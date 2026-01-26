Why India’s path to aatmanirbharta runs through rural women

Every Republic Day, India reaffirms its constitutional commitment to equality, dignity, and justice. However, the true measure of this commitment is found not in ceremonial parades, but in villages where self-sufficiency is built through everyday choices regarding labour, care, and authority. Throughout rural India, women are actively laying the groundwork for aatmanirbharta—not merely as a concept, but as a tangible experience. Rural women busy making jewellery and other items using Moonj grass in Mahewa area of Prayagraj. (HT File)

In a tribal hamlet in Jharkhand, Namita Devi’s mango orchard demonstrates the impact of sustainable livelihood initiatives. Previously reliant on daily wage labour, Namita is now an owner of an orchard that provides long-term income from fruit trees and seasonal earnings from intercropped vegetables. Her household has achieved income stability through a combination of support from local institutions, public investment, and community stewardship, rather than a one-time benefit. What makes Namita’s journey significant is not just income. Neighbouring households have followed her lead, adopting similar models after seeing what is possible when women gain control over productive assets and knowledge. Namita now supports others as a local resource person. Self-reliance here is no longer individual—it is collective and expanding. This is aatmanirbharta as rural women are practising it.

Being economic self-reliance typically begins with livelihoods, but it rarely stops there. As women starts to gain control over income and assets, their public presence also increases. Today across rural villages, one now sees women who manage farms, enterprises, and collectives- all showing up differently in gram sabhas and panchayat processes—asking questions, tracking entitlements, and shaping local priorities. This transition from being a worker to a decision-maker is core to gender responsive local governance and reflects the constitutional promise of equal citizenship in its most grounded form.

In Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, a woman sarpanch led her gram panchayat to adopt a women-friendly panchayat approach as part of its development planning. Women’s priorities ranging from maternal health, nutrition, safety, access to entitlements, and livelihoods were embedded across sectoral plans and budgets. Mahila sabhas were held ahead of gram sabhas, ensuring women’s voices shaped decisions what would later become official public investments.

What followed was a visible shift. Issues once confined to private suffering domestic violence, pension access, school safety entered formal governance spaces. Women’s participation in planning increased, frontline services became more responsive, and the panchayat evolved from a site of delivery to a site of dignity.

This governance shift is reinforced by a wider ecosystem of women-led justice and care platforms across Madhya Pradesh. Through locally anchored support centres, women are accessing legal aid, social protection, and redressal often for the first time. In the past year alone, tens of thousands of women engaged with these platforms. Here, aatmanirbharta is beyond income but about agency, safety, and the right to be heard.

Women-led livelihoods whether orchards, enterprises - individuals or collectives allow families to remain rooted in their villages. By creating place-based economic opportunities, women are reducing distress migration and preserving care networks that hold rural communities together. The sense of belongingness is not merely emotional but rather a strategy for resilience

As climate shocks intensify, rural women have also started leading adaptation combining indigenous knowledge with collective action to manage land and water, diversify crops, and protect food security. Climate resilience, as these experiences show, is built as much through institutions rather than just technology alone.

For rural women, aatmanirbharta ultimately means dignity and choice: the ability to delay early marriage, invest in girls’ education, and make decisions beyond survival. These quite shifts are reshaping aspirations across generations.

The Constitution of India did not imagine self-reliance as self-sufficiency in isolation. It imagined a republic anchored in equality, dignity, justice, and shared responsibility. Republic Day, at its core, is a reminder that development is not just about growth but about who participates, who decides, and who benefits.

From orchard-based livelihoods in Jharkhand to women-led panchayat processes in Madhya Pradesh, rural women are strengthening local economies, influencing governance, and rebuilding local systems as citizens with agency.

India’s path to aatmanirbhar Bharat cannot be separated from gender justice. Self-reliance deepens when women control resources, knowledge, and institutions; when governance listens before it delivers; and when communities are trusted to lead their own transformation.

As the tricolour is unfurled this Republic Day, these village-level realities offer a quiet but powerful lesson: The Republic grows stronger when its women do.

This article is authored by Aliva Das, associate director and Rakesh Ganguli, gender expert, TRI.