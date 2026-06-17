Strategic leap into Central Europe

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s State visit to Slovakia in June 2026 marks a historic milestone: The first-ever trip by an Indian PM to the Central European nation since its independence in 1993. Coming on the heels of engagements in France, this two-day visit to Bratislava is far more than a diplomatic courtesy call. It signals India’s deliberate push to deepen ties with Central and Eastern Europe, diversifying partnerships beyond traditional Western European powers, and leveraging complementary strengths in a multipolar world. The elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Partnership, the signing of 11 MoUs across key sectors, and the conferment of Slovakia’s highest civilian honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), on PM Modi underscore the visit’s substantive weight.

Slovakia has awarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi its highest civilian honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class).

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Diplomatic relations between India and Slovakia (post the dissolution of Czechoslovakia) date back to 1993, but engagement remained modest for decades. Bilateral trade hovered at modest levels until recent years, reaching around $1.8 billion by 2025, with Indian exports driving much of the growth. High-level visits were rare; President Droupadi Murmu’s trip in 2025 helped build momentum, but a prime ministerial visit carries unique political and symbolic heft in India’s foreign policy signalling.

The visit’s optics were carefully managed. A traditional Slovak welcome with bread and salt, cultural exchanges (including Varanasi art and translations of Upanishads), and warm interactions with President Peter Pellegrini and PM Robert Fico. These elements humanise the relationship and foster people-to-people ties. Slovakia, with a growing Indian diaspora (including thousands of workers in IT, manufacturing, and services), now sees Indians as a significant community. For India, this visit reinforces its image as a rising global player actively courting middle powers in Europe.

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{{^usCountry}} At the core of the visit’s significance lies economic complementarity. Slovakia is Europe’s automotive powerhouse, often dubbed Europe’s Detroit, producing nearly one million cars annually per capita which is the highest globally. Major manufacturers like Volkswagen, Kia, Stellantis, and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) operate there. Tata Motors’ JLR plant in Nitra, a €1.4 billion investment opened in 2018, stands as a flagship of Indian presence, producing Defenders and Discoverys for global markets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the core of the visit’s significance lies economic complementarity. Slovakia is Europe’s automotive powerhouse, often dubbed Europe’s Detroit, producing nearly one million cars annually per capita which is the highest globally. Major manufacturers like Volkswagen, Kia, Stellantis, and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) operate there. Tata Motors’ JLR plant in Nitra, a €1.4 billion investment opened in 2018, stands as a flagship of Indian presence, producing Defenders and Discoverys for global markets. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in automobiles, railway manufacturing, green technologies, pharmaceuticals, and Industry. For India, Slovakia offers advanced manufacturing expertise, EU market access, and a stable platform amid global supply chain shifts. For Slovakia, India represents a massive market, talent pool, and investment destination. The 11 MoUs signed cover trade, investment, innovation, AI, cybersecurity, and more, promising concrete outcomes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in automobiles, railway manufacturing, green technologies, pharmaceuticals, and Industry. For India, Slovakia offers advanced manufacturing expertise, EU market access, and a stable platform amid global supply chain shifts. For Slovakia, India represents a massive market, talent pool, and investment destination. The 11 MoUs signed cover trade, investment, innovation, AI, cybersecurity, and more, promising concrete outcomes. {{/usCountry}}

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This aligns with India’s broader strategy of friendshoring and supply chain resilience. As geopolitical tensions disrupt traditional routes, partnerships with reliable EU members like Slovakia help Indian firms gain a stronger European foothold while allowing Slovakia to reduce over-reliance on certain partners.

Defence cooperation featured prominently. Both nations have longstanding ties (MoU since 1995), but the visit aims to elevate joint manufacturing in areas like artillery and armoured systems. In an era of heightened global security concerns, India seeks diversified suppliers and co-production partners, while Slovakia benefits from India’s growing defence market and modernisation drive.

Emerging technologies add depth: AI, digital transformation, cybersecurity, space, and civil nuclear energy. Slovakia’s first satellite was launched via India’s PSLV, highlighting existing space collaboration. Discussions on talent mobility and skill partnerships address India’s demographic dividend and Slovakia’s labour needs.

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Geopolitically, the visit fits India’s multi-alignment approach. Slovakia, under PM Fico, pursues a pragmatic “all-azimuth” foreign policy. Support for UN Security Council reform and India’s permanent membership bid adds diplomatic value. In the EU context, stronger India-Slovakia ties can expedite economic dividends on the recently concluded India-EU FTA and position Slovakia as a bridge for Indian interests in Visegrád Group (V4) countries.

Modi’s European tour (France and Slovakia) occurs amid shifting global dynamics. Few important developments affecting India include US-China rivalry, Russia-Ukraine uncertainties, and Europe’s quest for strategic autonomy. India offers Europe an alternative partner; democratic, demographically vibrant, and technologically ambitious. For Central Europe, engaging India diversifies away from over-dependence on larger powers. The visit also reflects India’s Act East (and extended outreach) policy evolution, treating Europe as a multifaceted partner rather than a monolithic bloc. It builds on successes with countries like Poland and the Czech Republic, creating a denser network in the region.

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Optimism must be tempered. Bilateral trade, while growing, remains modest compared to India’s ties with Germany or France. Implementation of MoUs will determine success. Differences in regulatory environments, language barriers, and Slovakia’s smaller market size pose hurdles. Geopolitical divergences; Slovakia’s positions on Russia or EU policies, could occasionally complicate coordination. Sustained progress requires consistent follow-up: business delegations, joint working groups, and cultural/educational exchanges. The Comprehensive Partnership provides a framework, but delivery matters.

PM Modi’s Slovakia visit is a timely and strategic move. It transforms a low-profile relationship into a multifaceted Comprehensive Partnership, anchored in economic pragmatism, technological synergy, and shared democratic values. In a world of flux, such ties enhance India’s resilience and global influence while offering Slovakia tangible benefits in trade, investment, and innovation.

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Beyond numbers and agreements, the visit embodies India’s confidence as a vishwa bandhu (friend to the world) and its willingness to invest diplomatic capital in building new corridors of cooperation. If nurtured well, this partnership could serve as a model for India’s engagement with emerging Europe—quietly ambitious, mutually beneficial, and attuned to 21st-century realities. As both nations look ahead, the road from Bratislava points toward deeper integration in supply chains, technology frontiers, and a more balanced global order.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Pravesh Kumar Gupta, associate fellow (Eurasia), Vivekananda International Foundation, New Delhi.

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