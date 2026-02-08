Ethical finance, AI for Inclusion

Finance has been a gated system in modern banking. If you have a credit score, tax returns, land records, or collateral, the doors open. If you do not, you are invisible. For decades, billions of workers, farmers, gig earners, and micro-entrepreneurs have been excluded from formal finance not due to lack of capability, but due to lack of documentation. India is now dismantling that wall using the power of Artificial Intelligence and its digital public infrastructure. In February 2026, when New Delhi hosts the India AI Impact Summit, global leaders will convene to deliberate on something they have long sought but never witnessed at such population scale: A financial ecosystem where inclusion and responsible AI operate as twin engines of growth. AI (Representational Image)(Pixabay)

Traditionally, lenders have trusted historical records, years of tax filings, clean credit reports, fixed salaries, and collateral. But nearly 80% of India’s workforce operates in the informal layer of the economy. Their incomes are real, their businesses are real, their productivity is real, yet their financial identity has always been invisible to banks. Indian fintech innovators are building algorithms that read UPI payment trails, GST invoices, e-commerce transaction histories, delivery hours, supplier receipts, point-of-sale machine data and behavioural repayment patterns. These signals tell a more truthful story about a borrower’s discipline, stability, and reliability than a traditional credit bureau score ever could. And that shift is already changing lives.

India, under the IndiaAI Mission, is attempting something unprecedented: Replicating the success of UPI’s public digital infrastructure in the physical world of AI compute. Just as India transformed digital payments by building a democratic, interoperable backbone that every bank, fintech, and citizen could use, the government is now creating a national-grade GPU infrastructure. This will make tens of thousands of high-performance chips accessible to startups, researchers, and public institutions. This marks a decisive shift from the western model, where AI capacity is concentrated in a handful of private companies. India’s approach places compute as a public good, ensuring that the power to train large models and develop high-impact AI applications is not gated by capital, but democratised for societal benefit. From multilingual foundation models to agriculture intelligence and public-health AI, this infrastructure aims to ensure that the next generation of AI innovation is owned by people, not by a few platforms, and that the Global South has sovereign capacity instead of dependency.

AI-led underwriting models now evaluate real economic activity, digital payments patterns, delivery cycles, supplier invoices, point-of-sale data, and behavioural repayment trends to assess creditworthiness even where no collateral or formal financial records exist. Gig workers, micro-enterprises and women-led entrepreneurs, who were previously invisible in the formal banking system, are today accessing micro-credit because AI is built on top of DPI and consent-based data sharing through Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA) and account aggregators.

The economic impact is no longer theoretical. AI cuts risk-prediction error, reduces bias, and processes loan applications faster than any traditional systems. The AI market in India's BFSI sector increased from $ 0.75 billion in 2019 to $ 2.01 billion in 2024. It is expected to grow from $ 2.92 billion in 2025 to $ 33.68 billion in 2032, representing a CAGR of 41.7%. Most importantly, every rupee lent to a first-time borrower travel farther. Inclusion becomes an economic multiplier.

What sets India apart is not just scale, it is ethics built into the code. While much of the world worries about predatory AI in lending, India moved early to place guardrails. The Reserve Bank of India’s “FREE-AI” framework demands that every lending algorithm prove fairness, accountability and explainability. The account aggregator architecture ensures that data moves only with explicit, revocable, and granular consent, no monetisation and no dark patterns. Digital Lending Guidelines banned the most invasive practices seen in other countries: Scraping call logs, reading SMS history, accessing photos, or harvesting phonebooks. AI for lending in India must rely on clean, auditable signals such as UPI, GST and verified invoices. And when a loan is denied, explainable AI delivers reasons in local languages.

None of this works without public digital infrastructure. Aadhaar verifies 1.3 billion identities instantly. UPI generates the richest behavioural transaction trail in the world with more than 640 million transactions daily. DEPA and account aggregator enable consent-based data portability, creating a secure layer upon which AI can build fairer credit models, not just democratising access but also enabling visibility of those who were previously unserviceable due to absence of financial collaterals.

Which brings the story back to February 2026. When the India AI Impact Summit convenes in New Delhi, regulators and innovators will not see slide decks. They will watch a live financial system underwritten by ethical AI. They will see gig workers receive micro-loans in seconds. They will see MSMEs access credit without collateral. They will see explainability in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi and Assamese. And they will see the one thing every country wants, responsible AI at scale.

AI is not only speeding credit. It is democratising trust. It is transforming India’s demographic strength into real GDP. Small shopkeepers, farmers, gig workers and women-led enterprises are no longer waiting for banks to change. They are building the next Indian economy with ethical algorithms as their partners. When the world gathers in Delhi in 2026, it will not just witness the next frontier of financial inclusion. It will carry the blueprint home. Because India has shown one truth the world urgently needs: AI does not have to choose between growth and ethics. The most powerful algorithms are the ones that treat every citizen with fairness, consent and dignity.

This article is authored by Arvind Gupta, co-founder and head, Digital India Foundation.