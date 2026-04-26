Indigenous defence manufacturing: India’s first line of strategic resilience

In traditional military thinking, a nation’s first line of defence is defined by its soldiers at the border. In today’s geopolitical reality, that definition has fundamentally changed. The true first line of defence lies much deeper, within a nation’s factories, laboratories, and industrial ecosystems. For India, indigenous defence manufacturing is no longer an economic aspiration; it is a strategic imperative. Indian Defence (via REUTERS)

Modern warfare is as much about endurance as it is about firepower. Nations that rely heavily on foreign defence suppliers inherently expose themselves to what may be called a “sovereignty gap”, a vulnerability where military readiness becomes contingent on external political decisions. History has shown that supply chains can be disrupted not only by conflict, but by diplomacy. Export restrictions, shifting alliances, or even a stance of neutrality can delay or deny access to critical spares and ammunition. In high-intensity or prolonged engagements, such dependencies can severely degrade operational capability.

Indigenisation closes this gap. It ensures that India’s armed forces are not constrained by external levers, whether they take the form of sanctions, end-user restrictions, or supply prioritisation by foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM). A resilient defence posture demands control over both “teeth and tail”, weapons as well as logistics. Foreign supply chains are inherently long and vulnerable, passing through maritime choke points, contested airspaces, and geopolitical fault lines.

In contrast, domestic manufacturing compresses supply chains and enhances responsiveness. It allows for rapid replenishment, real-time adaptation, and sustained operational readiness even under the most demanding conditions. This becomes particularly critical in sectors like personal protection, where bulletproof gear is not a one-time acquisition but a continuous requirement. In combat scenarios, the ability to replace and upgrade protective equipment in near real-time can directly impact soldier survivability.

India’s threat landscape is uniquely complex--spanning high-altitude borders, dense forests, urban conflict zones, and desert terrains. Imported systems, often designed for entirely different operational environments, cannot fully address these challenges. Indigenous design changes that equation.

Whether it is high-altitude performance capabilities, climate-specific durability, or protection against region-specific ballistic threats, locally developed systems are inherently more aligned with operational realities. The development of advanced platforms and protective solutions tailored to Indian conditions ensures not just adequacy, but superiority.

In the domain of ballistic protection, this translates into armour systems engineered for specific threat calibres, optimised weight-to-protection ratios, and improved trauma mitigation through better control of back-face signature. It also enables innovations such as multi-hit capability, critical in modern combat scenarios. Today’s battlefield is increasingly defined by intelligent systems, where software, sensors, and data networks are as critical as physical platforms. This introduces a new dimension of risk when relying on imported technologies.

Concerns around embedded vulnerabilities, whether in the form of hidden backdoors, kill switches, or data exfiltration pathways, are no longer theoretical. They are real and consequential. Indigenous development ensures control over both hardware and software ecosystems. It safeguards sensitive operational data, enables secure communications, and allows for rapid integration of emerging technologies without dependence on external approvals.

Defence spending represents one of the largest allocations in national budgets. When channelled into imports, it results in capital outflow. When invested domestically, it becomes a powerful engine of economic growth. Indigenous manufacturing creates a multiplier effect--stimulating innovation, generating employment, and fostering a robust micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) ecosystem. The defence sector, particularly areas like advanced materials and composites, lends itself to a “hub-and-spoke” model, where large integrators work alongside a network of specialised small and medium enterprises.

This industrial depth is not just economically beneficial; it is strategically vital. In times of conflict, such ecosystems can rapidly scale production, adapt to emergent requirements, and sustain the war effort. A nation that builds its own defence capabilities transitions from being a buyer to becoming a strategic influencer. India’s growing capability in indigenous platforms and systems opens new avenues for defence diplomacy. Exports to friendly nations strengthen partnerships, enhance regional stability, and create a network of aligned strategic interests, particularly across the Global South.

This shift also reinforces India’s position as a credible security partner, capable of contributing to collective resilience beyond its borders.

The journey toward self-reliance is neither linear nor easy. It requires sustained investment in research and development, policy continuity, industry-academia collaboration, and a strong push for innovation-led manufacturing. However, the direction is clear. In modern warfare, battles are won long before they are fought, through preparedness, technological superiority, and the certainty of supply. Indigenous defence manufacturing delivers exactly that certainty.

It ensures that when it matters most, India’s weapons will perform, its supply lines will hold, and its strategic decisions will remain truly sovereign. Because in the final analysis, a nation that builds its own shield secures not just its borders--but its future.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ashish Kansal, CEO and director, SMPP Limited.