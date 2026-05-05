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Genetic testing: Making advanced screening accessible to all

This article is authored by Chandra Ganjoo, group Chief Executive Office, Trivitron Healthcare.

Published on: May 05, 2026 12:01 pm IST
By Chandra Ganjoo
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In India, an estimated 1.7 million children are born each year with a birth defect. A substantial proportion of these are silent biochemical, metabolic and genetic irregularities. These defects may produce no visible symptoms or signs at birth, yet begin imposing irreversible damage within days or weeks of life. The paradox is profound: many of these conditions are eminently treatable, often by nothing more complex than a dietary adjustment or a hormone supplement, provided they are identified in time. The tragedy is that, for too long, the diagnostic tools capable of making that identification have been accessible only to families with the means to seek them out privately.

Genetic testing

That calculus is now shifting. With advancements in screening technology, declining test costs, and a growing policy commitment to universal newborn screening, these factors are merging to extend the reach of genetic and metabolic screening into the public health system. Making it available to every newborn, regardless of the circumstances of their birth.

Doctors emphasise the need for screening tests to be performed as early as possible, starting from 24 to 48 hour from the time of birth. As with any biochemical disturbance, if detected, can be addressed early before it causes long-term damage. The stakes are not abstract. A child born with phenylketonuria (PKU), if placed on a strict, specialised diet within the first few weeks of life, can develop normal intelligence; however, if that same child goes untreated beyond the first month, the biology does not negotiate.

The technologies enabling the testing of above disorders are rapid, highly sensitive and increasingly cost effective at scale. When deployed through public health infrastructure, it converts a single blood sample into a comprehensive biochemical portrait of a newborn's metabolic risk. These include automated flouro immuno-enzymatic analysers, Mass spectrometric analysers and high-performance liquid chromatographic analysers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) regards newborn screening tests as an essential preventive care step in newborn care and universal health coverage, as it emphasises early detection of treatable conditions to prevent disability or demise. UNICEF emphasises that most newborn demises and disabilities are preventable with early identification and timely intervention, supporting the strengthening of systems that allow early diagnosis and care.

The case for universalising newborn screening is not merely humanitarian; it is epidemiological. Genetic disorders do not discriminate by income. However, when screening is available only through private laboratories at costs ranging from 3,000 to 12,000 per panel, access becomes a direct function of household income. The result is a two-tier system in which the same condition produces radically different life outcomes depending on where a child is born.

Extending newborn screening through public health infrastructure dismantles this gradient. It establishes, in practical, not merely rhetorical terms, that the sophistication of a child's first medical encounter should not depend on the financial profile of their parents. This is health care equality at its most operationally precise.

In a country where thousands of children annually suffer from preventable disabilities, universal newborn screening test is not an aspiration; it is a minimum standard of care.

This article is authored by Chandra Ganjoo, group Chief Executive Office, Trivitron Healthcare.

 
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Home / HT Insight / Public Health / Genetic testing: Making advanced screening accessible to all
Home / HT Insight / Public Health / Genetic testing: Making advanced screening accessible to all
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