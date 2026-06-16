Higher education transformation amid global mobility trends

For decades, studying abroad was considered a matter of prestige. Today, this aspiration is being fundamentally reconsidered. India is witnessing a notable shift in student mobility trends, with a significant decline in outbound students over the past few years. Government data indicates a nearly 31% drop in Indian students going abroad between 2023 and 2025, reflecting evolving global conditions. As per official data, the outbound mobility registered a decline of approximately three lakhs within two years. The figures dropped from 9.08 lakh in 2023 to 6.26 lakh in 2025.

Higher education ((Getty)/ Representational image)

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This shift is not merely economic, but driven by psychological and strategy too. Indian families are now adopting a strategic return-on-investment approach. Concerns around, visa restrictions, safety, changing post-study work permit regulations, and inflationary pressures have further added to apprehensions among students and parents alike.

Amid these changing dynamics, Indian universities are increasingly emerging as credible, high-value alternatives to traditionally preffered international destinations. The country possesses one of the world’s largest English-speaking academic ecosystems, a strong STEM talent base, and a rapidly growing start-up and innovation culture. Simultaneously, their steady rise in global benchmarks such as QS Rankings reflects a deeper structural transformation in India’s higher education ecosystem. This creates a compelling opportunity to explore how Indian institutions are capitalising on changing student preferences and positioning themselves as global education hubs.

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{{^usCountry}} Global benchmarks like the QS itself have become one of the major factors influencing prospective students while choosing a college. Universities featuring in such rankings, especially those with higher ranks, are considered to be providing superior education, better infrastructure, and enhanced career opportunities. Driven by prestige and pressure, educational institutes aim to improve academic standards with industry-aligned curricula, extensive research, and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Collaborations with foreign universities also play an important part in improving global standing for Indian institutions. Dual degrees and campuses of foreign universities in India further position Indian education at par with global trends and strengthen students’ confidence in pursuing quality education within India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Global benchmarks like the QS itself have become one of the major factors influencing prospective students while choosing a college. Universities featuring in such rankings, especially those with higher ranks, are considered to be providing superior education, better infrastructure, and enhanced career opportunities. Driven by prestige and pressure, educational institutes aim to improve academic standards with industry-aligned curricula, extensive research, and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Collaborations with foreign universities also play an important part in improving global standing for Indian institutions. Dual degrees and campuses of foreign universities in India further position Indian education at par with global trends and strengthen students’ confidence in pursuing quality education within India. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The study-abroad trend is now taking a more research-driven, mature, decision-making approach. Emerging destinations are no longer the fallback options, but thoughtful preferences. India will soon witness a surge in inbound demand driven by factors like affordability, visa norms, quality, safety, and employment opportunities. Policy Reforms under the Study in India Programme and the NEP 2020 are increasing the nation’s accessibility and global connectivity. More than 400 foreign universities have active collaborations with Indian institutions. The establishment of international branch campuses, reflects a momentum that is expected to strengthen further as regulatory confidence continues to grow on both sides. Meanwhile, affordability, English-medium delivery, student safety, and proximity to key sending markets are making India the new choice, especially as traditional destinations continue to prove uncertain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The study-abroad trend is now taking a more research-driven, mature, decision-making approach. Emerging destinations are no longer the fallback options, but thoughtful preferences. India will soon witness a surge in inbound demand driven by factors like affordability, visa norms, quality, safety, and employment opportunities. Policy Reforms under the Study in India Programme and the NEP 2020 are increasing the nation’s accessibility and global connectivity. More than 400 foreign universities have active collaborations with Indian institutions. The establishment of international branch campuses, reflects a momentum that is expected to strengthen further as regulatory confidence continues to grow on both sides. Meanwhile, affordability, English-medium delivery, student safety, and proximity to key sending markets are making India the new choice, especially as traditional destinations continue to prove uncertain. {{/usCountry}}

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Institutions, especially those from Tier2-3 cities, are increasingly investing in the phased expansion of the campus. These future-ready campuses integrate smart classrooms, sustainable buildings, and student-centric residential facilities that enhance both comfort and learning outcomes. As for faculty, institutions are seeking global recruitment to bring diverse academic perspectives and industry expertise into the classroom. On the research front, institutions are building interdisciplinary research centres, high-end laboratories, and shared core facilities supported by increased public and private funding.

Universities are now teaching students the important ‘hows’ of survival in a constantly evolving employment market. How to learn, address, solve, and adapt to remain protected against the fear of being obsolete. Technology has now transformed from just a subject to the medium of delivery. The entire tussle lies in creating a balance between soft and hard skills. Given the growing trend of flexible working, institutions are training students to develop the ability to work with remote teams, employed in multiple locations digitally. In addition, modern curriculum is incorporating entrepreneurial thinking into their curriculum, while nurturing incubation centres that support budding entrepreneurs through mentorship, research support, and access to funding opportunities. The introduction of dual-degree programs, international twinning arrangements, and credit-transfer mechanisms allows students to gain exposure to global education systems. Furthermore, interdisciplinary learning is gaining momentum, enabling students to combine domains mirroring the complex skill requirements of modern industries.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dhruv Marwadi, trustee, Marwadi University.

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