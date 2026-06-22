NATO’s upcoming summit: Turkey as a key player

The Russia-Ukraine War has checkmated NATO’s western allies, even their leader, but its impact on Turkey has just been strangely opposite. Ankara’s position has been strengthened by the US-Israel conflict with the beleaguered Iranian regime. Turkey also attended a significant regional meeting in Cairo to engage with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and most importantly, the US. The meeting reportedly carried symbolic importance, as it took place at a time when the Iran war came to the verge of a pause, except for the Lebanon question proving to be a spanner in the works for regional stability.

The US and NATO flags flutter ahead of a NATO summit in The Hague in June, last year.

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So, if things go well, it would be the right time for Turkey to gear up for hosting the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara during July 2026. This undoubtedly endorses the trend that Turkey can play a constructive role in the current constellation of forces.

The forthcoming summit reminds us of another summit that was held way back in 2004 at Istanbul. In this context, the observation of NATO’s current Secretary General Mark Rutte carried immense sense wherein he raised the issue of a robust response framework to put in place through the next summits. So, the international community is watching Turkey closely and keenly if it can deliver such a mechanism. Turkey’s vantage point derives from its unique geopolitical position covering part of Europe and part of Asia. Hence, it is capable of becoming a linchpin in NATO’s southeastern flank. Currently, its predominant maritime access between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean underscores its strategic depth. It has also played a pivotal role in NATO’s operations, from peacekeeping missions to counterterrorism.

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{{^usCountry}} Recently, it brokered peace talks between two warring sides, Armenia and Azerbaijan. Thus, hosting the 2026 summit highlights both Turkey’s aspirations and its growing influence within NATO. Despite irritations, Turkey’s cooperation with the US and NATO remains, on the whole, quite robust. The combined aggression of the US-Israel towards Iran, plus unabated military onslaught in Lebanon and dire humanitarian situation in Gaza have magnified complications for NATO’s two initiatives: Mediterranean Dialogue and the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative. It may also be noted that NATO has opened its first regional liaison office in Jordan. Still, the road to strategic cooperation seems bumpy given the challenges posed by the direct military operation against Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, it brokered peace talks between two warring sides, Armenia and Azerbaijan. Thus, hosting the 2026 summit highlights both Turkey’s aspirations and its growing influence within NATO. Despite irritations, Turkey’s cooperation with the US and NATO remains, on the whole, quite robust. The combined aggression of the US-Israel towards Iran, plus unabated military onslaught in Lebanon and dire humanitarian situation in Gaza have magnified complications for NATO’s two initiatives: Mediterranean Dialogue and the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative. It may also be noted that NATO has opened its first regional liaison office in Jordan. Still, the road to strategic cooperation seems bumpy given the challenges posed by the direct military operation against Iran. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also, in recent months, NATO has come under strain, particularly due to factors like shifts in US policy that go beyond hardened demands to strengthen the alliance. It has increased the opportunity cost for Turkey, which plans vigorously for positioning itself in the Ankara summit as a high-level event. Ankara is also expected to advocate for stronger transatlantic defence industry cooperation and fewer restrictions on defence partnerships. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also, in recent months, NATO has come under strain, particularly due to factors like shifts in US policy that go beyond hardened demands to strengthen the alliance. It has increased the opportunity cost for Turkey, which plans vigorously for positioning itself in the Ankara summit as a high-level event. Ankara is also expected to advocate for stronger transatlantic defence industry cooperation and fewer restrictions on defence partnerships. {{/usCountry}}

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However, a timely spin to the recent West Asia conflict would appraise us that Turkey felt concerned, although initially it adopted a neutral position. Yet, with the rampant disruption of fuel, aggravated refugee crisis, and the US policy to leverage the Kurds in the Iranian conflict, it was compelled to change its stance. In this situation, Turkey changed its strategy and emphasised regime survival.

Similarly, NATO’s focus on European security has been increasingly undermined by Washington’s priority on strategic competition with China. This, in turn, has raised expectations for European members to bear responsibility for their own security. In line with its pivot to the East, Washington has increasingly established parallel groups such as AUKUS (2021), comprising Australia, the UK, and the US, and Quad, comprising the U.S., India, Japan, and Australia. These efforts demonstrate that Washington is keen to diversify its strategic architecture beyond the NATO framework and building coalitions that expand and coordinate US presence with close allies. This substantive shift in the American approach to NATO can be observed since the first Trump administration, and nowadays it has become more pronounced.

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So, at the end, we can say that the world is looking ahead towards the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara for several pertinent reasons: (a) recalibration for strengthening collective defence and (b) enhancing support for Ukraine. Simultaneously, it seems important to imagine a posturing from Turkey that aims to champion its cause as the forerunner of a Pan-Islamic front in an axis of power symmetry with Russia, China, the USA, with NATO being a crucial node in its global manoeuvre.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Gouri Sankar Nag, professor & head, political science department, SKB University and Mihir Dey, assistant professor, political science department, Sushil Kar College, South 24Pgs, West Bengal.

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