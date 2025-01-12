Menu Explore
AI in school education: Towards a preparedness framework

ByA. Damodaran, Shiva Kanwar
Jan 12, 2025 11:44 AM IST

This article is authored by A. Damodaran, Shiva Kanwar, ICRIER, New Delhi.

This policy brief examines the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in school education in India, highlighting its potential as well as inherent challenges. Despite the increasing adoption of AI technologies, significant disparities in access, infrastructure, and teacher training hinder equitable educational delivery. The analysis encompasses key policies, including the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, 2018, the National Education Policy, 2020, and the integration of AI as a subject into school curricula. The opportunities presented by AI, such as personalised learning and administrative efficiency, are juxtaposed with challenges such as data privacy concerns, algorithmic bias, and the necessity for responsible and ethical AI practices. A framework for AI preparedness is proposed that is designed to prepare schools in India to integrate AI in education. This policy brief ultimately seeks to provide actionable recommendations for policymakers to enhance learning outcomes and foster an inclusive educational environment in India, addressing the complexities of AI integration in the educational landscape.

AI (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)(AFP)

The backdrop of this policy brief is the IPCIDE Conference held on September 2023 at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, involving policymakers, members of academia, educationists, and practitioners working with grassroots organisations in India.

This paper can be accessed here.

Follow Us On