AI in school education: Towards a preparedness framework

This policy brief examines the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in school education in India, highlighting its potential as well as inherent challenges. Despite the increasing adoption of AI technologies, significant disparities in access, infrastructure, and teacher training hinder equitable educational delivery. The analysis encompasses key policies, including the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, 2018, the National Education Policy, 2020, and the integration of AI as a subject into school curricula. The opportunities presented by AI, such as personalised learning and administrative efficiency, are juxtaposed with challenges such as data privacy concerns, algorithmic bias, and the necessity for responsible and ethical AI practices. A framework for AI preparedness is proposed that is designed to prepare schools in India to integrate AI in education. This policy brief ultimately seeks to provide actionable recommendations for policymakers to enhance learning outcomes and foster an inclusive educational environment in India, addressing the complexities of AI integration in the educational landscape.

