India has a talent crisis made in its own classrooms

India is living through a strange contradiction. We have one of the largest pools of young people in the world. We have one of the highest talent shortages in the world. Both are true at the same time, and both have been manufactured in the same place – our classrooms.

Artificial intelligence

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In 2026, 82% of Indian employers reported difficulty in finding the talent they need, well above the global average of 72%, placing India among the most talent-constrained large economies in the world. In the same year, the India Skills Report pegged the overall employability of our graduates at 56.35%. So even as enrolment grows and degrees multiply, more than four out of every ten young Indians stepping out of a college are not considered ready for the workplace they aspire to enter.

This is not a hiring problem. It is not a placement-cell problem. It is an architecture problem. We have built a national education system that produces certificates faster than it produces capability. That gap, between what we teach and what work actually demands, is now the single biggest threat to India's economic ambition.

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{{^usCountry}} India's demographic dividend is often spoken of as if it were permanent. It is not. Our demographic window is widely expected to peak between 2030 and 2040, after which our dependency ratio begins to rise, and our working-age cohort starts to shrink. Roughly two decades. That is the runway we have to convert a young population into a productive one. Miss it, and India will grow old before it grows rich. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India's demographic dividend is often spoken of as if it were permanent. It is not. Our demographic window is widely expected to peak between 2030 and 2040, after which our dependency ratio begins to rise, and our working-age cohort starts to shrink. Roughly two decades. That is the runway we have to convert a young population into a productive one. Miss it, and India will grow old before it grows rich. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The World Economic Forum estimates that 39% of workers' core skills will be transformed or rendered obsolete by 2030, and the ManpowerGroup 2026 survey reveals that, for the first time, AI literacy and AI model development have overtaken every other skill as the hardest for employers to find globally. India's own Economic Survey 2024-25 frames the future of work around what it calls "augmented intelligence", work that requires humans and machines to operate as one. We are not preparing learners for that world. We are preparing them for the world we ourselves grew up in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The World Economic Forum estimates that 39% of workers' core skills will be transformed or rendered obsolete by 2030, and the ManpowerGroup 2026 survey reveals that, for the first time, AI literacy and AI model development have overtaken every other skill as the hardest for employers to find globally. India's own Economic Survey 2024-25 frames the future of work around what it calls "augmented intelligence", work that requires humans and machines to operate as one. We are not preparing learners for that world. We are preparing them for the world we ourselves grew up in. {{/usCountry}}

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The diagnosis is uncomfortable but unavoidable: Our education system teaches students what to know. The economy is now built around people who know how to work. These are not the same thing.

For a long time, we assumed that more education would automatically mean more employment. It has not. India has expanded access to higher education dramatically over the last decade, and that expansion was necessary. But access without ability, and degrees without capability, do not add up to a dividend. They add up to a deferred crisis.

The reason this gap has stubbornly refused to close is that we have tried to reform every part of the education system except the one that actually matters: The design of the classroom itself.

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Our classrooms were built for an economy where information was scarce, careers were linear and the ability to reproduce a chapter under exam conditions was treated as evidence of competence. None of those conditions exist anymore. Information is everywhere. Careers are non-linear, often re-invented twice or thrice in a working life. And the workplace assesses people not on what they can recall, but on what they can do under uncertainty.

This is the redesign that India can no longer postpone, and it rests on five honest shifts.

First, work must move from the periphery of education to its core. Internships cannot remain a final-semester compliance ritual. Live projects, apprenticeships, on-the-job training, field immersion and industry problem statements must begin early in a programme, carry full academic credit, and be assessed as seriously as any theory paper. The National Credit Framework and the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme have already created the regulatory plumbing for this. We have the policy. We do not yet have the conviction at scale.

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Second, India must end the artificial war between degrees and skills. In our society, degrees are not just qualifications, they are dignity, mobility, family pride. Telling young Indians to abandon degrees for skills is a non-starter, and it should be. The real answer is the skill-integrated degree: a qualification that certifies disciplinary depth and demonstrable capability in the same transcript. A learner should never have to choose between a respected credential and a job they can actually do.

Third, AI literacy must become universal, not departmental. The instinct to confine artificial intelligence to computer science programmes is already obsolete. A commerce student must understand AI in financial analysis. A law student must engage with legal-tech. A design student must work with generative tools. A nursing student must understand AI-assisted diagnostics and the ethics of patient data. The goal is not to turn every student into a coder. The goal is to ensure that no graduate enters the workforce unable to collaborate with intelligent systems.

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Fourth, as machines get more capable, human capabilities become more valuable, not less. This is the irony of the AI era: The more we automate, the higher the premium on judgement, empathy, ethical reasoning, persuasion and leadership. Even the employers leading the charge on AI hiring continue to rank communication, collaboration, critical thinking and adaptability among their most sought-after attributes. These are not soft skills. They are survival skills. And they are precisely what our lecture-driven, recall-tested classrooms have spent decades neglecting.

Fifth, assessment must finally catch up with reality. No employer evaluates a young professional by asking them to reproduce a chapter. The workplace assesses people on how they handle ambiguity, work with others, make decisions, deliver outcomes and absorb feedback. Colleges and universities must redesign their evaluation systems around portfolios, viva-based assessments, projects, demonstrations, real-world performance and reflective practice. Until that happens, every reform upstream — curriculum, AI integration, faculty training — will be undone by the gravitational pull of the exam at the end.

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For any of this to be real, the role of the educator must change too. Teachers can no longer be only lecturers. They must be mentors, coaches, project guides, industry connectors and assessors of capability. That requires sustained investment in faculty immersion in real workplaces, modern pedagogy and continuous upskilling. A faculty member who has never seen how a modern workplace functions cannot fully prepare students for one. And industry, on its side, must stop being a polite guest in education. Employers must sit at the curriculum table, define competencies, offer apprenticeships, mentor learners and validate outcomes. When industry and academia co-create, the distance between campus and career begins to close.

It is tempting to read this as a long to-do list. It is not. It is one shift, expressed five ways: India must stop measuring its education system by how much it teaches, and start measuring it by what learners can actually do at the end of it.

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The stakes are not abstract. India's demographic peak is a one-time event in our national history. It will not return. If we use this window to build a workforce that can think, build, adapt and lead, we will become a global talent powerhouse, not just a back office for the world, but a front office for it. If we waste it producing graduates for an economy that no longer exists, we will inherit the worst combination of all: a young population, an old curriculum and an ageing nation in waiting.

The reimagination of India's future of work does not begin in a boardroom, a budget speech or a policy document. It begins in the classroom. And the question every educator, every parent, every policymaker must now ask honestly is the simplest one of all.

Are we teaching our young people what to know? Or are we teaching them how to work?

The answer to that question, repeated across a million classrooms, will decide what kind of country India becomes.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Pravesh Dudani, founder and chancellor, Medhavi Skills University.

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