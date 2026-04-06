Early screening and therapy matter in dealing with Down syndrome

Down syndrome is a genetic disorder that occurs when a child is born with an extra chromosome 21, a condition known as Trisomy 21. This affects the growth and development pattern of the child, both physically and mentally. Although children suffering from Down syndrome have some developmental delays, they have special characteristics, abilities, and can lead happy and contented lives. Down Syndrome (Shutterstock)

One of the most effective ways of supporting children with Down syndrome is through early screening and intervention. This means that when the condition is detected at an early stage, parents and caregivers are better positioned to understand the needs of the child and provide the necessary support as early as possible. This can, therefore, provide the child with a conducive environment to learn and succeed.

Early tests performed during pregnancy help a physician evaluate whether there is a possible risk that a foetus will be born with Down syndrome. These tests do not provide a firm diagnosis, but can assist healthcare providers in determining an approximate chance that a foetus will be born with this condition, therefore, allowing them and parents to make decisions about future testing.

These include:

Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests (NIPT): This is a blood test that involves the analysis of small pieces of the baby's DNA that are found in the mother's blood. This method is highly accurate and can be used at the early stages of pregnancy.

Ultrasound screening: During the process of ultrasound scanning, some physical features that may possibly be related to Down syndrome are also monitored. For example, more fluid at the back of the baby’s neck.

Integrated screening tests: These tests provide a result based on the blood tests and ultrasound scans, enabling doctors to have a better idea about the possibility of Down syndrome. The results are more detailed as they are obtained by analysing multiple factors. If the screening tests show that the baby is at a high risk of having Down syndrome, doctors might suggest some tests such as amniocentesis or chorionic villus sampling (CVS) to determine if the baby has an extra chromosome.

Aside from medical information, early screening also allows families to gain more knowledge about their child’s condition, get advice from experts, and access support groups. This can make their road ahead less daunting.

Once a child with Down syndrome is born, early intervention is an essential component in supporting the child. Early intervention is a group of therapies and activities that are structured to assist a child in developing important skills.

These programmes often begin shortly after birth and usually continue until around the age of three. This early stage of life is critical because children develop foundational abilities that influence learning, communication, and independence later on.

Children with Down syndrome may reach milestones such as sitting, walking, and talking slightly later than their counterparts. The intervention for such children is aimed at helping them develop these milestones gradually while utilising their natural abilities.

Some of the therapies include:

Physical therapy: This type of therapy aims at strengthening their muscles and improving their movement, balance, and coordination.

Speech and language therapy: It assists children to develop speech skills. It may involve activities such as learning to listen, imitate sounds, and start forming words.

Occupational therapy: Helps children in learning daily activities that promote independence, including grasping toys, feeding oneself, dressing, and interacting with people around them. When these therapies are started early in life, children have more time to explore and understand their environment, develop confidence, and develop skills that make life easier for them as they grow.

Early intervention programmes are not only intended for children but also for parents. They are usually provided with information on how to engage with the child in a way that fosters learning and development.

Therapists may recommend simple activities that parents can practice at home, such as play exercises that help develop motor skills or communication games that help develop language skills. These are the everyday moments that can make a world of difference in a child’s development.

Many of these programmes can also help parents get in touch with specialists, support groups, and other parents who are experiencing similar situations. Being part of a community can make a tremendous difference. It can provide them with reassurance, understanding, and valuable advice, especially during a new and unfamiliar experience.

The development of a child starts before birth and continues through the early years of life. The development of children suffering from Down syndrome can be significantly impacted through early screening and intervention.

If the condition is detected early and help starts during the most critical years of development, children have a better chance of developing the skills necessary for communication, learning, and independence. On the other hand, parents are able to acquire the knowledge and confidence necessary to help their child develop.

With the right care, guidance, and opportunities, children with Down syndrome can grow into confident individuals who actively participate in their communities. Early screening and therapy simply help ensure that they start their journey with the support they deserve.

This article is authored by Dr Preeti Shukla, senior consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paras Health, Kanpur.