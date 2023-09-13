Navigating academic stress: Effective strategies for students

In today's competitive academic landscape, students often find themselves grappling with the pressures of academic stress. From demanding coursework to looming exams, the challenges can be overwhelming. It is essential to equip students with strategies to manage stress to ensure their overall well-being. Here are ten proven strategies:-

Time management

Students doing their last-minute revision, outside their examination centre at a school in Gole Market, New Delhi on Monday. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Encouraging students to develop good time management skills helps them create a structured study schedule, prioritise tasks, and allocate specific time slots for studying, recreation, and relaxation. By staying organised and reducing last-minute stress, students can achieve a better balance between their academic and personal lives.

Manage your goals

Breaking down complex tasks into smaller, manageable ones is another valuable strategy. Large projects or exams can be daunting, leading to anxiety and procrastination. By teaching students to break tasks into smaller, achievable goals, they can focus on one step at a time, gradually building momentum and avoiding overwhelming stress.

Seek support

Support systems play a pivotal role in a student's journey, and it is important to encourage them to seek support from teachers, mentors, or classmates. In the Indian context, where the teacher-student relationship is highly valued, students should feel comfortable approaching their teachers for guidance or clarification. Seeking support not only helps alleviate academic stress but also fosters a sense of community and connection.

Health comes first

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A healthy lifestyle is the foundation for academic success and well-being. It is crucial to promote the importance of regular exercise, nutritious meals, and adequate sleep. Engaging in physical activities not only boosts energy levels but also enhances mood and cognitive function. A well-nourished body and mind are better equipped to handle the challenges of academic life.

Practise mindfulness

Teaching relaxation techniques to students equips them with invaluable tools for stress management. Deep breathing exercises, meditation, and mindfulness techniques can help students reduce anxiety, cultivate a sense of calmness, and improve focus. Encouraging students to incorporate these practises into their daily routines empowers them to face academic challenges with a clearer and more centred mindset.

Catch a break

While studying diligently is important, it is equally crucial to highlight the importance of breaks and recreation. Remind students to take regular breaks during study sessions and engage in activities they enjoy. Hobbies, sports, or spending time with friends provide much-needed rejuvenation, allowing students to recharge and maintain a healthy balance between work and play.

Adopt effective learning techniques

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Guiding students in developing effective study habits is key to reducing academic stress. Active reading, note-taking techniques, and self-testing are valuable strategies that enhance understanding and retention of material. By mastering these techniques, students can approach exams with confidence, knowing they have prepared effectively.

Be SMART

Setting realistic goals is imperative for academic success and stress management. Encourage students to set SMART goals—specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound. Breaking long-term goals into smaller milestones makes them more achievable and less overwhelming, fostering a sense of accomplishment along the way.

Take care of yourself

Self-care is an essential aspect of managing academic stress. Remind students to engage in activities they enjoy, practise self-reflection, and cultivate a positive mindset. Whether it's pursuing hobbies, journaling, or simply taking time for self-reflection, self-care activities empower students to nurture their well-being and maintain a healthy perspective.

Create camaraderie

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lastly, promoting a supportive environment within the educational institution is vital. Encourage peer support, group study sessions, and open communication among students. Creating a sense of community and camaraderie helps students feel connected, share their concerns, and find collective solutions. By supporting each other, students can alleviate stress and create a positive and inclusive learning environment.

This article is authored by N Mahesh Kumar, deputy registrar, NMIMS, Hyderabad.