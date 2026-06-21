Too important to choose sides

India's growing importance has created a new challenge. More countries want India on their side than at any point in its modern history. The US seeks a stronger strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific. Europe views India as a vital economic and technological partner. The Gulf States see India as a crucial market, source of talent and diplomatic actor. Russia values a relationship that has endured through dramatic shifts in the global order. The question confronting Indian policymakers today is whether a rising power strengthens itself by joining a camp or by preserving the freedom to engage with all of them. International Relations

The recent American warning regarding Iranian oil shipments has brought this question into sharper focus. At one level, the issue concerns sanctions, maritime security and regional instability. At another, it highlights a larger debate about the future direction of Indian foreign policy. As rivalry among major powers intensifies, pressure on countries to align themselves more clearly with one side or another is likely to grow. For India, the challenge is especially significant because its interests are no longer confined to a single region or relationship.

The urgency of this debate is evident in the human cost of geopolitical instability. Three Indian sailors recently lost their lives amid the turbulence of conflict in West Asia. Their deaths were a reminder that distant crises rarely remain distant in an interconnected world. They travel through shipping lanes, energy markets and supply chains before affecting ordinary citizens through higher prices, economic uncertainty and, in tragic cases, the loss of life. For a country whose prosperity depends heavily on trade and maritime connectivity, developments in West Asia are not abstract foreign-policy concerns. They have direct consequences for India's economy and people.

Many analysts argue that India can no longer afford the diplomatic flexibility that has characterised much of its foreign policy. China has emerged as India's most significant long-term strategic challenge. The unresolved border dispute, Beijing's military modernisation and its expanding influence across Asia have altered the strategic landscape. At the same time, the US has become India's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade crossing $190 billion annually. Cooperation in defence, advanced technologies, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and maritime security has expanded rapidly. Given these realities, critics of strategic autonomy contend that India should align itself more clearly with the democratic West.

This argument deserves serious consideration because it is rooted in genuine strategic concerns rather than ideology. Few would deny that India's partnership with the US has strengthened its capabilities and expanded its options. The two countries share important interests in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific, securing supply chains and preventing the emergence of a regional order dominated by any single power. The challenge posed by China is real, and any serious foreign policy must acknowledge it.

Yet the conclusion that India must, therefore, choose sides does not necessarily follow. India can deepen defence cooperation with the US, strengthen Quad, expand technological collaboration with advanced economies and work closely with democratic partners without surrendering its freedom of judgment. Strategic autonomy does not require equal distance from all powers. It requires independence of decision. The distinction is crucial because the value of India as a partner lies precisely in the fact that its choices are its own.

The strongest argument for strategic freedom is the nature of India's rise itself. India today accounts for nearly one-sixth of humanity and is widely expected to become the world's third-largest economy within the coming years. It is the fastest-growing major economy and a pivotal actor in global supply chains, digital innovation and emerging technologies. As India's economic weight and diplomatic influence expand, so too does the range of interests it must protect. A country with global interests requires global flexibility.

Those interests span multiple regions simultaneously. The US is India's largest trading partner and an increasingly important source of investment, technology and innovation. Europe remains a major economic partner and export destination. The Gulf region supplies a substantial share of India's energy needs and is home to more than nine million Indians whose remittances contribute billions of dollars annually to the Indian economy. Russia continues to occupy an important place in India's defence architecture. India is simultaneously an active participant in Quad, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and I2U2. Few countries maintain meaningful engagement across such a broad diplomatic spectrum.

This reality is not evidence of inconsistency. It reflects the complexity of India's interests and the breadth of its international engagement. Over the past decade, India has simultaneously strengthened ties with the US, expanded relations with Israel, deepened partnerships with the Gulf monarchies, maintained engagement with Russia and increased cooperation with Europe. The significance of this approach lies not in any single relationship but in the ability to pursue several at once. It reflects an understanding that influence in a multipolar world is built through networks rather than camps.

The irony is that India's success has created the very pressure it now faces. Two decades ago, few countries worried about which side India would choose because India's choices carried less global weight. Today, India is among the world's most consequential economies and an increasingly influential geopolitical actor. The demand that India choose sides is, therefore, not evidence of weakness. It is evidence of relevance. India's rise is not an argument for choosing sides. It is an argument for ensuring that India never has to.

History reinforces this lesson. During the Cold War, many countries tied themselves closely to rival blocs. Some gained economic assistance and military support, but often at the cost of strategic flexibility. Their domestic priorities became entangled with external rivalries, reducing their room for independent action. India's own policy of non-alignment was far from perfect and frequently attracted criticism. Nevertheless, it preserved an ability to engage diverse powers while retaining control over national decision-making. The contemporary doctrine of strategic autonomy should not be viewed as a continuation of Cold War thinking but as an adaptation to a more complex international environment.

The world of the 21st century is fundamentally different from the bipolar order of the last century. The US remains the most influential global power, but it no longer enjoys uncontested dominance. China has emerged as a formidable economic and military competitor. Middle powers exercise greater influence than before. The Gulf States have become increasingly important diplomatic actors, while emerging economies across Asia, Africa and Latin America are demanding a larger voice in global governance. The defining characteristic of today's international system is multipolarity, and in such a world strategic flexibility is not a luxury but an essential instrument of statecraft.

Energy security illustrates this reality particularly well. India imports nearly 85% of its crude oil requirements, while roughly one-fifth of global petroleum trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Any prolonged disruption in these routes would affect transportation costs, industrial production, inflation and economic growth. Policymakers therefore have a responsibility to pursue reliable and diversified sources of energy. Their first obligation is not to satisfy the geopolitical preferences of external powers but to safeguard the welfare of Indian citizens and the stability of the Indian economy.

Critics sometimes describe this approach as opportunistic. Yet international politics provides little evidence that strategic flexibility is unusual. The US engages countries with whom it has serious disagreements when doing so serves American interests. European nations continue substantial economic engagement with China despite growing strategic concerns. Gulf countries maintain productive relationships with Washington, Beijing, Moscow and New Delhi simultaneously. Strategic flexibility is not an exception in international affairs; it is the normal behaviour of successful states seeking to maximise their interests in a competitive world.

None of this implies that India should avoid taking principled positions on major international issues. Strategic autonomy must not become a euphemism for indecision. India has a profound interest in freedom of navigation, respect for sovereignty, secure maritime routes and the peaceful resolution of disputes. Nearly 95% of India's trade by volume moves by sea. Stability in the global commons is, therefore, not merely a diplomatic aspiration but an economic necessity. Strategic freedom and principled engagement are not contradictory objectives. Properly understood, they reinforce one another.

Great powers seek allies. Rising powers seek room to manoeuvre. India, uniquely, needs both. The defining challenge of Indian foreign policy in the decades ahead will not be deciding which camp to join. It will be preserving the strategic freedom necessary to engage with many camps without becoming captive to any of them. Partnerships will remain essential. Cooperation will remain indispensable. But dependence would diminish the very autonomy that gives India its value as a partner.

The world increasingly seeks India's partnership because India matters. Preserving the freedom to make independent decisions is not a rejection of that reality; it is the best way to sustain it. India's greatest strategic asset is not merely its market, its military capabilities or its demographic strength. It is the ability to remain the author of its own choices in a world where others would increasingly prefer to write them on its behalf.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Debika Dutta, columnist and teacher, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mangaldai, Assam.