South Asia in a changing world: What citizens in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh think 75 years post-partition

ByRahul Verma, Nishant Ranjan, Satyam Shukla, Shamik Vatsa, Praskanva Sinharay, Melvin Kunjumon, Yashwant Deshmukh, Sutanu Guru, Gaura Shukla, Aakanksha Bariar
Jan 03, 2025 01:16 PM IST

This paper is by CPR. 

The partition of India and Pakistan in 1947 changed the sub-continent permanently, and eventually led to the birth of three sovereign countries. Each country has travelled its own unique trajectory, crafted its own political institutions, sought economic prosperity, and pursued external relations with other countries. Citizens in all three countries have adopted their own norms of political and social discourse. Do people in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh still share old cultural and civilisational ties? Have they been able to bury the past and move ahead? The Centre for Policy Research (CPR) and the CVoter Foundation launched an extensive project to mark 75 years of partition involving a comprehensive survey of citizens of all three countries that was carried out between May and October 2022.

International Relations
This paper can be accessed here.

This paper is authored by Rahul Verma, Nishant Ranjan, Satyam Shukla, Shamik Vatsa, Praskanva Sinharay, Melvin Kunjumon, Yashwant Deshmukh, Sutanu Guru, Gaura Shukla, Aakanksha Bariar, CPR.

