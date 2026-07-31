Gender equity as a workforce strategy, not just a social imperative

India's future workforce is one of its greatest strengths. We speak often about artificial intelligence, digital transformation, innovation and the skills needed to compete in a rapidly changing world. Organisations are investing heavily in preparing talent for tomorrow.

Gender Equality. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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Yet we rarely ask a more fundamental question: Where does a future-ready workforce actually begin?

It doesn't begin with campus placements or a first job.

It begins much earlier, when children learn whether they are encouraged to ask questions, make decisions, solve problems and believe that their voices matter.

This is where gender equity becomes more than a social imperative.

It becomes a workforce strategy.

Too often, gender equity is viewed through the lens of representation in boardrooms or diversity targets. While these outcomes matter, they are not where the journey begins. The journey begins in classrooms, homes and communities, where girls first learn whether they are expected to fit into society's expectations or encouraged to define their own futures.

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{{^usCountry}} There was once a girl whose life could have gone one of two ways. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There was once a girl whose life could have gone one of two ways. {{/usCountry}}

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She was bright, hardworking and full of potential. But she learned early that potential alone is not always enough when you don't have a voice, or the confidence to imagine a future of your own choosing. Every decision had to be negotiated, from higher education, to moving to another city, choosing a career and deciding whom to marry. Some battles she won, but many she didn't. Like countless girls, she had been taught to adjust, compromise and make peace with decisions made by others.

Until one day, she made the hardest decision of all.

She chose herself.

Today, she is the Co-CEO of a global non-profit working to ensure that millions of girls have the voice, confidence and opportunity to choose their own futures.

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That girl is me.

Every time I meet a 15-year-old girl in Bilaspur, Rajgarh or any corner of the world where a girl's dreams are still negotiated before they are nurtured, my 15-year-old self asks me the same question: Why are girls still having to prove they deserve the futures they dream of?

The answer lies not in a lack of talent, but in a lack of opportunity and belief. The confidence gap begins long before the employment gap.

I still find myself questioning whether I belong. Not because I lack the ability, but because I spent years being taught to doubt it. That is the quiet cost of growing up in a world that asks girls to shrink before it asks them to lead. Success does not erase that conditioning. It follows women into job interviews, boardrooms, salary negotiations and leadership roles. Imagine what girls could achieve if they spent less time unlearning self-doubt and more time building on their potential.

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And I know I am not alone. I have met countless girls who are brilliant, ambitious and capable. They have fought, challenged and rebelled to take one step forward. They have taken on more household work just to stay in school. They have confronted injustices only to ensure it doesn't happen to their daughters. They have married early to protect the honour of their families and the future of their sisters. They have carried responsibilities long before they had the freedom to define themselves. They are told what is appropriate, practical and permissible. Rarely are they asked what they truly want. And yet they lead. They run homes, offices, communities and countries while still being asked to prove why they deserve to lead at all.

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That is why the conversation must move beyond the language of charity and sympathy. Any country or company that wants to remain relevant cannot afford to leave half its people behind. When girls are denied education, skills, confidence and opportunity, we are not only failing them, we are weakening our economies, our institutions and our collective future.

For girls to become women who lead in boardrooms, offices, laboratories, classrooms, startups, governments and every sphere of life, we cannot begin preparing them at the doorstep of employment. We must begin at the start of their lives. Girls need education, yes. But they also need confidence, skills, opportunities, financial literacy, digital literacy, mentors and the same platforms boys are given without question.

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I have seen girls choose books over jewellery, ambition over silence and hope over fear. I have watched them find the courage to speak in public for the first time, persuade their families to let them continue their education, and dream of futures they had never believed were possible. These are not small victories. They are the foundations of leadership, economic participation and lasting change.

Yet we continue to treat gender equity as a social issue rather than an economic imperative. Too often, conversations in boardrooms and policy circles focus on protecting girls without asking how we will ensure they participate fully in building our economies. Girls are not only being denied rights. They are being denied economic power. And without economic power, equality will always remain incomplete. The question is not whether girls have potential. It is why they are still expected to prove they deserve the same opportunities as their male peers. Why are women still fighting for their rightful place? Why are we still debating gender equity?

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I still don't have an answer for my 15-year-old self. But I hope today's 15-year-olds won't have to ask the same question tomorrow.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Nidhi Shukla, co-CEO, Girl Rising, India.