India's next education reform must fix assessment

The Indian education system is undergoing one of its most significant transformations. Through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the country has begun shifting from rote learning towards multidisciplinary education, experiential learning, flexibility, and competency-based education. While this marks a welcome change in how students are taught, one critical pillar of the education system has not evolved at the same pace: assessment.

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Curriculum determines what students should learn, but assessment determines whether they have actually learned it. It influences classroom practices, shapes student behaviour, and often drives teaching methods. Without modernising assessment, curriculum reforms alone cannot deliver their intended impact.

India has largely solved the access problem. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recognises assessment reform as a key pillar of education transformation, recommending a shift from rote-based examinations to competency-based, formative assessments that evaluate conceptual understanding, application, and higher-order thinking skills.

The policy direction is clear, but translating it into classroom practice requires assessment systems to evolve alongside the curriculum. Competency-based learning cannot be supported by assessment models that primarily measure recall or objective responses. Measuring conceptual understanding, reasoning, application, and critical thinking requires institutions to evaluate descriptive and handwritten responses at scale—one of the most persistent challenges in education today.

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{{^usCountry}} Competency-based learning cannot be supported by assessment models that continue to prioritise memorisation over understanding. To truly measure conceptual clarity, application, and higher-order thinking, assessment must move beyond simply assigning marks and become a tool that helps teachers identify learning gaps early, provide meaningful feedback, and support continuous student improvement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Competency-based learning cannot be supported by assessment models that continue to prioritise memorisation over understanding. To truly measure conceptual clarity, application, and higher-order thinking, assessment must move beyond simply assigning marks and become a tool that helps teachers identify learning gaps early, provide meaningful feedback, and support continuous student improvement. {{/usCountry}}

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India's assessment culture still leans heavily on summative, time-pressured testing designed to reward memory and speed. That approach was never particularly good at measuring reasoning, collaboration or creative problem-solving, and the gap is becoming harder to ignore as the nature of work itself changes. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 estimates that 39% of workers' existing skills will be transformed or become outdated by 2030, driven by advances in AI, automation, digital technologies, and other structural shifts in the global economy

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The effect trickles all the way down to daily classroom behaviour. Students learn to optimise for marks rather than mastery, and teachers, however good their intentions, end up teaching toward the exam rather than toward the concept. Assessment quietly shapes classroom culture more than curriculum ever does, which is exactly why fixing it matters as much as it does.

It also consumes a significant portion of an educator’s time. Across schools and universities, teachers spend countless hours evaluating descriptive answer sheets—time that could otherwise be invested in personalised instruction, remediation, mentoring, and improving student outcomes. Modernising assessment is therefore not just about measuring learning better, but also about giving educators more time to teach.

NEP 2020 was clear about wanting competency-based education, even if implementation across states has been uneven. The underlying idea is straightforward: Instead of asking whether a student can recall a concept, ask whether they can apply it in an unfamiliar situation. That means giving credit for conceptual mastery, application, critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity, not just correct final answers, and it means widening what counts as evidence of learning to include projects, portfolios, case studies and structured formative checks alongside conventional papers.

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CBSE has begun moving in this direction with real intent. Its competency-based assessment rollout, expanded through 2025 and paired with a wave of teacher capacity-building programmes launched that October, treats the exercise explicitly as a diagnostic rather than a competitive test, designed to show schools where students are strong and where they need support before the next high-stakes exam arrives.

Learning happens over time, but a board exam only captures a single moment. Continuous assessment closes that gap by giving teachers regular, granular feedback on where a class stands, which lets them adjust instruction in near real time rather than discovering a problem months later. It also does something quietly important for student wellbeing: Distributing the stakes across many smaller checkpoints takes some of the crushing weight off a single annual exam, without lowering the bar on rigour.

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Advances in AI-powered assessment now make this practical at scale. By automating repetitive evaluation tasks while generating detailed learning insights, technology enables institutions to move from episodic examinations to continuous, evidence-led learning improvement.

The real value of modern assessment lies not in generating marks faster, but in generating actionable learning intelligence. Every assessment contains rich evidence about conceptual understanding, misconceptions, learning patterns, and instructional effectiveness. When analysed systematically, these insights help teachers personalise remediation, enable school leaders to benchmark learning outcomes, and allow policymakers to make more informed academic decisions.

Assessment is no longer simply an administrative exercise. It is becoming one of the most important sources of educational intelligence. As institutions increasingly adopt digital learning, the ability to transform assessment data into meaningful academic insights will play a critical role in improving educational quality and student outcomes.

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The National Education Policy has successfully brought curriculum reform into the national conversation. But curriculum alone cannot transform classrooms.

Assessment shapes how students learn, how teachers teach, and how schools define success. If India wants to build an education system that develops creative, adaptable, and future-ready learners, assessment must evolve alongside curriculum.

The next phase of education reform should therefore focus not only on what students learn, but on how learning is measured, understood, and continuously improved. Modern assessment should generate learning intelligence that helps educators act earlier, personalise interventions, and make evidence-led academic decisions.

Curriculum defines what students should learn. Assessment determines whether they truly understand it. Learning intelligence determines what happens next. India’s next education reform must ensure all three evolve together.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Swaminathan Ganesan, co-founder & CEO, Smartail.