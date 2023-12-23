India's ageing population: Why it matters more than ever

The world’s population is living longer and growing older. Embracing and planning for this massive demographic transition is one of the greatest social challenges of the 21st century. World population(EUMETSAT)

While India has the highest number of young people, ageing is rapidly progressing. The current elderly population of 153 million (aged 60 and above) is expected to reach a staggering 347 million by 2050. This demographic shift is not merely a statistic, it's a societal transformation of unparalleled magnitude with far-reaching implications.

Ageing is a complex and intricate issue. The United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021-2030) recognises the far-reaching impact of ageing to encompass not just health systems but labour and financial markets, social protection, and education among other facets.

In India, the loss of financial security is deeply witnessed with 40% of elderly being in the poorest wealth quintile while about one-fifth have no income at all. Social-cultural mindsets and norms that label the elderly as a “burden”, elderly abuse, as well as a lack of comprehensive safety nets increase the vulnerability of older individuals manifold. It is important to highlight that the unique phenomena of feminisation and ruralisation places further strain on the elderly population. However, India’s ageing story is not without hope.

Notably, the Government of India has made positive strides with its forward looking and inclusive policies, programmes, and schemes such as the National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (NPHCE), the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), the Maintenance and Welfare of Senior Citizens Act, 2007 and the (Amendment) Bill, Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana’ (AVYAY), and Elderline--a national helpline, among others. It was also a frontrunner in addressing the concerns of the elderly through its National Policy on Older Persons (NPOP) in 1999, three years before the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing (MIPPA).

While tremendous gains have been made, India still stands at a pivotal crossroads– facing an ageing population that demands a comprehensive framework of care, new institutions, services, and support dedicated to the evolving needs of the elderly. Since the 1990s, the Indian economy has grown ten times and by 2027 it is expected to become the world’s third largest economy. A lot of that additional wealth will be generated by those who are working now and who will become senior citizens by 2050. This is precisely the right moment for India to not only focus on reaping the benefits of Demographic Dividend through its hefty youth population but to also embrace the concept of “Silver Dividend”. To achieve this, India must chart a transformative multi-pronged path with supportive institutions such as the private sector, academia, civil society, media in the following spaces:

Catering specialised health care services to the special needs of seniors and the elderly. For example, geriatric health care, long-term care facilities - particularly as children find themselves abroad with parents back in India, and medical professionals trained to address the issues of the elderly.

Fostering positive intergenerational bonding between seniors and young people. Building specific and planned bridges can enrich society by facilitating the exchange of knowledge, skills, wisdom, experiences, and perspectives needed to drive a rapid tooling-up of the younger generation. This could also address the issue of social isolation that ails many elderly.

Leveraging technology and innovation to make health care and social services accessible and affordable. This also entails developing user friendly interfaces and digital literacy skills so that the elderly can fully reap the benefits of digitalisation.

Prioritising the needs of older people in disaster preparedness efforts. This should not only be a moral imperative but also a strategic one. Elderly individuals often face unique vulnerabilities during emergencies, including mobility limitations, chronic health conditions, and a higher risk of isolation. Best practices and lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic are excellent references for inclusion of the needs of seniors in disaster planning and response.

Investing in the silver economy. The silver economy is a rapidly growing sector that encompasses a wide range of goods and services, such as insurance, pensions and banking and investments, and travel and tourism that are specifically targeted at older people who have adequate savings and assets. This also opens a vast window and space for India’s start-ups and disruptors to provide accessible, cost effective and inclusive solutions catering to the specific needs of older persons.

Strengthening the data system on ageing populations. The availability of accurate and current data enables governments and organisations to tailor services and programmes to the specific needs of older individuals by aiding in identifying trends, forecasting demands, and assessing the impact of ageing on various sectors, from health care to social services.

In navigating the journey of ageing, India can redefine the narrative from one of demographic challenge to demographic resilience, inclusivity and growth. And the time to act is now, for India’s silver citizens who have contributed much, deserve nothing less than a life of dignity, purpose, and well-being in their golden years.

This article is authored by Andrea Wojnar, Representative, UNFPA India and Country Director Bhutan.