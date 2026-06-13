Japan-EU digital partnership enters a new phase

In a recent move and as part of a broadening partnership, Japan and the European Union have agreed to deepen cooperation in data, AI, quantum, semiconductors, digital infrastructure, and online platforms. The new steps aim to deepen regulatory, research, and industry cooperation between the two sides. Japan and the EU are among the world's leading digital economies, and since their Digital Partnership launched at the 29th Japan-EU summit in Tokyo in 2022, they have advanced their collaboration in many digital and tech areas. At the fourth meeting of the EU-Japan Digital Partnership Council in Brussels in May 2026, a push was made to establish a framework for collaborative research, innovation collaboration, regulatory dialogue, and the fostering of common positions in international fora. In the face of current global geopolitical uncertainties, this partnership reaffirms the growing importance of boosting their competitiveness and promoting a values-driven approach to global digital governance. This article delves deep into this convergence that intends to bolster their economic security by fostering resilience in critical digital technologies

Artificial Intelligence

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As part of the ongoing collaboration, Japan and the EU converge on sectors including data governance and data flows, digital identity, AI, Quantum, digital infrastructure and standardisation, and semiconductors. The data governance and data flows intend to improve data sharing, discussing the joint development and interoperability of data spaces. A Data Strategy Working Group will be launched to improve the interoperability of data policy frameworks, thereby boosting competitiveness and innovation. In the case of digital identity, a successful pilot on interoperable digital identities was conducted. It showed that cross-border use is technically possible, even where governance frameworks and technical architectures differ. They showed how interoperability can be achieved in practice between different systems using prototypes of digital identity wallets. The EU and Japan held an agreement on Japan's future association with Horizon Europe. They have explored synergies between the EU’s Horizon Europe programme and Japan’s Moonshot Research and Development Programme to enhance joint research efforts. They intend to work together to ensure that emerging technologies serve the public good while maintaining their competitive edge. This will accelerate joint research, including in digital areas such as AI. They will eventually conclude a cooperation arrangement to deepen collaboration on AI research and innovation, as well as AI safety.

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, deeper cooperation in quantum science and technology is pushed for based on the letter of intent signed in 2025. A joint research project called Q-Neko was launched. This project involves 16 European and Japanese partners and is set to receive $4 million in EU funding. It primarily focuses on quantum hardware development, software system advancement, integration of quantum computing with high-performance computing, and AI-enabled quantum applications. It establishes a mechanism for joint research funding initiatives and synchronized proposal evaluations. Shared intellectual property protection, collaborative project development, and cross-border data security protocols. It includes areas such as communication networks, fluid dynamics, material science, CO2 reduction, satellite image analysis, and beyond. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, deeper cooperation in quantum science and technology is pushed for based on the letter of intent signed in 2025. A joint research project called Q-Neko was launched. This project involves 16 European and Japanese partners and is set to receive $4 million in EU funding. It primarily focuses on quantum hardware development, software system advancement, integration of quantum computing with high-performance computing, and AI-enabled quantum applications. It establishes a mechanism for joint research funding initiatives and synchronized proposal evaluations. Shared intellectual property protection, collaborative project development, and cross-border data security protocols. It includes areas such as communication networks, fluid dynamics, material science, CO2 reduction, satellite image analysis, and beyond. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, a strong push is given to digital infrastructure and standardisation as being critical for a resilient digital backbone and economic security. The joint working group meeting between the EU and Japan on policy issues for global connectivity took place. They discussed the security and resilience of submarine cables, connectivity projects in the Indo-Pacific, and Arctic connectivity. A joint research project on 6G has been developed to strengthen European and Japanese leadership in 6G network technologies. The EU and Japan confirmed their intention to address challenges posed by non-market policies and practices, as well as supply chain dependencies in critical sectors such as semiconductors. They also encouraged further exploration of collaborative research opportunities in next-generation semiconductor technologies. In March 2026, the 2nd EU-Japan Digital Week was conducted. It is the annual flagship event of the EU-Japan Digital Partnership launched in 2022. It intends to go beyond dialogue and information exchange between Japan and the EU to deliver concrete outcomes aligned with the priorities for a digital economy and society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, a strong push is given to digital infrastructure and standardisation as being critical for a resilient digital backbone and economic security. The joint working group meeting between the EU and Japan on policy issues for global connectivity took place. They discussed the security and resilience of submarine cables, connectivity projects in the Indo-Pacific, and Arctic connectivity. A joint research project on 6G has been developed to strengthen European and Japanese leadership in 6G network technologies. The EU and Japan confirmed their intention to address challenges posed by non-market policies and practices, as well as supply chain dependencies in critical sectors such as semiconductors. They also encouraged further exploration of collaborative research opportunities in next-generation semiconductor technologies. In March 2026, the 2nd EU-Japan Digital Week was conducted. It is the annual flagship event of the EU-Japan Digital Partnership launched in 2022. It intends to go beyond dialogue and information exchange between Japan and the EU to deliver concrete outcomes aligned with the priorities for a digital economy and society. {{/usCountry}}

