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Processing children’s personal data under the DPDPA

This article is authored by Lagna Panda, partner, at AP & Partners.

Published on: May 13, 2026 12:01 pm IST
By Lagna Panda
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The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDPA) defines a ‘child’ as an individual below 18 years of age. While limited exemptions have been set out in the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 (DPDP Rules), obtaining verifiable parental consent is mandatory in all other instances before processing children’s personal data. This article explores the various legal ambiguities and operational roadblocks that organisations may face while calibrating their onboarding processes and consent management workflows for processing children’s personal data.

Digital Personal Data Protection Act. (HT PHOTO)

The comparatively high age threshold and the absence of graded treatment present their own set of challenges. For instance, the DPDPA requires data fiduciaries to treat a 17-year-old accessing educational content identically to a 9-year-old accessing a gaming platform. This approach ignores the differences in cognitive development, digital literacy, and risk exposure. This is particularly concerning in sectors like edtech where personalised learning and engagement metrics will be non-compliant despite serving legitimate educational purposes. The absence of age-based graded legal requirements will compel organisations to deploy the same measures irrespective of the risk and harm associated with their offerings.

To obtain verifiable parental consent, data fiduciaries must authenticate parental identity and establish the legal relationship with the child. To minimise compliance risks, data fiduciaries may turn to processing sensitive details such as government IDs. This will create a fundamental paradox: Data fiduciaries end up collecting and processing substantial volumes of sensitive information to comply with a law that espouses data minimisation as a core principle.

The high cost of compliance will adversely impact early-stage companies that require processing of children’s data in high volumes. According to reports, Aadhar e-KYC costs 3 per check. The use of DigiLocker and other government-based ID verification will cost even more.

The DPDPA reposes all risks and liabilities with data fiduciaries. Under traditional B2B technology agreements, data processors operated under broad indemnification protections, with liability caps often limited to annual agreement values. This arrangement will no longer work where processors process children’s personal data, and comprehensive re-negotiation may be required.

The DPDPA's child data protection framework represents a significant departure from global standards. Aside from the high financial stake, there is also the possibility of significant reputational fallout. Organisations must carefully navigate these legal ambiguities while implementing verification workflows, designing audit trails, and creating silos and separate channels, for processing children’s personal data.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Lagna Panda, partner, at AP & Partners.

 
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