India’s strategic imperative in the Caucasus

The terror attack in Pahalgam in April this year, followed by a military standoff with Pakistan, have highlighted a nascent anti-India nexus involving Islamabad, Ankara, and Baku. This emerging geopolitical alignment necessitates a re-evaluation of India's strategic imperatives through the lens of Kautilya's seminal work on statecraft, Arthashastra. This brief argues that India's commitment to security and prosperity (Yogakshema) demands recognising the intertwined mandalas (circles of states) encompassing both the Caucasus and the Indian subcontinent. It posits that Kautilyan statecraft strategically advises New Delhi to cultivate comprehensive ties with Yerevan, given their shared adversarial challenges. It interlinks the geopolitical realities of these two theatres, examining India's evolving posture from traditional neutrality to interest-based engagement, and offers foreign policy recommendations for both India and Armenia to advance their respective national interests. International Relations

This paper is authored by Kajari Kamal, Varun Potturu, ORF.