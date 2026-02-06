India’s climate perspective: Budget 2026 decoded

Budgets are rarely remembered for what they say about the future. More often, they are judged by what they allocate in the present. Yet their deeper value lies in the policy instincts they reveal, what the government chooses to build capacity for, where it reduces uncertainty, and how it prepares the economy for transitions that are no longer optional. Parliament Session on Budget(Sansad TV)

Seen from that lens, the Union Budget 2026–27 offers a telling, if understated, signal on climate and sustainability. Rather than foregrounding targets or grand declarations, it approaches climate as a matter of economic design and institutional readiness. The emphasis is not on signalling ambition, but on quietly assembling the tools required for transition.

This approach unfolds against a backdrop of solid macroeconomic fundamentals, with the Economic Survey projecting growth of 6.8–7.2% for FY27. The implication is clear: climate-aligned economic design is being positioned not as a trade-off against growth, but as part of sustaining it.

One such tool is the ₹20,000 crore commitment over five years for Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) technologies. CCUS has long sat uneasily in climate debates, often viewed as premature or politically inconvenient. The budget’s framing is pragmatic. It acknowledges a basic reality: hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, cement, refineries, power and chemicals will continue to anchor India’s growth in the near to medium term, even as decarbonisation accelerates.

What is being built here is not an alternative to the energy transition, but a pathway through it. CCUS can help reduce disruption to industrial value chains and preserve competitiveness as global carbon constraints tighten. International assessments increasingly reflect this logic. The International Energy Agency estimates that a meaningful share of global emissions reductions by mid-century will need to come from CCUS, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors.

As with many transition technologies, impact will depend less on intent than on execution. Globally, CCUS deployment has lagged ambition due to high capital costs, uncertain offtake arrangements, and unclear liability frameworks for long-term storage. India’s ability to move faster will hinge on early pilots, regulatory clarity, transparent risk-sharing between public and private actors, and integration into existing industrial clusters rather than standalone projects.

The same design logic carries through the budget’s treatment of transport and logistics. Instead of relying on regulation or behavioural nudges, it focuses on structural efficiency. The Dedicated Freight Corridor, the operationalisation of 20 new National Waterways, and the Coastal Cargo Promotion Scheme all point in the same direction: making cleaner modes of transport the most efficient.

Freight emissions persist largely because once infrastructure choices are made, they are difficult to reverse. Rail and inland waterways emit significantly less CO₂ per tonne-kilometre than road transport for bulk commodities. By shifting cargo towards these modes and framing this as an environmentally sustainable movement, the budget aligns climate outcomes with lower logistics costs and improved scale. The aim to raise the share of inland waterways and coastal shipping from 6% to 12% by 2047 is best read as a directional signal rather than a fixed target, with coordination and last-mile connectivity determining outcomes.

A similar emphasis on enabling systems underpins the budget’s provisions for energy storage, electric mobility and green hydrogen. Support for Battery Energy Storage Systems, expanded EV infrastructure, and continued backing for green hydrogen reflects a recognition that renewable capacity alone cannot deliver a stable transition. Storage addresses intermittency; EVs link decarbonisation with urban air quality and oil import reduction; and green hydrogen offers a future pathway for decarbonising industrial processes and long-haul transport. Sequencing across power, transport and industry will shape how quickly these elements move beyond pilots.

Less discussed, but potentially more consequential, is the emphasis on City Economic Regions (CERs). With ₹5,000 crore allocated per region over five years through challenge-based, reform-linked financing, CERs recognise that climate outcomes are shaped by economic geography. Decisions on land use, mobility, housing and industrial clustering determine resource efficiency long before emissions appear in balance sheets. International experience suggests that compact, well-planned regional development can reduce per-capita infrastructure and energy costs by avoiding sprawl.

Here, institutional capacity becomes central. Integrating land use, transport, housing and climate resilience into a single planning logic remains uneven across states. While challenge-based financing creates incentives for reform, outcomes will vary unless supported by technical assistance and learning mechanisms.

The proposal to develop seven high-speed rail corridors as growth connectors for environmentally sustainable passenger systems completes this picture. In many economies, high-speed rail has strengthened regional integration while offering a lower-carbon alternative to short-haul aviation.

What stands out in this budget is not any single climate intervention, but the coherence of the approach. Climate is no longer treated as an external constraint to be managed alongside growth; it is increasingly addressed as one of the parameters of economic planning, shaping industrial transition, logistics architecture and regional development.

At the same time, the climate lens remains weighted towards mitigation and transition-enabling infrastructure, with comparatively little explicit focus on adaptation and resilience. Beyond existing sectoral programmes, there is limited fiscal articulation around managing heat stress, water scarcity, climate-resilient agriculture, urban flooding or public health adaptation. As these impacts are already shaping livelihoods and local economies, this remains an area where future budgets may need to do more to balance transition with resilience.

For businesses and states alike, the significance of this budget lies less in individual provisions and more in the direction it sets for the next phase of India’s climate transition. As these instruments move from allocation to implementation, the real test will be whether institutions can absorb, adapt, and coordinate at the required speed. If they do, sustainability will begin to show up not as a parallel agenda, but as a defining feature of how India plans, builds and competes in a carbon-constrained world.

This article is authored by Leena Nandan, former secretary, ministry of environment, forests and climate change and Distinguished Fellow, Earth Science and Climate Change, TERI, and Suryaprabha Sadasivan, senior vice president, Chase Advisors.