Leveraging the power of women for change

“You may write me down in history with your bitter, twisted lies, you may trod me in the very dirt, but still, like dust, I'll rise.” These famous lines by the renowned American poet Maya Angelou aptly describe the indomitable spirit of women. A powerful force characterised by resilience, strength, and unwavering determination, today women are educated, equipped and empowered to overcome adversity and achieve remarkable feats, both, personally and collectively. This indeed is a step in the right direction, as empowering women not only serves in achieving gender equality but also catalyses all-round progress by unlocking the full potential of women. As a result, we get to witness the dawn of a more inclusive and prosperous society. Women empowerment

According to the global gender gap index 2024, it will take 134 years to reach full gender parity – roughly five generations beyond the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target. Now, while ‘women’s empowerment’ has graduated from simply being a buzzword in board rooms to being the real face of transformational change, adding momentum to this movement would be beneficial not only to women but to society as a whole.

We live in a world with growing uncertainties where women must be prepared for challenges, many of them not of their making. In fact, without women’s empowerment in all fields from the climate crisis to health care to financial inclusion to entrepreneurship, there cannot be a sustainable future for humanity. Women’s rights cannot be seen in exclusion, they are the very foundation of human rights.

The term women’s empowerment defines the process of equipping women with the knowledge, skills, resources, and agency to make informed decisions, which, in turn, enable them to reinforce themselves to social, economic, and political equality, if not supremacy. It is vital to adopt changes and carve a new mindset which eradicates gender-based violence, pay gaps, and opens the doors of relevant education for women. It is heartening to acknowledge that the proportions of women in both the STEM and non-STEM workforce have gradually increased since 2016. However, in 2024 women continue to have lower representation in the STEM workforce than in the non-STEM workforce, with representative shares of 28.2% and 47.3%, respectively. This data suggests, there is a long road ahead.

Opportunely, technology has opened new doors to the future for women and we need to make sure that we stay ahead of the curve in adopting new age technologies like Artificial Intelligence. Additionally, we need more women with a seat at the table when it comes to decision-making. Women need partnerships, active networks and financial literacy to succeed in a competitive marketplace, and their voices need to be amplified across all relevant forums so that their needs and challenges are not an afterthought at international meetings. Most importantly, the entire community, including the academia, industry and government must be involved if these concerns are to be addressed successfully. Change cannot be brought about in silos!

Undeniably, we are already on the road to progress with gender-responsive budgeting and gender-based financial inclusion, but these need to be scaled up to serve the needs of half the population. The media, corporates, civil society, leaders of communities and religions and our youth have to come together to join women in their efforts to find a level playing ground.

This article is authored by Ruby Sinha, president, BRICS CCI WE, the Women Empowerment Vertical of BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry, New Delhi.