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Digital partnerships are one of the ways the EU engages with like-minded countries on key digital priorities. Japan stands at a strategic position in this calculation. This partnership aligns with the EU’s strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, aimed at strengthening ties with countries in the region, and reflects the goals of the European Commission's International Digital Strategy to deepen existing ties and build new partnerships and dialogues. The EU-Japan Digital Partnership launched in 2022, targeting fields such as quantum technology, 5G, and semiconductors. Another initiative is the establishment of the Digital Partnership Council that aims to enhance cooperation on core digital technologies, including quantum technology. Building on the successful implementation of their digital partnership, they reviewed the advancements made since the second Digital Partnership Council in 2024 in the recent dialogue. Furthermore, an EU-Japan Joint Committee on Scientific and Technology Cooperation was established to leverage the strengths of Japanese and European research institutions to drive advancements in AI and quantum research and development.

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The EU-Japan alliance signals a coordinated response to fractured supply chains and strategic competition. In order to protect critical technology value chains while promoting interoperable rules that reflect democratic norms and security priorities, both partners have pushed to align R&D, regulation, and industrial policy. Furthermore, they have jointly created project calls, working groups, and dialogues on standards. The partnership opens more avenues for cross-border funding and scale-up for researchers and investors in quantum and semiconductors. The shared commitment to transparency, human-centric innovation in the digital world, and democratic values further integrates EU-Japan programmes and, over time, could shape the emergence of key quantum milestones and chip manufacturing capacity. This development reinforces the idea that like-minded democracies must work more closely together to ensure that technologies such as AI and quantum computing develop in ways that benefit society. The digital industries in Japan and in the EU drive the development and implementation of cutting-edge technologies and promote economic growth by generating value through a data-driven approach across supply chain operations. From a broader perspective, different regulatory approaches in the US, the EU, and China create a fragmented landscape. In this context, both Japan and the EU stress going beyond the one-size-fits-all rules and focus on maintaining interoperability. However, beyond fragmented standards that could hamper market access and investment, the pressing issues include AI literacy, data ownership, and ethical use of both AI and quantum technologies. There is a need to push for global reforms to move towards concerted action on technological dysfunctionality.

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The Japan-EU convergence in tech-diplomacy reflects a lead-by-example approach with developing technologies that respect individuals, strengthen societies, and drive sustainable prosperity. The new agreements reposition Japan as a leader in soft-power diplomacy by improving cross-border data flows, advancing interoperable digital identities, and strengthening cooperation on research, platform regulation, and digital infrastructure. It will deliver tangible benefits for citizens and businesses and position the partnership as a benchmark in tech-diplomacy. Europe’s partnership with Japan needs to move beyond symbolism to political and industrial maturity and to an ecosystem that connects demand, innovation, production, and trust across borders.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Varuna Shankar, associate fellow, India’s World Magazine, New Delhi.

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