Affordable innovation in public health transformation

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide, with low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) disproportionately affected due to limited access to early detection and timely care. In many settings, late-stage diagnosis leads to poor survival rates and economic burdens. However, affordable innovations in cancer screening, diagnostics, and care are transforming public health outcomes, making early detection and treatment more accessible. Health care (File)

Early detection improves survival rates, but traditional screening methods are often time-taking, expensive, and infrastructure-intensive. Innovations prioritizing accessibility and affordability are changing the landscape. Portable screening devices for cervical, oral, and breast cancers are designed for low-resource settings, reducing reliance on costly equipment and specialized personnel. In India, digital screening tools have improved early detection rates. A field study in rural Maharashtra saw screening participation rise from 30% to 70% within a year, with a 50% increase in early detection of high-risk cases, thus enabling early-level treatments which were less invasive and less expensive.

Young and middle-aged mothers from remote locations in Manipur had never undergone cervical cancer screening., With the help of digital tools which provided cervical cancer screening and immediate results, deployed through a local health initiative, many individuals benefited from the early detection of pre-cancerous lesions allowing for timely treatment that potentially saved their lives. Timely diagnostics are crucial for cancer management, but high costs and logistical challenges create barriers. Innovations focusing on accessibility at village level and scalability are making a difference. Point-of-care (PoC) diagnostic tools enable rapid testing without elaborate lab infrastructures. In Chhattisgarh, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered screening tools reduced diagnostic turnaround times by 60%, ensuring timely follow-ups and reducing patient dropout rates.

The integration of digital technologies and AI-driven tools is transforming early cancer detection by making screenings more accessible, efficient, and immediate. These advancements have empowered health care workers, medical officers in health and wellness centres, and gynaecologists in private clinics to reach and serve lakhs of beneficiaries, even in India's most remote villages. By streamlining screening processes and providing instant results, digital tools bridge the health care gap, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. The development of last-mile screening and diagnostic technologies ensures that underserved communities receive timely interventions, leading to earlier diagnoses and improved health outcomes for women across the country.

Expanding single visit digital well-woman tests across states has enhanced health outcomes for women. In addition to these health outcomes, other patient outcomes such as reduction in time lost in repeated visits and in travel to the lab or hospital, reduction in out-of-pocket expenses for multiple tests and treatments as well as reduction in loss of wages are also observed in these programs. When evaluating the overall cost effectiveness of the preventive healthcare initiatives in public healthcare settings, one must also think of practical usage conditions, rural use cases, user acceptance, as well as beneficiary acceptance.

Public-private partnerships and subsidised programmes are easing the financial burden of cancer treatments. Mobile chemotherapy units and localized radiation centers reduce patient travel costs. In India, initiatives like Ayushman Bharat provide subsidised cancer care, while collaborations between non-profits and health tech firms establish low-cost cancer care centres.

Affordable cancer innovations are already transforming public health. AI-powered screening, point-of-care diagnostics, and digital health interventions are bridging gaps in detection and care, especially in resource-limited settings. Collaboration among governments, healthcare organizations, and private innovators is essential. Policies supporting cost-effective technologies, along with investments in training and infrastructure, will ensure these advancements reach those in need. Cancer should not be a disease of privilege, where survival depends on financial resources or location. Affordable innovation, including digital screening and AI-driven diagnostics, is key to ensuring early detection and quality treatment for all, ultimately reducing cancer-related mortality.

This article is authored by Koustubh Naik, co-founder, Periwinkle Technologies, a health-tech.