India’s IP moment is emerging

India’s medical technology sector is entering a decisive phase. Valued at $12 billion in 2023–24, the market is projected to reach $50 billion by 2030, with India’s share of the global MedTech market expected to rise from 1.65% today to as much as 10–12% over the next 25 years. Exports already stood at $3.8 billion in 2023–24, led by strong demand from the US. Together, these indicators point to an industry no longer defined solely by scale, but increasingly by capability and ambition. This phase of growth presents an opportunity to strengthen domestic innovation and enhance self-reliance across medical technologies.

Health care(HT file photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To accelerate this transition, the Government of India has made targeted investments in infrastructure and policy. Four medical device parks are being developed nationwide, complemented by common facilities such as those at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ). The National Medical Devices Policy 2023 provides a clearer classification framework for devices, strengthening regulatory predictability and creating fertile ground for research, development, and patent generation. Collectively, these measures are laying the institutional foundations for indigenous innovation within the India medtech ecosystem.

Crucially, India’s MedTech inventions have already demonstrated global relevance. What distinguishes Indian patentable innovation in the medtech ecosystem is not just novelty, but contextual intelligence: Devices are designed for resource-constrained environments, engineered for scale and manufacturability, and aligned with real-world public-health outcomes. As a result, India is increasingly seen as a proving ground for innovation that combines affordability with advanced technology, where clinically meaningful technologies are refined before global adoption.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Across the India medtech ecosystem, a growing number of innovations are beginning to define health care delivery both in India and globally. Advances in medical imaging, AI-assisted diagnostics, and image guided therapies help clinicians detect diseases earlier and make more informed decisions. Some significant work is also emerging from India’s research institutions and clinical networks including IITs and AIIMS and driving advancements in portable diagnostics, telemedicine and AI-driven clinical tools, making quality care more accessible in underserved areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Across the India medtech ecosystem, a growing number of innovations are beginning to define health care delivery both in India and globally. Advances in medical imaging, AI-assisted diagnostics, and image guided therapies help clinicians detect diseases earlier and make more informed decisions. Some significant work is also emerging from India’s research institutions and clinical networks including IITs and AIIMS and driving advancements in portable diagnostics, telemedicine and AI-driven clinical tools, making quality care more accessible in underserved areas. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} These efforts are being reinforced by the rise of connected care and digital health systems, which are extending health care beyond hospitals and enabling more continuous, data driven care. Together, they point to a broader shift toward integrated, scalable and patient-centric innovation emerging from India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These efforts are being reinforced by the rise of connected care and digital health systems, which are extending health care beyond hospitals and enabling more continuous, data driven care. Together, they point to a broader shift toward integrated, scalable and patient-centric innovation emerging from India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Globally, medical technology is emerging as the most patented sector. In 2023, 3.55 million patent applications were filed across all technology domains. The US currently leads in medical industry filings, followed closely by the EU countries, China and Japan, while MedTech accounts for nearly 8% of all applications at the European Patent Office. These figures set an important benchmark, not as a deterrent, but as a reference point for India’s next phase of growth within the global medtech ecosystem.

India’s presence in global MedTech patent rankings remains at an early stage, but this should be interpreted as headroom rather than handicap. The country’s growing clinical volumes, expanding innovation hubs, and increasingly mature regulatory environment suggest that the conditions for original, defensible invention are rapidly converging.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several structural shifts are aligning in India’s favour. Rising R&D intent across industry and academia, supported by policy and infrastructure, is strengthening the innovation base. Also, improved pathways for laboratory-to-market translation, particularly in digital health and diagnostics are accelerating commercialization. A growing ecosystem of deep-tech manufacturing, enabling iteration, validation, and scale, while increased investor and partner interest in Indian-origin platforms with defensible IP.

Intellectual property is emerging as the strategic bridge connecting these elements. Patents provide the confidence required for long-horizon R&D investment, enable technology transfer from academic institutions, and support regulatory and export pathways in tightly regulated markets such as the US and Europe. Most importantly, IP ownership translates manufacturing capability to long-term healthcare resilience and greater self-reliance.

The Covid-19 pandemic underscored a critical lesson: Health care resilience depends on who owns the underlying designs. Ventilators, diagnostics, imaging systems, implants, and AI platforms are no longer just products, they are strategic assets. The National Medical Devices Policy 2023’s goal of reducing import dependency to 35% by 2030 is therefore as much an innovation target as an economic one, achievable only through sustained IP creation within the India medtech ecosystem.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India’s MedTech fundamentals are strong, demographically, clinically, and economically. Its innovation record, while still evolving, already includes globally validated inventions that improve care at scale. With policy intent aligned, infrastructure taking shape, and clinical and engineering talent in place, India is well positioned to move from selective innovation to systematic IP generation. The next chapter in this story will be defined not by how many devices India produces, but by how many its medtech ecosystem invents, protects, and exports. The race for future MedTech leadership is already under way, and India, increasingly, is inventing its way into it.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Arnab Roy, clinical and AD leader, IGTS-Mobile Surgery, Philips.

health See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON