Women project managers as change agents

With its sights set on becoming the world’s third-largest economy before the end of the decade and a fully developed nation—a Viksit Bharat—by 2047, India is implementing a robust infrastructure buildout and making monumental strides in science and technology. The country is witnessing major advances across virtually every sector. Highway construction has progressed at an impressive rate of 4,200 to 6,500 kilometers annually over the past several years, and the number of operational airports has doubled over the past decade. Indian enterprises are also adopting a highly assertive stance on innovation, with a leading consultancy reporting that more than a quarter of Indian companies have achieved Artificial Intelligence (AI) maturity at scale. Furthermore, the country is pushing forward the frontiers of science with successful lunar and solar missions, producing invaluable data that lays the foundation for a permanent human presence in space. Notably, women project managers are playing an instrumental role in these and other critical endeavors, helping India realise its highest national aspirations. Working women (Shutterstock)

Globally, there is a growing and undeniable presence of women in the project management profession. In the US, the percentage of women project managers increased to 38% from 32% between 2010 and 2021. Globally, women currently comprise between 20 and 30% of project managers. Although regional and industry-specific disparities remain, the overarching trend is unmistakable, with more project management positions being rightfully occupied by women. Today, women make up 41% of project managers in the health care sector, 29% in financial services, 26% in government, 20% in technology, 17% in aerospace, and 13% in construction. As adept managers and visionary leaders, women are maximising project success to elevate our world and drive inclusive economic growth.

At the helm of major national initiatives, Indian women project managers are boldly leading the nation’s premier space and research missions. At the forefront of India’s Aditya-L1 mission, the country’s first space-based solar observatory, is a woman project director who is utilising core project management principles to expand our understanding of the universe. Furthermore, the associate project director of India’s historic Chandrayaan-3 mission, which made India the first country to successfully achieve a soft landing on the Moon’s South Pole, was also a woman. Beyond the stars, women project managers are spearheading artificial intelligence-based skilling initiatives, helping to create an AI-ready generation through vital collaborations with government and educational bodies. A woman leader and project manager notably helped establish India’s first AI-Skills lab in New Delhi, giving school children the unprecedented opportunity to acquire future-ready technical skills.

In the realm of infrastructure development, women project managers are equally playing a groundbreaking role. At the heart of the Chenab Railway Bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world, is a woman whose technical expertise and management acumen were crucial to the monumental project’s success. Furthermore, one of the country’s largest builders recently broke new ground by establishing its inaugural all-women construction management team. The construction sector, which since its inception has been regarded as a largely male-dominated industry, is now witnessing a transformative influx of women project managers who are actively reshaping the physical landscape of the nation.

There are compelling reasons why women naturally excel at project management and consistently drive projects to success. At its core, project management entails meticulously coordinating the activities of multiple teams, stakeholders, and individuals. Women often employ an integrative management style that is highly effective at fostering continuous, productive interaction between cross-functional teams. Additionally, their high emotional intelligence and social empathy are critical assets for managing the complex dynamics and interpersonal interactions among various stakeholders. Today, delivering true project value requires exceeding the effort and expense involved, as perceived by all stakeholders. Because poor communication is often the primary culprit behind project failure, having women project managers significantly increases the likelihood of success. They are generally highly competent in active listening, accurately perceiving non-verbal communication, and thoughtfully tailoring their messaging for diverse target groups.

For Indian women professionals, obtaining a project management certification offers a clear pathway to a meaningful and rewarding career across multiple promising arenas that are directly aligned with India’s ambitious development goals. While there are currently fewer women in the overall project workforce, those who enter the field are remarkably successful at securing leadership roles. Therefore, for Indian women professionals looking to make a lasting impact, project management serves as the perfect foundation for stepping into professionally rewarding, highly remunerative leadership positions. By championing project management excellence, women are not just advancing their own careers; they are actively engineering the framework for a prosperous, fully realised Viksit Bharat.

This article is authored by Amit Goyal, managing director, South Asia, Project Management Institute (PMI).