory, driven largely by self-employment in rural areas. The true measure of post-election intent lies in whether newly formed state governments move beyond freebies to dismantle the barriers keeping women out of formal employment. For instance, the safety of women in public spaces and workplaces remains a colossal hurdle that directly impacts their economic mobility. Recent public outcries over horrific incidents of gender-based violence, such as the tragic case of the postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, underscore that deep-seated safety anxieties continue to restrict women's freedom to choose night shifts, commute long distances, or even pursue ambitious career paths. When political parties promise suraksha or safety in their manifestos, the post-election reality must reflect more than increased police patrolling or reactive measures. It requires sustained budgetary allocations for gender-responsive urban planning, well-lit public transit systems, strict enforcement of workplace harassment laws like the POSH Act, and a judicial-administrative apparatus that ensures swift, dignified justice without victim-blaming. Without these foundational changes, political promises of safety risk remaining hollow campaign catchphrases. {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond economic and security dimensions, the political representation of women offers a crucial lens to evaluate whether the societal landscape is truly evolving. A historic milestone was achieved with the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which mandates a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. While this legislation marks a monumental shift in the right direction, its implementation is tied to future delimitation exercises, meaning its full impact will only be felt in the coming years. Meanwhile, state elections continue to show a frustratingly slow rise in the actual number of female candidates fielded by major political parties, rarely crossing 10% to 12% of total ticket distribution unless legally mandated. Even at the local panchayat and municipal levels, where a 50% reservation has existed for decades in many states, the phenomenon of the sarpanch pati, where the male spouse exercises actual administrative power while the elected woman remains a proxy, still persists in several pockets. For state elections to catalyse genuine societal improvement, political parties must internalise gender parity within their own organisational structures, actively mentoring female leaders rather than treating women's representation as a compliance box to be checked under public pressure.

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To correct these historic and systemic imbalances and ensure that election promises mature into tangible societal progress, a multi-pronged, systemic overhaul is required. First, there must be a definitive shift from transactional welfare to transformative empowerment. State budgets must prioritise long-term capital investments in women’s human capital. This includes setting up state-funded, high-quality creches and working women's hostels in urban clusters to reduce the "motherhood penalty" that forces working women to drop out of the workforce. Second, expanding skill-development programmes tailored for high-growth sectors like digital technology, manufacturing, and green energy will enable women to transition from low-paying, informal labour to sustainable, formal jobs. Furthermore, strengthening women's self-help groups, like the highly successful Kudumbashree model in Kerala, can promote entrepreneurship and robust community leadership, proving that structured state support can yield massive social dividends.

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Ultimately, changing the position of women in Indian society cannot be achieved through legislative mandates or financial handouts alone; it requires a profound cultural and behavioural transformation. Educational institutions must incorporate comprehensive gender-sensitisation modules from an early age to deconstruct rigid patriarchal mindsets and promote shared domestic responsibilities. Political parties, as powerful influencers of public discourse, must elevate their campaign narratives to focus on institutional accountability, structural parity, and the unconditional rights of women as equal citizens, rather than relying on patronising rhetoric. Civil society and citizens must maintain post-electoral vigilance, holding elected representatives accountable to the gender promises made in their manifestos. When the collective focus shifts from treating women as a mere vote bank to recognising them as equal, indispensable partners in India's developmental journey, the narrative will finally evolve from cyclical election rhetoric into a lived, permanent reality of comprehensive gender empowerment.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Gunwant Singh, scholar, international relations and security studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi.

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