Crisis of global leadership: Can Indic wisdom offer a solution?

For years now, amid a growing number of voices warning of a serious decline in global leadership, the world has been in a period of protracted chaos, beset by an array of unprecedented crises.

The decline in effective global leadership is evident in the miscalculation of decades-long challenges such as climate change and poverty, to this heightened era of geo-strategic disruption in the form of ongoing crises in Syria, Gaza, Ukraine, and Taiwan, amidst the recurring aftershocks of the pandemic, the emergence of other silent health crises, and continued social and political upheaval around the world.

Meanwhile, American leadership, which has traditionally been seen as a stabilising force, has also shown significant inconsistency in recent years and appears to be in a long retreat. President Joe Biden’s recent exit from the United States (US) presidential race underscores a period marked by foreign policy inconsistencies that began arguably in the Obama era. The chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the weakening of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliances, and a general erosion of American influence, have all contributed to a perception of declining leadership on the global stage.

But what if the answer to strong global leadership lies not in western thought, but in the ancient wisdom of India's Indic tradition rooted in the principles of dharma (duty), karma (action), and ahimsa (non-violence). It offers a unique perspective on leadership, emphasising selflessness, empathy, and long-term thinking.

In the often slippery dance of global diplomacy, the G20 2023 Summit in New Delhi stands out as a significant chapter in India’s leadership story. As leaders from the world’s most powerful economies convened, the spotlight inevitably fell on India’s role.

The question that is relevant today is whether India was merely building a consensus reflective of western philosophy, which focuses more on trait-oriented and behavioural approaches to leadership with an emphasis on ‘being a leader’, or was it striving for something more profound, rooted in its own civilisational ethos?

It’s one of the central threads running through R Balasubramaniam’s new book, Power Within, which offers a critical lens through which to view India’s leadership on the world’s stage.

The author argues that the Indic view offers a contrast to the western model of leadership—focusing on the “exercise of leadership”. It is also “enlightened leadership”, he writes, when seen through the prism of ancient Indian civilisational wisdom. Enlightened leadership may offer solutions to complex global issues and is really “forged through reflective practice, deep engagement with the rich cultural and spiritual traditions of human societies, and the nurturing of profound connections with the communities that leaders aim to serve”.

Western leadership often emphasises uniform agreement, a unified stance achieved through negotiation and compromise. This model, while effective in certain contexts, can sometimes overlook the richness of diverse perspectives and the wisdom of collective harmony.

India’s leadership at the G20 is a fine example that brings Indic leadership wisdom to life. Instead of seeking a monolithic consensus, India encouraged a more inclusive dialogue, echoing the Indic philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the world is one family. It’s a principle that suggests that unity is not about homogenising viewpoints but about embracing and harmonising diverse perspectives.

India’s role was not just about building consensus but fostering a global environment where multiple voices could coalesce without losing their unique identities. Its focus on sustainable development, equitable growth, and digital inclusivity, reflected a wider commitment to ensuring that the benefits of global progress are shared widely and equitably. India’s success in fostering South-South cooperation and advocating for the interests of developing nations in the Global South demonstrated a commitment to a more balanced global order.

In The Score That Matters, another influential piece of work relevant especially for business and market leaders, authors Ryan Hawk and Brook Cupps say why it’s the internal score that is really what matters most, revealing whether we live in alignment with our purpose and values.

Delving into the essence of effective leadership, Hawk and Cupps emphasise personal growth, while nurturing excellence in others. It’s a premise, one could argue, steeped in Indic leadership principles of inner strength, ethical integrity, and collective well-being.

The challenges we face today are complex and multifaceted, and they need both innovative and inclusive leadership. The onus is upon both individual and institutional leaders around the world to integrate the wisdom of diverse cultural and spiritual traditions, step back a bit and look inwards, to forge a more inclusive and effective approach to global governance.

India’s leadership at the G20 placed the arc lights on Indic value systems and their potential to enrich and transform global leadership. The world would do well to take note.

This article is authored by Lloyd Mathias, business strategist and independent board director, New Delhi.