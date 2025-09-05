Teachers are the source of knowledge and wisdom

Teachers’ Day is not merely a date on the calendar, but to celebrate an occasion that is timeless, noble, and ever-evolving, the profession of teaching. We must extend our gratitude to all the teachers for their relentless dedication and commitment to shaping young minds. A teacher is not merely an instructor, a person who transfers knowledge from books to students. A teacher is someone who lights the lamp of knowledge, not just to illuminate the intellect, but to inspire the soul. They awaken curiosity, nurture dreams, and empower students to take responsibility for their own growth. They are mentors, guides, and role models. As the Greek philosopher Nikos Kazantzakis said, “True teachers are those who use themselves as bridges over which they invite their students to cross; then, having facilitated their crossing, joyfully collapse, encouraging them to create their own.” This beautiful sentiment captures the transformative power of teaching, a profession in which success is measured not by personal gain, but by the growth, character, and achievements of those we guide. Teacher

There is no better way to honour the legacy of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan than by celebrating his birth anniversary on September 5 every year as Teachers’ Day. Dr Radhakrishnan was not only an eminent philosopher and thinker but also a visionary educator who believed in the profound responsibility of teachers in shaping the future of the nation. He once said, “The aim of education is not merely the acquisition of knowledge, though important, or the learning of technical skills, though necessary in modern society, but the cultivation of a mindset, a reasoning attitude, and a democratic spirit that will shape us into responsible citizens.” These words resonate even today, reminding us that education must go beyond textbooks, exams, and rote learning.

India has a rich and venerable tradition of teaching. From the ancient Universities of Takshashila, Nalanda, and Vikramashila to the village gurukuls, teachers have always been the torchbearers of knowledge, wisdom, and values. They have cultivated inquiry, discipline, and creativity in the minds of their students, equipping them to face the challenges of the world. These institutions were not merely centres of learning; they were hubs of thought, debate, and philosophical exploration, producing scholars, thinkers, and visionaries who left a lasting imprint on civilisation. This enduring tradition continues today in our classrooms, colleges, and universities, where teachers tirelessly work to inspire the next generation of citizens, innovators, and leaders.

In the 21st century, teachers are not only educators but also facilitators, mentors, and innovators. The integration of technology, the adoption of new pedagogical methods, and the emphasis on holistic education are reshaping the learning experience. Programmes such as the National Education Policy 2020 stress the importance of mother-tongue instruction, multilingual education, experiential learning, and the use of digital tools in classrooms. Such initiatives challenge teachers to innovate continuously while staying true to the core mission of teaching: to inspire, guide, and nurture responsible and compassionate citizens.

Teachers play a pivotal role not only in academic growth but also in cultivating moral and social values. They instil qualities like empathy, honesty, resilience, and tolerance, these are the values that cannot be quantified through marks or grades but define the strength and character of a nation. Indeed, the ripple effects of teaching extend far beyond the classroom, the guidance of a teacher shapes the moral, intellectual, and emotional fabric of society.

Let me share a reflection on the profound influence teachers have on my lives. I come from a small village in Bihar, where academic choices are often guided by tradition, and subjects like science and mathematics are considered the ultimate path to success. Choosing linguistics, a subject that was unfamiliar and unconventional in my community was met with skepticism. My family, my neighbours, and even society questioned my decision, and at times, it felt as though the odds were stacked against me. It was during this challenging period that the support of my teachers became my anchor. They encouraged me when I doubted myself, guided me through unfamiliar academic territory, and instilled in me the confidence to pursue my passion despite the obstacles. One of my teachers believed so strongly in my potential that they personally helped me secure an academic opportunity in the United States. Their mentorship went far beyond textbooks, it was their unwavering belief, patience, and guidance that allowed me to overcome societal pressures and achieve what once seemed impossible. This experience taught me that the essence of teaching is not just imparting knowledge, it is recognizing potential, nurturing confidence, and empowering students to forge their own paths.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, the National Teacher Award is also given every year to teachers who make outstanding contributions. National Teacher Awards were first started in 1958 to recognise the excellence and commitment of teachers in shaping the young minds as well as their future. The objective of this award is to provide public recognition to talented teachers working in educational institutions. This year’s Teachers' Day is special for Aligarh Muslim University as Professor Vibha Sharma of the Department of English has been selected for the National Education Award-2025 for her outstanding contribution in the field of education. It is a matter of pride for the students and teachers of AMU that Professor Vibha Sharma has received the National Education Award.

Aligarh Muslim University's first woman vice chancellor Prof Naima Khatoon, who is also a teacher herself, has said in one of her statements that “a teacher not only builds the personality of students but also contributes towards nation building”. Expressing happiness, Registrar, Mr Mohammad Imran said that this is a proud moment for AMU fraternity because Professor Vibha Sharma's name has been selected for the National Award 2025 for her excellent work in the field of education.

As we honour teachers, it is important to recognise that teaching is not merely a profession, it is a vocation of the highest order. It demands patience, perseverance, creativity, and above all, a passion for nurturing others. Every lesson taught, every conversation held, and every piece of guidance offered contributes not only to the growth of individual students but also to the advancement of society.

Teachers are the custodians of India’s cultural and civilisational values. They carry forward a tradition that emphasizes respect for knowledge, commitment to learning, and the cultivation of character. In a world that is rapidly changing, where technology and globalisation shape the experiences of the young, teachers remain the anchors who help students retain their moral compass, appreciate their heritage, and engage with the world responsibly and ethically.

Let us honour teachers not only today but every day. For every inspired student, there is a reflection of a teacher’s dedication, and in every progress of our society, there is a teacher’s contribution because teachers always remain firm on the path of leading children forward to its next golden era.

This article is authored by MJ Warsi, president, Linguistic Society of India.