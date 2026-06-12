Emergency care should be central to Char Dham planning

The Char Dham Yatra is one of the most revered spiritual journeys in India that millions of pilgrims undertake every year. The pilgrimage to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath is beyond an act of faith. However, it is a physically demanding journey through some of the most challenging routes in our country. The number of pilgrims who take up the Char Dham Yatra is rising each season. It has led to the discussions around Char Dham planning that focuses on roads, accommodation, crowd management and weather preparedness. However, emergency health care at high altitude is one critical element that deserves far greater attention.

Devotees participate in the opening ceremony of the portals of Gangotri Dham, marking the formal commencement of the Char Dham Yatra 2026(ANI)

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The Char Dham route goes through mountainous regions. The elevations in such regions frequently exceed 10,000 feet. The spiritual experience is generally full of breathtaking landscapes. It also exposes travellers to significant health risks. The journey involves reduced oxygen levels, unpredictable weather conditions, steep climbs and long travel duration. This can trigger medical emergencies even among otherwise healthy individuals.

A majority of pilgrims are senior citizens and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions. Sometimes, first-time visitors who are unfamiliar with high-altitude environments also take up the journey. Along the route, some people develop conditions such as acute mountain sickness, dehydration, respiratory distress, hypothermia and cardiac complications.

The combination of physical exertion and lower oxygen availability can become very dangerous for many individuals. For people with hypertension, diabetes, asthma or heart disease, the conditions could be even worse. Even the slightest symptoms that appear mild can escalate rapidly. People generally feel dizziness, breathlessness, fatigue, or chest discomfort at high altitude. However, the situation can escalate anytime and timely intervention can become very important.

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{{^usCountry}} The urban environments generally have hospitals that are often minutes away. However, emergency response in the Himalayan region is complicated by terrain, weather disruptions and limited accessibility. Every minute can make a critical difference in such circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The urban environments generally have hospitals that are often minutes away. However, emergency response in the Himalayan region is complicated by terrain, weather disruptions and limited accessibility. Every minute can make a critical difference in such circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pilgrims' access and travel have been considerably increased as a direct consequence of building the Char Dham. Developing a robust public infrastructure will not only serve to provide improved ways for pilgrims to get to/from the Char Dham but also increase the safety and health of pilgrims as part of their pilgrimage by planning for health care preparedness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pilgrims' access and travel have been considerably increased as a direct consequence of building the Char Dham. Developing a robust public infrastructure will not only serve to provide improved ways for pilgrims to get to/from the Char Dham but also increase the safety and health of pilgrims as part of their pilgrimage by planning for health care preparedness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Through integrating strategically placed emergency medical care sites, mobile medical facilities, oxygen support sites, and telemedicine-enabled health care facilities are available to respond quickly to health challenges by providing appropriate medical support to pilgrims by being located at critical locations. By connecting these critical health centres along with the pilgrimage route, help can always be found nearby, no matter where you may be on the route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through integrating strategically placed emergency medical care sites, mobile medical facilities, oxygen support sites, and telemedicine-enabled health care facilities are available to respond quickly to health challenges by providing appropriate medical support to pilgrims by being located at critical locations. By connecting these critical health centres along with the pilgrimage route, help can always be found nearby, no matter where you may be on the route. {{/usCountry}}

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Medical preparedness is especially critical at the highest included locations on the pilgrimage route, with daily average foot traffic numbers being measured at tens of thousands of pilgrims. Trained health care professionals working at well-equipped health response centres will be able to identify and treat health challenges before they can escalate into a serious medical emergency.

One of the biggest challenges in mountain health care is response time. Difficult terrain and fluctuating weather conditions can delay access to advanced medical facilities. This makes on-site emergency care capabilities essential.

A robust emergency response ecosystem should include trained medical personnel, ambulances designed for mountain routes, oxygen-equipped response units, and coordinated evacuation systems. In critical situations, access to air evacuation support can prove lifesaving.

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Technology can further strengthen emergency readiness. Remote patient monitoring, digital health records, teleconsultations, and real-time communication between field teams and specialists can help bridge healthcare gaps in remote locations

Emergency preparedness should begin before a crisis occurs. Health screening and awareness initiatives can significantly reduce risks during the pilgrimage.

Pilgrims should be encouraged to undergo basic medical evaluations before starting their journey, particularly those above 60 years of age or those living with chronic health conditions. Educational campaigns can help travellers recognise warning signs of altitude-related illness and understand the importance of hydration, acclimatisation, and medication adherence.

Simple preventive measures often help avoid serious complications. Yet many pilgrims underestimate the physical demands of the journey until they are already in a vulnerable situation.

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A safe pilgrimage experience requires nearly all parties to coordinate efforts. In the Char Dham Yatra, governments, health care providers, local authorities, disaster response personnel, and private partners must work together. As the Char Dham Yatra continues to grow, emergency medical preparedness must continue to improve with the development of the infrastructure to support the yatra. Effective statistics should not be limited to the number of visitors but also consider how well the system performs in maintaining each pilgrim's health and safety.

For millions, the Char Dham Yatra is one of the most spiritually significant periods of their entire life. When roads are improved for ease of travel to the shrine, the ability of the pilgrims to safely attend will depend on the quality of the access and the availability of timely access to emergency health care. In this rugged Himalayan terrain, the provision of emergency care is not an option; it is a requirement. Planning for the future Char Dham Yatra must support health care accessible and prepared alongside connectivity and sustainability; thus, faith will be supported by a system prepared to respond to those situations when every second counts.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Lt. Col. Dr Praveen Kumar Reddy (retd), director, Swami Vivekanand Health Mission Society (SVHMS).

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